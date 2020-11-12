“Donald Trump accuses Joe Biden of being a liar. And Biden accuses Trump of being a liar. At last we have two politicians in agreement and who are telling the truth! ”… Randy Allen.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week …: When the Major Leagues started, how many bad pitches did it take to walk? …

The answer…: In 1875, when they inaugurated the first Big League, the National Association, it took nine balls to get to first base, just like in 1876, the year the National League was founded. There were several modifications of the bad pitches, until 1889, the year when they imposed the four balls and until today. Now, in the beginning, from 1846, bad balls were not taken into account. There was no walk. It was in 1863, when they began to grant the base with three bad ones. This was the beginning of the experiments that continued with different amounts until that of the four in 1889 …

The Dominican was saved! .- Luis Rojas will continue to lead the Mets, even when the new owner, Steve Cohén arrived firing executives as a group. He left the general manager, Brodie Van Wagenen and his associates, Omar Minaya, Allard Baird, Adam Guttridge and Jared Baner. Rojas is on his second year as manager (26-34 in 2020) …

“He set up a restaurant specialized in fried insects in Mexico City, because there was no other … Now you know why there was no other” … Anonymous.-

Lindor follows A-Rod.- Steve Cohen, investigated and questioned when trying to buy the Mets, announced that he will build a super team. Among others, possibly the best shortstop on the market, the Puerto Rican from Caguas, Francisco Lindor, whom the Indians have placed on the market for the other teams. And why, after six seasons, they don’t want him in Cleveland? Well, because he aspires to a 10-year contract for 300 million dollars, starting in 2022, when he can be a free agent. Francisco now earns 17,500,000 per year, and has hit 285, with 138 homers and 411 RBIs. A shortstop in the style imposed by Alex Rodríguez since 1996. The Mets have three extraordinary shortstop prospects, Andrés Giménez, 23, from Barquisimenez, and the Dominicans, Amed Rosario, 24, and Ronny Mauricio, 19, the latter the best in the minors …

“From Principe Azul to Viejo Verde there is only one step” … Armandina Cisneros de Uslar.-

“Likewise, from the debut as a rookie in the Major Leagues to his Veterans Game” … Pacomio.-

