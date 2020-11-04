The only priest in Major League Baseball

“Good humor is the best suit that can be worn in society” … William Makepwace Tckeray, English novelist.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day.

Luis M. Hernández, from El Doral, asks …: “Is it true that a Catholic priest pitched in the Major Leagues?”

Amigo Lucho…: It is true that before being ordained, a Jesuit priest had pitched in the Major Leagues, with the Detroit Tigers. The history is very interesting. His name was Aloysius Joseph (Allan) Travers, also known as the Reverend Aloysius Stanislaus Travers, born in Philadelphia in 1892.

On May 15, 1912, when the Tigers were visiting the Yankees, one of the spectators, Claude Lueker, yelled at Ty Cobb that he was half black, which for the time, with so much racism, was an insult. Cobb climbed into the stands and hit Lueker.

American League President Ban Johnson suspended Cobb indefinitely. The Tigers’ next series was in Philadelphia, on the road for the Athletics. But all the players decided to go on strike in solidarity with Ty Cobb.

Then Johnson warned Tigers owner Frank Navin that he would fine him $ 5,000 for every time they didn’t play. Tigers manager Hughie Jennings went searching the streets of Philadelphia for young people who wanted to play in the major leagues and they were paid $ 25 per game.

Among the recruits was Allan Travers, then in his 20s, who was paid double, $ 50, because he was going to be the pitcher. He studied at St. Joseph’s College, where, incidentally, he played the violin of the orchestra. He had played baseball, but never as a pitcher.

On the afternoon of May 18, 1912, young Travers became the starting pitcher for the Tigers, in front of 15,201 spectators at Shibe Park, Philadelphia. He faced the two-time World Series winning team, 1910 and 1911, which featured Frank (Home Run) Baker, Eddie Collins and Stuffy McInnis.

He threw the entire game, giving up 26 hits, hitting a hitter, allowed seven walks, scored 24 runs, 14 earned, and faced 50 batters. He lost 24-2.

The record of the only bigleaguer priest, 0–1, 15.75 ERA and most unrecoverable walks per inning, 4.13.

Travers died at Mercy Hospital, Philadelphia, in 1968, at the age of 75.

Also playing for the Tigers that time were manager, Hughie Jennings, then 43, and coaches Joe Sugden (41) and Deacon McGuire (48), three who had had brilliant careers as bigleaguers.

The strike ended when Johnson threatened to expel the entire roster from baseball.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.