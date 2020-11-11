2020 NATIONAL & AMERICAN LEAGUE JACKIE ROBINSON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR 

2020 NATIONAL LEAGUE JACKIE ROBINSON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

DEVIN WILLIAMS, Milwaukee Brewers

For release Monday, Nov. 9, on MLB Network.

Here are the voting results of the 2020 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place.

NL Jackie Robinson Award 1st 2nd 3rd Points Devin Williams, Brewers 14 6 7 95 Alec Bohm, Phillies 9 8 5 74 Jake Cronenworth, Padres 6 12 8 74 Tony Gonsolin, Dodgers 1 1 3 11 Dustin May, Dodgers 2 2 8 Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pirates 1 2 5 Andrés Giménez, Mets 1 1 Sixto Sánchez, Marlins 1 1 Ian Anderson, Braves 1 1

Williams is the seventh relief pitcher to win the NL award and the first to do so without recording a save in his winning season. Other relievers honored were Joe Black, Butch Metzger, Steve Howe, Todd Worrell, Scott Williamson and Craig Kimbrel. There have been five relief-pitcher winners in the American League.

Williams is the third Brewers player to win the award. The others were Ryan Braun in the NL in 2007 and Pat Listach in the AL in 1992. Milwaukee shifted to the NL in 1998. The Braves did not have a Rookie of the Year winner during their 13 seasons in Milwaukee (1953-65).

This is the fourth time in NL Rookie voting that two players tied for second place. It also occurred in 1964 with Rico Carty and Jim Ray Hart, in 1969 with Coco Loboy and Al Oliver and in 1997 with Livan Hernandez and Matt Morris.

No player was named on every ballot.

Previous winners (*-Unanimous):

2019 Pete Alonso, Mets; 2018 Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves; 2017 *Cody Bellinger, Dodgers; 2016 *Corey Seager, Dodgers; 2015 *Kris Bryant, Cubs; 2014 Jacob deGrom, Mets; 2013 Jose Fernandez, Marlins; 2012 Bryce Harper, Nationals; 2011 *Craig Kimbrel, Braves; 2010 Buster Posey, Giants; 2009 Chris Coghlan, Marlins; 2008 Geovany Soto, Cubs; 2007 Ryan Braun, Brewers; 2006 Hanley Ramirez, Marlins; 2005 Ryan Howard, Phillies; 2004 Jason Bay, Pirates; 2003 Dontrelle Willis, Marlins; 2002 Jason Jennings, Rockies; 2001 *Albert Pujols, Cardinals; 2000 Rafael Furcal, Braves; 1999 Scott Williamson, Reds; 1998 Kerry Wood, Cubs; 1997 *Scott Rolen, Phillies; 1996 Todd Hollandsworth, Dodgers; 1995 Hideo Nomo, Dodgers; 1994 *Raul Mondesi, Dodgers; 1993 *Mike Piazza, Dodgers; 1992 Eric Karros, Dodgers; 1991 Jeff Bagwell, Astros; 1990 David Justice, Braves; 1989 Jerome Walton, Cubs; 1988 Chris Sabo, Reds; 1987 *Benito Santiago, Padres; 1986 Todd Worrell, Cardinals; 1985 *Vince Coleman, Cardinals; 1984 Dwight Gooden, Mets; 1983 Darryl Strawberry, Mets; 1982 Steve Sax, Dodgers; 1981 Fernando Valenzuela, Dodgers; 1980 Steve Howe, Dodgers; 1979 Rick Sutcliffe, Dodgers; 1978 Bob Horner, Braves; 1977 Andre Dawson, Expos; 1976 (Tie) Butch Metzger, Padres, and Pat Zachry, Reds; 1975 John Montefusco, Giants; 1974 Bake McBride, Cardinals; 1973 Gary Matthews, Giants; 1972 Jon Matlack, Mets; 1971 Earl Williams, Braves; 1970 Carl Morton, Expos; 1969 Ted Sizemore, Dodgers; 1968 Johnny Bench, Reds; 1967 Tom Seaver, Mets; 1966 Tommy Helms, Reds; 1965 Jim Lefebvre, Dodgers; 1964 Dick Allen, Phillies; 1963 Pete Rose, Reds; 1962 Ken Hubbs, Cubs; 1961 Billy Williams, Cubs; 1960 Frank Howard, Dodgers; 1959 *Willie McCovey, Giants; 1958 *Orlando Cepeda, Giants; 1957 Jack Sanford, Phillies; 1956 *Frank Robinson, Reds; 1955 Bill Virdon, Cardinals; 1954 Wally Moon, Cardinals; 1953 Junior Gilliam, Dodgers; 1952 Joe Black, Dodgers; 1951 Willie Mays, Giants; 1950 Sam Jethroe, Braves; 1949 Don Newcombe, Dodgers; 1948 Alvin Dark, Braves; 1947 Jackie Robinson, Dodgers.

2020 AMERICAN LEAGUE JACKIE ROBINSON ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

KYLE LEWIS, Seattle Mariners

For release Monday, Nov. 9, on MLB Network.

Here are the voting results of the 2020 American League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Ballots from two writers in each league city prior to postseason play are tabulated on a system that rewards five points for first place, three points for second place and one point for third place.

AL Jackie Robinson Award 1st 2nd 3rd Points Kyle Lewis, Mariners 30 150 Luis Robert, White Sox 27 2 83 Cristian Javier, Astros 11 11 Sean Murphy, Athletics 1 4 7 Willi Castro, Tigers 1 4 7 James Karinchak, Indians 5 5 Jared Walsh, Angels 1 1 4 Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles 1 1 Brady Singer, Royals 1 1 Jesús Luzardo, Athletics 1 1

Lewis is the 12th player to win the AL award by a unanimous vote and the first for the Mariners. The other unanimous choices: Carlton Fisk, Mark McGwire, Sandy Alomar Jr., Tim Salmon, Derek Jeter, Nomar Garciaparra, Evan Longoria, Mike Trout, José Abreu, Aaron Judge and Yordan Álvarez. There have been 13 unanimous winners in the National League.

This marks the fourth time a Seattle player has been honored. The others were Alvin Davis in 1984, Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2000 and Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

Lewis, who was the only player named on every ballot, is the seventh center fielder to win the AL award, joining Mike Trout, Carlos Beltrán, Fred Lynn, Tommie Agee, Bob Allison and Albie Pearson. There have been eight center fielders who won in the NL.

Previous winners (*-Unanimous):

2019 *Yordan Álvarez, Astros; 2018 Shohei Ohtani, Angels; 2017 *Aaron Judge, Yankees; 2016 Michael Fulmer, Tigers; 2015 Carlos Correa, Astros; 2014 *José Abreu, White Sox; 2013 Wil Myers, Rays; 2012 *Mike Trout, Angels; 2011 Jeremy Hellickson, Rays; 2010 Neftali Feliz, Rangers; 2009 Andrew Bailey, Athletics; 2008 *Evan Longoria, Rays; 2007 Dustin Pedroia, Red Sox; 2006 Justin Verlander, Tigers; 2005 Huston Street, Athletics; 2004 Bobby Crosby, Athletics; 2003 Angel Berroa, Royals; 2002 Eric Hinske, Blue Jays; 2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Mariners; 2000 Kazuhiro Sasaki, Mariners; 1999 Carlos Beltrán, Royals; 1998 Ben Grieve, Athletics; 1997 *Nomar Garciaparra, Red Sox; 1996 *Derek Jeter, Yankees; 1995 Marty Cordova, Twins; 1994 Bob Hamelin, Royals; 1993 *Tim Salmon, Angels; 1992 Pat Listach, Brewers; 1991 Chuck Knoblauch, Twins; 1990 *Sandy Alomar, Jr., Indians; 1989 Gregg Olson, Orioles; 1988 Walt Weiss, Athletics; 1987 *Mark McGwire, Athletics; 1986 Jose Canseco, Athletics; 1985 Ozzie Guillen, White Sox; 1984 Alvin Davis, Mariners; 1983 Ron Kittle, White Sox; 1982 Cal Ripken Jr., Orioles; 1981 Dave Righetti, Yankees; 1980 Joe Charboneau, Indians; 1979 (Tie) John Castino, Twins, and Alfredo Griffin, Blue Jays; 1978 Lou Whitaker, Tigers; 1977 Eddie Murray, Orioles; 1976 Mark Fidrych, Tigers; 1975 Fred Lynn, Red Sox; 1974 Mike Hargrove, Rangers; 1973 Al Bumbry, Orioles; 1972 *Carlton Fisk, Red Sox; 1971 Chris Chambliss, Indians; 1970 Thurman Munson, Yankees; 1969 Lou Piniella, Royals; 1968 Stan Bahnsen, Yankees; 1967 Rod Carew, Twins; 1966 Tommie Agee, White Sox; 1965 Curt Blefary, Orioles; 1964 Tony Oliva, Twins; 1963 Gary Peters, White Sox; 1962 Tom Tresh, Yankees; 1961 Don Schwall, Red Sox; 1960 Ron Hansen, Orioles; 1959 Bob Allison, Senators; 1958 Albie Pearson, Senators; 1957 Tony Kubek, Yankees; 1956 Luis Aparicio, White Sox; 1955 Herb Score, Indians; 1954 Bob Grim, Yankees; 1953 Harvey Kuenn, Tigers; 1952 Harry Byrd, Athletics; 1951 Gil McDougald, Yankees; 1950 Walt Dropo, Red Sox; 1949 Roy Sievers, Browns.