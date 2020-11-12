2020 AMERICAN & NATIONAL LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS

JOSÉ ABREU, Chicago White Sox

Here are the voting results of the 2020 American League Most Valuable Player Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards 14 points for first place, nine for second, eight for third, on down to one for 10th.

AL Most Valuable Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points José Abreu, White Sox 21 8 1 374 José Ramírez, Indians 8 17 3 2 303 DJ LeMahieu, Yankees 1 5 15 3 2 3 1 230 Shane Bieber, Indians 4 10 9 1 2 1 1 173 Mike Trout, Angels 4 10 2 7 3 3 1 172 Nelson Cruz, Twins 1 6 6 7 8 1 128 Tim Anderson, White Sox 1 3 3 8 5 2 4 4 125 Brandon Lowe, Rays 1 7 3 9 7 2 104 Luke Voit, Yankees 1 3 8 4 8 3 85 Anthony Rendon, Angels 1 2 2 1 4 5 42 Teoscar Hernández, Blue Jays 1 6 8 Alex Verdugo, Red Sox 1 6 Hyun-Jin Ryu, Blue Jays 1 1 4 Liam Hendriks, Athletics 1 2 4 George Springer, Astros 2 4 Byron Buxton, Twins 1 2 Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox 1 1 Kyle Lewis, Mariners 1 1 Dallas Keuchel, White Sox 1 1 David Fletcher, Angels 1 1 Salvador Perez, Royals 1 1 Eddie Rosario, Twins 1 1

Abreu is the 10th former AL Rookie of the Year Award winner (2014) to go on to win an MVP Award, including Fred Lynn in 1975 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001, the only players to win both awards in the same season. There have been 18 National League Rookie of the Year winners who also were MVPs. Included in those lists are two players who won the awards in alternate leagues: Frank Robinson (NL Rookie of the Year in 1956, AL MVP in 1966) and Dick Allen (NL Rookie of the Year in 1964 and AL MVP in 1972). Others to win both awards in the AL were Thurman Munson, Rod Carew, Cal Ripken Jr., Jose Canseco, Dustin Pedroia, Justin Verlander and Mike Trout.

This election marks the fifth time a White Sox player has been honored. The others were Allen, Nellie Fox in 1959 and Frank Thomas in 1993 and 1994.

Abreu is the third Cuban-born player to be named MVP. The other two were also both in the AL: Canseco in 1988 and Zoilo Versalles in 1965.

The fifth-place finish for Trout is his lowest in nine seasons of receiving MVP votes. He has won the award three times and finished second four times and fourth once.

This marks the 15th time a first baseman has won the MVP Award in the AL, matching the same total of those in the NL. In addition to Thomas, Allen, Carew (1977) and three-time winner Jimmie Foxx (1932, 1933, 1938), other winning first basemen were Hank Greenberg in 1935, Lou Gehrig in 1936, Boog Powell in 1970, Don Mattingly in 1985, Mo Vaughn in 1995, Jason Giambi in 2000 and Justin Morneau in 2006.

Previous winners (* – Unanimous):

2019 Mike Trout, Angels; 2018 Mookie Betts, Red Sox; 2017 Jose Altuve, Astros; 2016 Mike Trout, Angels; 2015 Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays; 2014 *Mike Trout, Angels; 2013 Miguel Cabrera, Tigers; 2012 Miguel Cabrera, Tigers; 2011 Justin Verlander, Tigers; 2010 Josh Hamilton, Rangers; 2009 Joe Mauer, Twins; 2008 Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox; 2007 Alex Rodriguez, Yankees; 2006 Justin Morneau, Twins; 2005 Alex Rodriguez, Yankees; 2004 Vladimir Guerrero, Angels; 2003 Alex Rodriguez, Rangers; 2002 Miguel Tejada, Athletics; 2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners; 2000 Jason Giambi, Athletics; 1999 Ivan Rodriguez, Rangers; 1998 Juan Gonzalez, Rangers; 1997 *Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners; 1996 Juan Gonzalez, Rangers; 1995 Mo Vaughn, Red Sox; 1994 Frank Thomas, White Sox; 1993 *Frank Thomas, White Sox; 1992 Dennis Eckersley, Athletics; 1991 Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles; 1990 Rickey Henderson, Athletics; 1989 Robin Yount, Brewers; 1988 *Jose Canseco, Athletics; 1987 George Bell, Blue Jays; 1986 Roger Clemens, Red Sox; 1985 Don Mattingly, Yankees; 1984 Guillermo (Willie) Hernandez, Tigers; 1983 Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles; 1982 Robin Yount, Brewers; 1981 Rollie Fingers, Brewers; 1980 George Brett, Royals; 1979 Don Baylor, Angels; 1978 Jim Rice, Red Sox; 1977 Rod Carew, Twins; 1976 Thurman Munson, Yankees; 1975 Fred Lynn, Red Sox; 1974 Jeff Burroughs, Rangers; 1973 *Reggie Jackson, Athletics; 1972 Dick Allen, White Sox; 1971 Vida Blue, Athletics; 1970 Boog Powell, Orioles; 1969 Harmon Killebrew, Twins; 1968 *Denny McLain, Tigers; 1967 Carl Yastrzemski, Red Sox; 1966 *Frank Robinson, Orioles; 1965 Zoilo Versalles, Twins; 1964 Brooks Robinson, Orioles; 1963 Elston Howard, Yankees; 1962 Mickey Mantle, Yankees; 1961 Roger Maris, Yankees; 1960 Roger Maris, Yankees; 1959 Nellie Fox, White Sox; 1958 Jackie Jensen, Red Sox; 1957 Mickey Mantle, Yankees; 1956 *Mickey Mantle, Yankees; 1955 Yogi Berra, Yankees; 1954 Yogi Berra, Yankees; 1953 *Al Rosen, Indians; 1952 Bobby Shantz, Athletics; 1951 Yogi Berra, Yankees; 1950 Phil Rizzuto, Yankees; 1949 Ted Williams, Red Sox; 1948 Lou Boudreau, Indians; 1947 Joe DiMaggio, Yankees; 1946 Ted Williams, Red Sox; 1945 Hal Newhouser, Tigers; 1944 Hal Newhouser, Tigers; 1943 Spud Chandler, Yankees; 1942 Joe Gordon, Yankees; 1941 Joe DiMaggio, Yankees; 1940 Hank Greenberg, Tigers; 1939 Joe DiMaggio, Yankees; 1938 Jimmie Foxx, Red Sox; 1937 Charlie Gehringer, Tigers; 1936 Lou Gehrig, Yankees; 1935 *Hank Greenberg, Tigers; 1934 Mickey Cochrane, Tigers; 1933 Jimmie Foxx, Athletics; 1932 Jimmie Foxx, Athletics; 1931 Lefty Grove, Athletics.

2020 NATIONAL LEAGUE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

FREDDIE FREEMAN, Atlanta Braves

Here are the voting results of the 2019 National League Most Valuable Player Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards 14 points for first place, nine for second, eight for third, on down to one for 10th.

NL Most Valuable Player 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points Freddie Freeman, Braves 28 2 410 Mookie Betts, Dodgers 2 21 5 1 1 268 Manny Machado, Padres

…