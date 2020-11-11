Mail Day: Astros Roster At The 2017 World Series & More

“Many have imitated me very well, so much so that they even imitate my mistakes” … Jimi Hendrix.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Cinecio Rivadavia, from Houston, asks …: “Can you post the Astros roster in the 2017 World Series?”

Amigo Necho…: Carlos Correa SS, Alex Bregman 3B, Cámeron Maybin OF, George Sringer OF, Marwin González utílity, Yuli Gurriel 1B, Evan Gattis C, Carlos Beltrán OF, Brian McCann C, Derek Fisher OF, Rosh Reddick OF, José Altuve 2B, Juan Centeno C, Collin McHugh PR, Justin Verlánder PA, Will Harris PR, Brad Peackock PR, Lance McCuller Jr. PA, Luke Gregerson PR, Francisco Liriano PR, Chris Devenski PR, Charlie Morton PA, Ken Giles PR, Joe Musgrove PR , Dallas Keuchel PA.

Alejandro Rodríguez, from Caracas, asks …: “How many managers have been elevated to Cooperstown?”

As managers, 23 …: Walter Alston, Sparky Ánderson, Bobby Cox, Leo Durocher, Rube Foster, Ned Hanlon, Bucky Harris, Whitey Herzog, Miller Huggins, Tony LaRussa, Tom LaSorda, Al López, Connie Mack, Joe McCarthy, John McGraw , Bill McKechnie, Wilber Robinson, Frank Selee, Billy Southworth, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dick Williams Earl Weaver … Nine others were raised as players, but ended up being managers … Yogi Berra, Lou Boudreau, Bob Lemon, Frank Robinson, Red Schoendienst , Rogers Hornsby, Nap Lajoie. Two who were already managers were raised in 2015, for their careers as players, Ryne Sandberg with the and Paul Molitor of the Twins.

Juan de J. Colmenares D. asks…: “I am a nephew of Alcides Delgado, can you tell me about when you invited him to your broadcasts from the Major League stadiums? And the season will start in April. How is the signing of free agents going?

Friend J.J… .: Alcides has been one of the best baseball and boxing storytellers in Latin America. Also, a fine gentleman, of refined home education. Your company in those days is one of my fondest memories… As for next year’s baseball, the news of the coronavirus vaccine is very optimistic. And the free agents thing is a year equal to all. They try to get the highest sum of money and the longest number of years on the contract. The owners have a lot of interest in the best players, and that is why they will be signed.

Guillermo Osborne, from Mazatlán, asks …: “What is your opinion about the Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw?”

Amigo Memo …: One of the most remarkable in recent times, because it achieves what only the very good are capable of achieving. In his second World Series appearance he was not in the best of shape, and yet he won his game. And he won two of two in the Series. It is not possible to demand more.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5