BBWAA 2020 NATIONAL & AMERICAN MANAGER OF THE YEAR

2020 NATIONAL LEAGUE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

DON MATTINGLY, Miami Marlins

For release Tuesday, Nov. 10, on MLB Network.

Here are the voting results of the 2020 National League Manager of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place.

NL Manager of the Year 1st 2nd 3rd Points Don Mattingly, Marlins 20 8 124 Jayce Tingler, Padres 6 13 2 71 David Ross, Cubs 1 2 14 25 Brian Snitker, Braves 1 2 5 16 Dave Roberts, Dodgers 1 2 2 13 Mike Shildt, Cardinals 3 1 10 Craig Counsell, Brewers 1 1 6 Gabe Kapler, Giants 3 3 David Bell, Reds 2 2

Mattingly is the fifth former winner of the Most Valuable Player Award to be honored later as a Manager of the Year. He was the American League MVP in 1985 with the Yankees. The others to do so: Frank Robinson, NL MVP in 1961 with the Reds and American League MVP with the Orioles in 1966 and AL Manager of the Year with the Orioles in 1989; Don Baylor, AL MVP with the Angels in 1979 and NL Manager of the Year with the Rockies in 1995; Joe Torre, NL MVP with the Cardinals in 1971 and AL Manager of the Year with the Yankees in 1996 (tied with the Rangers’ Johnny Oates) and 1998, and Kirk Gibson, NL MVP with the Dodgers in 1988 and NL Manager of the Year with the Diamondbacks in 2011.

Mattingly is the second Marlins manager to be honored. The other was Joe Girardi in 2006.

No manager was named on every ballot.

Previous winners:

2019 Mike Shildt, Cardinals; 2018 Brian Snitker, Braves; 2017 Torey Lovullo, Diamondbacks; 2016 Dave Roberts, Dodgers; 2015 Joe Maddon, Cubs; 2014 Matt Williams, Nationals; 2013 Clint Hurdle, Pirates; 2012 Davey Johnson, Nationals; 2011 Kirk Gibson, Diamondbacks; 2010 Bud Black, Padres, 2009 Jim Tracy, Rockies; 2008 Lou Piniella, Cubs; 2007 Bob Melvin, Diamondbacks; 2006 Joe Girardi, Marlins; 2005 Bobby Cox, Braves; 2004 Bobby Cox, Braves; 2003 Jack McKeon, Marlins; 2002 Tony La Russa, Cardinals; 2001 Larry Bowa, Phillies; 2000 Dusty Baker, Giants; 1999 Jack McKeon, Reds; 1998 Larry Dierker, Astros; 1997 Dusty Baker, Giants; 1996 Bruce Bochy, Padres; 1995 Don Baylor, Rockies; 1994 Felipe Alou, Expos; 1993 Dusty Baker, Giants; 1992 Jim Leyland, Pirates; 1991 Bobby Cox, Braves; 1990 Jim Leyland, Pirates; 1989 Don Zimmer, Cubs; 1988 Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers; 1987 Buck Rogers, Expos; 1986 Hal Lanier, Astros; 1985 Whitey Herzog, Cardinals; 1984 Jim Frey, Cubs; 1983 Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers.

2020 AMERICAN LEAGUE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

KEVIN CASH, Tampa Bay Rays

For release Tuesday, Nov. 10, on MLB Network.

Here are the voting results of the 2020 American League Manager of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place

AL Manager of the Year 1st 2nd 3rd Points Kevin Cash, Rays 22 5 1 126 Rick Renteria, White Sox 5 9 9 61 Charlie Montoyo, Blue Jays 2 10 7 47 Bob Melvin, Athletics 1 3 8 22 Rocco Baldelli, Twins 3 4 13 Dusty Baker, Astros 1 1

Cash finished in third place in each of the previous two years.

This is the third time a Tampa Bay manager has been honored. Joe Maddon won the award while with the Rays in 2008 and 2011.

No manager was named on every ballot.

Previous winners:

2019 Rocco Baldelli, Twins; 2018 Bob Melvin, Athletics; 2017 Paul Molitor, Twins; 2016 Terry Francona, Indians; 2015 Jeff Banister, Rangers; 2014 Buck Showalter, Orioles; 2013 Terry Francona, Indians; 2012 Bob Melvin, Athletics; 2011 Joe Maddon, Rays; 2010 Ron Gardenhire, Twins; 2009 Mike Scioscia, Angels; 2008 Joe Maddon, Rays; 2007 Eric Wedge, Indians; 2006 Jim Leyland, Tigers; 2005 Ozzie Guillen, White Sox; 2004 Buck Showalter, Rangers; 2003 Tony Pena, Royals; 2002 Mike Scioscia, Angels; 2001 Lou Piniella, Mariners; 2000 Jerry Manuel, White Sox; 1999 Jimy Williams, Red Sox; 1998 Joe Torre, Yankees; 1997 Davey Johnson, Orioles; 1996 (Tie) Johnny Oates, Rangers, and Joe Torre, Yankees; 1995 Lou Piniella, Mariners; 1994 Buck Showalter, Yankees; 1993 Gene Lamont, White Sox; 1992 Tony La Russa, Athletics; 1991 Tom Kelly, Twins; 1990 Jeff Torborg, White Sox; 1989 Frank Robinson, Orioles; 1988 Tony La Russa, Athletics; 1987 Sparky Anderson, Tigers; 1986 John McNamara, Red Sox; 1985 Bobby Cox, Blue Jays; 1984 Sparky Anderson, Tigers; 1983 Tony La Russa, White Sox.