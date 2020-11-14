COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT ON MIAMI MARLINS’ HIRING OF KIM NG

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement today regarding the Miami Marlins’ hiring of Kim Ng, MLB’s Senior Vice President of Baseball & Softball Development, as their General Manager:
“All of us at Major League Baseball are thrilled for Kim and the opportunity she has earned with the Marlins. Kim’s appointment makes history in all of professional sports and sets a significant example for the millions of women and girls who love baseball and softball. The hard work, leadership, and record of achievement throughout her long career in the National Pastime led to this outcome, and we wish Kim all the best as she begins her career with the Marlins.”
