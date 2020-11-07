The Bigleaguers With Just One Good Season – Los bigleaguers de solo una buena temporada

“Nobody has thrown harder than Nolan Ryan … Not even God” … George Scott.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): The issue is not how many years you were in the major leagues, but how many seasons you gave your team and what it needed from you. I’ve seen bigleaguers finish 24-year careers, with 58 and 60 appearances per season. Others, however, watch out for history, such as Luis Aparicio, who was seen in 138 appearances and more games in his final days, so George Steinbrenner sent him a blank contract. Luis did not accept it with this message…: “Thank you, sir. But they can only let me free once ”.

Some of these men were removed from the majors for injuries. Others, mysteriously. A few because they discovered they were useless for the effort.

There are those who have had only one productive year in the majors, like Cito Gaston, who in 1970 with the Padres, had 29 home runs, drove in 93 runs and hit 318. But he never shone again, until he was a successful manager of the Blue Jays. winner of two consecutive World Series, 1992 Vs. the Braves and 1993 to the Phillies, in both cases in six games.

Bill James, won 26 times in 1914, with the Boston Braves, 1.90 ERA. But his win total, including those 26, was 37 in three seasons.

Billy Grabarkewitz, 3B, in 1970, with the Dodgers, .289, 17 homers, 84 RBIs. But nothing remarkable in the other five seasons.

Mike Fydrich (Tigers) had a 19-9 record with the 1976 Tigers, but 10 wins in four other seasons.

Wayne Garland (Orioles) finished 27-7, 2.67 in 1976. He lost 19 times in 1977.

Joe Charboneau (Indians), OF. In 1980 he hit 23 home runs and was Rookie of the Year. He only appeared in 70 games in the next two seasons, due to injury.

Another to leave baseball with injuries was designated Bob Hamlin, in whom the Royals believed they had a tremendous slugger for 10 or more years. But after winning the Rookie of the Year title in 1994, with 24 homers, 65 RBIs and a .282 average, he suffered injuries to both legs, and as early as 1998 he had to retire.

Esteban Loaiza P, won 21 games for the White Sox in 2003, nine losses, a 2.90 ERA and 207 strikeouts. He stayed up 14 seasons, during which he was taken to two All-Star Games, but never shone as bright as 2003.

Jérome Walton (Cubs), OF 1989; Kevin Maas (Yankees) 1B; Dave Fleming (Mariners) P. 1992; Phil Plantier (M.Rojas), OF 1993; Rick Wilkins (Cubs) C. 1993; Tuffy Rhodes (Cubs) OF 1994; Braddy Anderson (Orioles) OF 1996; Justin Thompson (Tigers) P 1997; Warren Morris (Pirates), IF 1999; Fernando Tatis Sr. (Cardinals) IF 1999; Bobby Crosby (Athletics), IF 2004; Bryan LaHair (Cubs) 1B 2012.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

——————————————————–Español——————————

Los bigleaguers de solo una buena temporada

“Nadie ha lanzado más duro que Nolan Ryan… Ni siquiera Dios”… George Scott.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): El asunto no es cuántos años permaneciste en Grandes Ligas, sino en cuántas temporadas brindaste a tu equipo lo que necesitaba de tí. He visto a bigleaguers terminar carreras de 24 años, con 58 y 60 apariciones por campaña. Otros, sin embargo, se cuidan para la historia, como Luis Aparicio, quien se vió en 138 y más juegos en su final, por lo que George Steinbrenner le mandó un contrato en blanco. Luis no lo aceptó con este mensaje…: “Gracias, señor. Pero a mí me dejan libre una sola vez”.

Algunos de estos hombres fueron sacados de las Grandes Ligas por lesiones. Otros, misteriosamente. Unos cuantos porque descubrieron que no servían para el esfuerzo.

Hay quienes han tenido un solo año productivo en las Mayores, como Cito Gaston, quien en 1970 con los Padres, sacó 29 jonrones, impulsó 93 carreras y bateó para 318. Pero nunca más brilló, hasta que fue mánager exitoso de los Blue Jays, ganador de dos Series Mundiales consecutivas, 1992 a los Bravos y 1993 a los Phillies, en ambos casos en seis juegos.

Bill James, gano 26 veces en 1914, con los Bravos de Boston, efectividad de 1.90. Pero su total de victorias, incluso esas 26, fue de 37 en tres campañas.

Billy Grabarkewitz, 3B, en 1970, con los Dodgers, 289, 17 jonrones, 84 remolcadas. Pero más nada notable en sus otras cinco temporadas.

Mike Fydrich (Tigres) tuvo record de 19-9 con los Tigres de 1976, pero 10 victorias en otras cuatro temporadas.

Wayne Garland (Orioles) terminó con 27-7, 2.67 en 1976. Perdió 19 veces en 1977.

Joe Charboneau (Indios), OF. En 1980 despachó 23 jonrones y fue El Novato del Año. Solo apareció en 70 juegos en la dos temporadas siguientes, debido a una lesión.

Otro que saliró del beisbol por lesiones fue Bob Hámelin, designado, en quien los Royals creían tener a un slugger tremendo por 10 o más años. Pero tras ganar el título de Novato del Año en 1994, con 24 jonrones, 65 impulsadas y promedio de 282, sufrió lesiones en las dos piernas, y ya en 1998 tuvo que retirarse.

Esteban Loaiza P, ganó 21 juegos para los Medias Blancas en 2003, nueve derrotas, efectividad de 2.90 y 207 strikeouts. Permaneció 14 temporadas arriba, durante las cuales fue llevado a dos Juegos de Estrellas, pero nunca más brilló tanto como en 2003.

Jérome Walton (Cachorros), OF 1989; Kevin Maas (Yankees) 1B; Dave Fleming (Marineros) P. 1992; Phil Plantier (M.Rojas), OF 1993; Rick Wilkins (Cachorros) C. 1993; Tuffy Rhodes (Cachorros) OF 1994; Braddy Ánderson (Orioles) OF 1996; Justin Thompson (Tigres) P 1997; Warren Morris (Piratas), IF 1999; Fernando Tatis padre (Cardenales) IF 1999; Bobby Crosby (Atléticos), IF 2004; Bryan LaHair (Cachorros) 1B 2012.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com