Rogelio (Borrego) Álvarez, Short Stature, A Lot Of Power – Rogelio (Borrego) Álvarez, poca estatura, mucho poder

Rosalbo Zazueta, from Culiacán, asks …: “Is it true that there was a time when left-handed pitchers were banned?”

My friend Chalbo …: Until the end of the 19th century, in the United States it was considered bad luck to be left-handed. Those born like this were forced to use their right hands, tying their left hand and arm. Of course, there were no left-handed players in baseball. Even the first big league, the National Association, always played, 1871-1875, without lefties, and without lefties the National League began in 1876. The first left-hander in the Major Leagues was pitcher Robert Mitchell, from the Cincinnati team, in 1878 Now they are left-handed, one in four pitchers in the majors, and in total, 11 out of every hundred bigleaguers.

Dionisio Díaz, from Mexico D.F. asks …: “You. that he spent so many years as a journalist in the boxes of the Major League press, and in the broadcast booths, both radio and television, and in the studios to write and narrate The Best of the Week and So goes baseball, ¿ Don’t you miss all those wonders?

Friend DeDé…: Precious memories, and they are my fortune, my savings, my pride. I am so happy to have lived them, as to have left them on time. There are decisions in life that must be made at the right time. I think that getting away from all that, when I did it, was the best thing for my personal and professional life. I am very happy remembering. And thank you very much for your compliments, which I do not publish because I would be ashamed of how exaggerated they are.

Eiler J. Pérez, from Carora, asks …: “Why can Tony LaRussa reappear, if they had even elevated him to the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Yiye…: For baseball it’s good. And nothing prevents you from returning. He said he missed the action. He was elevated to the Hall of Fame in 2013, via the Veterans Committee.

Yerdino Socarrás, from Hialeah, asks…: “Where is Borrego Álvarez, who my father used to tell me a lot about, and what is he doing?”.

Friend Dino…: Rogelio (El Borrego) Álvarez, from Pinar del Río, died in the same county from where you write, Hialeah, at the beginning of December 2012, at the age of 74, a victim of kidney ailments. Before turning 18 years of age, he played with the Elephants of Cienfuegos. Despite his stature, at just five feet 11 inches, he exhibited so much power that on December 17, 1959, he hit three home runs in one game.

In Mexico he played with Rojos de Veracruz, Leones Yucatán, Tomateros de Culiacán and Algodoneros de Guasave. In Venezuela, with Cardenales de Lara and Magallanes. In the Major Leagues, with the Reds, he was in 1960 and 1962, but he could not consolidate.

Rogelio (Borrego) Álvarez, poca estatura, mucho poder

Rosalbo Zazueta, de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Es cierto que hubo una época cuando estaban prohibidos los lanzadores zurdos?”.

Amigo Chalbo…: Hasta fines del siglo XIX, en Estados Unidos se consideraba de mala suerte ser zurdo. Obligaban a los nacidos así a usar la mano derecha, amarrándoles la mano y el brazo izquierdos. Por supuesto, no había jugadores zurdos en el beisbol. Incluso, la primera liga grande, la National Association, jugó siempre, 1871-1875, sin zurdos, y sin zurdos comenzó la Liga Nacional en 1876. El primer zurdo en Grandes Ligas fue el lanzador Robert Mitchell, del equipo de Cincinnati, en 1878. Ahora son zurdos, uno de cada cuatro pitchers de las Mayores, y en total, 11 de cada cien bigleaguers.

Dionisio Díaz, de México D.F. pregunta…: “Ud. que estuvo tantos años de periodista en los palcos de la prensa de Grandes Ligas, y en las casetas de transmisión, tanto de radio como de televisión, y en los estudios para escribir y narrar Lo Mejor de la Semana y Así va el Beisbol, ¿no echa de menos todas esas maravillas?”.

Amigo DeDé…: Preciosos recuerdos, y ellos son mi fortuna, mis ahorros, mi orgullo. Estoy tan feliz de haberlos vivido, como de haberlos dejado a tiempo. Hay decisiones en la vida que deben tomarse en el momento justo. Creo que alejarme de todo eso, cuando lo hice, fue lo mejor para mi vida personal y profesional. Estoy muy feliz recordando. Y muchas gracias por tus elogios, que no publico porque me daría vergüenza de tan exagerados que son.

Eiler J. Pérez, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Por qué puede reaparecer Tony LaRussa, si hasta lo habían elevado al Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Yiye…: Para el beisbol es bueno. Y nada le prohibe regresar. Dijo que echaba de menos la acción. Fue elevado al Hall de la Fama en 2013, vía Comité de Veteranos.

Yerdino Socarrás, de Hialeah, pregunta…: “¿Dónde está y qué hace el Borrego Álvarez, de quien me hablaba mucho mi padre?”.

Amigo Dino…: Rogelio (El Borrego) Álvarez, pinareño, murió en el mismo condado desde donde escribes, Hialeah, a comienzos de diciembre de 2012, a los 74 años de adad, víctima de dolencias renales. Antes de cumplir 18 años de edad, jugaba con los Elefantes de Cienfuegos. A pesar de su estatura, de solo cinco pies 11 pulgadas, exhibía poder, tanto, que el 17 de diciembre de 1959 sacó tres jonrones en un juego.

En México jugó con Rojos de Veracruz, Leones Yucatán, Tomateros de Culiacán y Algodoneros de Guasave. En Venezuela, con Cardenales de Lara y Magallanes. En Grandes Ligas, con los Rojos, estuvo en 1960 y 1962, pero no pudo consolidarse.

