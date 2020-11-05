MLB ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE OF AWARD PRESENTATIONS FOR THE WEEK OF DECEMBER 7TH

MLB Network Will Air Exclusive One-Hour Specials for the Roberto Clemente Award,

Hank Aaron Award, and All-MLB Team Presented by CohnReznick

Major League Baseball today announced the schedule of Award presentations during the week of December 7th, which includes the Roberto Clemente Award, Hank Aaron Award and All-MLB Team Presented by CohnReznick. The awards will be formally presented during special one-hour programs airing on MLB Network that will include exclusive interviews, vignettes and historical perspectives.

The schedule of award presentations consists of the following:

v Monday, December 7th at 2:00 p.m. ET – Roberto Clemente Award

v Tuesday, December 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET – Hank Aaron Award

v Wednesday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. ET – All-MLB Team Presented by CohnReznick

MLB Awards Season presented by MGM Resorts continues tonight on MLB Network at 6 p.m. Eastern with the Silver Slugger Awards presented by Louisville Slugger.

About the Roberto Clemente Award

The Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor, is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be selected via a blue ribbon panel, including representatives from MLB-affiliated networks (MLB Network, FOX Sports, ESPN and TBS), MLB.com, as well as Roberto’s children, Enrique, Luis and Roberto Clemente, Jr. The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the “Commissioner’s Award.” The recognition was renamed to the “Roberto Clemente Award” in 1973 in honor of the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua. The list of 2020 nominees can be viewed at MLB.com/Clemente21.

About the Hank Aaron Award

Established in 1999 to honor the 25th anniversary of Aaron breaking Babe Ruth’s all-time home run record, the distinguished Hank Aaron Award is officially sanctioned by MLB and recognizes the most outstanding offensive performers in each League. Fans voted for the recipients on MLB.com, and for the 11th straight year, a special panel of Hall of Fame players led by Hank Aaron joined fans in voting for the Awards. The Hall of Fame panel includes some of the greatest offensive players of all-time, such as Roberto Alomar, Johnny Bench, Craig Biggio, Ken Griffey Jr., Eddie Murray and Robin Yount. These Hall of Famers – who combined for 17,010 hits, 8,844 RBI and 2,275 home runs – were all personally selected by Aaron to lend their expertise to select the best offensive performer in each League. Each Club nominated one player from its team to be considered for the Hank Aaron Award. A panel of MLB.com writers determined seven finalists for each league from the list of Club nominees. The list of the finalists can be found at MLB.com/hankaaronaward.

About the All-MLB Team Presented by CohnReznick

The official All-MLB Team presented by CohnReznick, which was established in 2019, recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players in the 2020 regular season. Continuing through Friday, November 13th at 2:00 p.m. (ET), fans may vote for their 2020 All-MLB choices at MLB.com/allmlb or on the MLB app once every 24 hours. In addition, the ballot is available in Spanish at lasmayores.com/allmlb, as well as the Spanish version of the MLB App. Fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game will have equal say in determining the first-team and second-team choices who comprise the 2020 All-MLB Team. Fans and panelists will vote for their choices at catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, three outfielders (without regard for left/center/right) and designated hitter, along with five starting pitchers and two relief pitchers on both the first and second teams. All choices should be based on the 2020 regular season, without regard for American League or National League affiliation.

Additional details of the MLB Network specials, as well as other award presentations made the week of December 7th, will be announced at a later date.