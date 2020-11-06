The Champion Dodgers Lose Six Stars – Se les fueron seis estelares a los campeones Dodgers

“Playing baseball is not only more fun than being President of the United States, the salary is also better” … Barak Obama.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The champions are no longer the Dodgers who beat the Rays. They are missing seven stars who have declared free agents, Justin Turner, Alex Wood, Pedro Báez, Kiké Hernández, Jake McGee, Joc Pederson, Blake Treinen … ** Julio Uría is ready for arbitration, who collected this year a million dollars and aspires two million 200 thousand; Cody Bellinger 11 million 500 thousand to 13 million 500 thousand; Corey Seager from 7 million 600 thousand to 11 million 566 thousand 666; Austin Barnes, one million 100 thousand to one million 466 thousand 666; Scott Alexander, 875 thousand to one million 66 thousand 666; Dylan Floro 593 thousand 500 to one million; Walter Buehler 603 thousand 500 to two million 566 thousand 666 … ** As for David Price, his previous owners, the Red Sox, will pay half of the 64 million for the 2021 and 2022 seasons … ** The Dodgers still have Clayton Kershaw, who will earn $ 31 million for the 2021 season; Mookie Betts, 22 million 500 thousand; Kenley Jansen, 20 million; Joe Kelly, eight million 500 thousand; Chris Taylor, 7,800,000; A.J. Pollock, 15 million; Max Muncy, seven million 500 thousand; Víctor González, 563 thousand 500; Brusdar Graterol, 566 thousand; Tony Gonsolín, 566 thousand … ** The Dodgers will add three prospective pitchers to their Major League roster, the Mexican from Guadalajara, Gerardo Carrillo, André Jackson and Brett de Geus … ** If the Dodgers needed another 32 years to win a Series World Cup, they would win it in October 2052 …

-o-o-o-o-

“That rookie has a beautiful future in his past” … Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-o – o-o-

** The Red Sox will announce at any moment who will be their new manager among five candidates, Alex Cora, Barquisimetano, Carlos Mendoza, Sam Fuld, Jemes Rowson, Don Kelly. Two days ago a couple of Boston club executives traveled to Puerto Rico to interview Cora … ** Has anyone ever heard the commissioner of Caribbean and Pacific baseball, Juan Puello, say if the Caribbean Series exists? , if he is dying or if he has already died? … ** The Mexican Pacific League plays without an audience and one of the team owners told me …: “With the radio and TV transmissions we managed to pay the expenses” …

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Before the elections, it was known that neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump were going to do anything for us … Now we hope that they won’t do anything against us either” … Dick Secades.-

“If someone assaults you and asks for your money, it is a robbery … If someone assaults you and asks for your vote, it is politics” … Joeph McKadew.-

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

————————————————–Español———————————-

Se les fueron seis estelares a los campeones Dodgers

“Jugar al beisbol no solo es más divertido que ser Presidente de los Estados Unidos, también el sueldo es mejor”… Barak Obama.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) –

Los campeones ya no son los Dodgers que vencieron a los Rays. Les faltan siete estelares que se han declarado agentes libres, Justin Turner, Alex Wood, Pedro Báez, Kiké Hernández, Jake McGee, Joc Pederson, Blake Treinen… ** Para arbitraje están listos Julio Uría, quien cobró este año un millón de dólares y aspira dos millones 200 mil; Cody Bellinger 11 millones 500 mil a 13 millones 500 mil; Corey Seager de siete millones 600 mil a 11 millones 566 mil 666; Austin Barnes, un millón 100 mil a un millón 466 mil 666; Scott Alexánder, 875 mil a un millón 66 mil 666; Dylan Floro 593 mil 500 a un millón; Walter Buehler 603 mil 500 a dos millones 566 mil 666… ** En cuanto a David Price, sus anteriores propietarios, los Medias Rojas, pagarán la mitad de los 64 millones por las campañas de 2021 y 2022… ** Tienen los Dodgers bajo control a Clayton Kershaw, quien cobrará por la temporada 2021, 31 millones; Mookie Betts, 22 millones 500 mil; Kenley Jansen, 20 millones; Joe Kelly, ocho millones 500 mil; Chris Taylor, siete millones 800 mil; A.J. Pollock, 15 millones; Max Muncy, siete millones 500 mil; Víctor González, 563 mil 500; Brusdar Graterol, 566 mil; Tony Gonsolín, 566 mil… ** Los Dodgers llevarán a su róster de Grandes Ligas a tres lanzadores prospectos, el mexicano de Guadalajara, Gerardo Carrillo, André Jackson y Brett de Geus… ** Si los Dodgers necesitaran otros 32 años para ganar una Serie Mundial, la ganarían en octubre de 2052…

-o-o-o-o-

“Ese novato tiene un hermoso futuro en su pasado”… Yogi Berra.-

-o-o-o-o-o–o-o-

** Los Medias Rojas van a anunciar en cualquier momento, quien será su nuevo mánager entre cinco candidatos, Alex Cora, el barquisimetano, Carlos Mendoza, Sam Fuld, Jemes Rowson, Don Kelly. Hace dos días un par de ejecutivos del club de Boston viajaron a Puerto Rico para entrevistar a Cora…** ¿Alguien, alguna vez, ha oído al comisionado del beisbol del Caribe y el Pacífico, Juan Puello, decir si la Serie del Caribe existe, si agoniza o si ya murió?… ** Sin público juega la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico y uno de los propietarios de equipos me dijo…: “Con las transmisiones de radio y TV logramos pagar los gastos”…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Antes de las elecciones, se sabía que ni Joe Biden ni Donald Trump iban a hacer algo por nosotros… Ahora esperamos que tampoco hagan nada contra nosotros”… Dick Secades.-

“Si alguien te asalta y te pide tu dinero, es un robo… Si alguien te asalta y te pide tu voto, es política”… Joeph McKadew.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.