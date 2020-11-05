“Adolescent…: A person over 14 years old, but under 18, who acts like a baby when he is not treated like an adult”… Peter Eldin.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: Is it mandatory for American League teams to use the designated hitter?

The answer …: No. Rule 511 states that “one batter may be used by the pitcher.” But if a manager prefers his pitcher to hit, he can make the lineup with nine players.

Free Agents.- Six potential free agent bigleaguers have received offers from their teams, pitchers Trevor Bauer (Reds), Marcus Stroman (Mets) and Kevin Gausman (Giants). Plus infielder DJ LeMahieu (Yankees); outfielder George Springer (Astros); and catcher J.T. Realmuto (Phillies). They have until Wednesday to accept or reject the proposals of their teams. If they don’t accept them, they will be free agents. Outfielder Michael Brantley (Astros), infielders Marcus Semien (Athletics) and Andrelton Simmons (Angels) and pitcher Liam Hendriks (Athletics) among those who were waiting for offers that have not arrive.

For students.- Starting next year, if the pandemic allows it, the Appalachian League will be converted into a “summer wood-bat league”. That is, where students will play, but forced to use wooden bats. Each team will play 60 games per season.

“I came to the Yankees in 1950 wearing a little suit that cost me $ 50. And now, when I retire, I wear a suit for $ 200. But they lowered it to 60, because of who I am … I think it was very good at baseball “… Whitey Ford, in his retirement speech at Yankee Stadium.

What goes from yesterday to today.- Whitey Ford retired in 1967, after a brilliant career of 16 seasons, all with the Yankees. Appeared in 11 World Series. That year ´67 they paid him 60 thousand dollars and in total he received in his life as a bigleaguer 579 thousand 750 dollars …

The most defeated in Cooperstown.- Alfonso Araujo B. from Obregón, recalled yesterday in his daily and interesting ephemeris that “Cy Young died on November 4, 1955, in Newcomerstown, Ohio. He was born on March 29, 1867, in Gilmore, Ohio. He completed 750 games out of 815 that he opened. He pitched 7,356 innings, won 511 times, lost 316. On May 5, 1904, he pitched the first perfect game in the American League and went on with no hits for 24 innings. ” By the way, Young is the only one in the Hall of Fame with 300 or more losses …

“What I don’t like about dreams is that they only happen to me when I’m asleep” … Yogi Berra.-

———————————————Español—————————

Listos para pasar aser agentes libres

“Adolescente…: Persona mayor de 14 años, pero menor de 18, que actúa como un bebé cuando no se le trata como a un adulto”… Peter Eldin.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: ¿Es obligatorio que los equipos de la Liga Americana usen el bateador designado?

La respuesta…: No. La Regla 511 indica que “puede usarse un bateador por el pitcher”. Pero si algún mánager prefiere que batee su lanzador, puede hacer la alineación con nueve peloteros.

Los agentes libres.- Seis bigleaguers, potenciales agentes libres , han recibido ofertas de sus equipos, los lanzadores, Trevor Bauer (Rojos), Marcus Stroman (Mets) y Kevin Gausman (Gigantes). Más el infielder DJ LeMahieu (Yankees); el outfielder George Springer (Astros); y el catcher J.T. Realmuto (Phillies). Tienen hasta el miércoles para aceptar o rechazar las proposiciones de sus equipos. Si no las aceptan, serán agentes libres. Entre quienes esperaban ofertas y no les llegó figuran el outfielder Michael Brantley (Astros), los infielders Marcus Semien (Atléticos) y Andrelton Simmons (Angelinos) y el lanzador Liam Hendriks (Atléticos)…

Para los estudiantes.- A partir del próximo año, si la pandemia lo permite, la Appalachian League, será convertida en una “summer wood-bat league”. Es decir, donde jugarán estudiantes, pero obligados a utilizar bates de madera. Cada equipo realizará 60 juegos por temporada.

“Llegué a los Yankees en 1950 vistiendo un trajecito que me costó 50 dólares. Y ahora, cuando me retiro, llevo un traje de 200 dólares. Pero me lo rebajaron hasta a 60, por ser quien soy… Creo que me fue muy bien en el beisbol”… Whitey Ford, en el discurso de su retiro, en Yankee Stadium.-

Lo que va de ayer a hoy.- Whitey Ford se retiró en 1967, después de una brillante carrera de 16 temporadas, todas con los Yankees. Apareció en 11 Series Mundiales. Ese año ´67 le pagaron 60 mil dólares y en total cobró en su vida de bigleaguer 579 mil 750 dólares…

El más derrotado en Cooperstown.- Alfonso Araujo B. desde Obregón, recordó ayer en su diaria e interesante efemérides que “Cy Young murió el cuatro de noviembre de 1955, en Newcomerstown, Ohio. Había nacido el 29 de marzo de 1867, en Gilmore, Ohio. Completó 750 juegos de 815 que abrió. Lanzó siete mil 356 innings, ganó 511 veces, perdió 316. El cinco de mayo de 1904, lanzó el primer juego perfecto en la Liga Americana y permaneció sin permitir incogibles durante 24 innings”. Por cierto, Young es el único en el Hall de la Fama con 300 o más derrotas…

“Lo que no me gusta de los sueños es que solamente me ocurren cuando estoy dormido”… Yogi Berra.-

