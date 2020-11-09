The letter from The Beyond.- From G. Steinbrenner to coronavirus or Covid-19 * La carta desde El Más Allá.- De G. Steinbrenner a coronavirus o Covid-19

“I had such an uneducated boyfriend that he believed that a literary meeting was sleeping with me on a bunk” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My respected Corona…: You have made baseball suffer so much that I refuse to believe that you will also intervene in 2021. You forced to reduce the 2020 season from 162 to 60 games per team, that is of the total of 2430 to 900 and to sell very few tickets to enter the stadiums. That is, we gave way to you, we respect you, and we are even afraid of you. Panic.

You have no idea how much we have lost, and I am not referring only to money, which has been many millions of dollars, but especially in image, in future, in history. We need to recover, but if you attack again in 2021, if we again have to cut the campaign and not sell tickets, we will be on the brink of disaster, who knows how many team owners will have to leave this sport-spectacle in ruins. And who knows how the remaining ones will make the fans come back and still love this game.

I understand that pandemics have to come from time to time. It is assumed that a hundred years ago the world had the one before you, the so-called Spanish Plague or Flu. The bad thing is that in a century we could not, or did not want to, prepare to be immunized. Look, now is when work is done on the possible vaccine, which if it arrives, it will be by the end of next year. God help!

Finally, respected Corona, apart from baseball, I believe that humanity is already exhausted from living prey in their homes. People want to go out, visit family and friends, eat in a restaurant, have three drinks in a bar, but you have become the jailer with the most prisoners in history.

I ask you with all my heart and in the name, not only of baseball, but of the 7,500 billion beings that populate that little ball called the earth, that you disappear, that you become only a memory.

But nonetheless, I wish you the best of the best, George.

Data- ** As said by Justin Turner (Dodgers)…: “I won’t make excuses for my behavior, but winning the World Series was the dream of my life and the culmination of everything I worked for in my career. After waiting in the isolation room, while my teammates celebrated on the field, I asked if they would allow me to go out with my wife to take a photo, and the officials did not forbid it. I assumed there were few people left in the field. But what was meant to be a photo turned into various greetings and poses, in which I recklessly removed my mask. In hindsight, I should have waited until all was without other people to take that picture with my wife. “

