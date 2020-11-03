Like every Tuesday, Today is Mail Day – Hoy es día del correo

“Anatomy …: Something we all have, but girls look better” … Peter Eldin.-

Today is mail day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Monclova’s Fidel Marrero asks ..: “Do you consider Dave Roberts a good manager? Because with this blunderbuss even I made him champion. And at the end of the game, by the directors of the organization, no words of encouragement, praise, for Víctor González or Julio Urías, the heroes of the Series. Instead all the applause and praise for Roberts. Racism, discrimination? ”.

Friend Fido…: Roberts has qualified the Dodgers five times in a row for the postseason, including three World Series. And how do you know that the two Mexicans were not praised, were you in the clubhouse? If there was racism, Urías and González would not have been hired by that team. You are seriously ill with heartbreak. Heal yourself.

Miguel A. Figueroa, from Buenos Aires, asks …: “Besides the ring, what other benefit do the winners of the World Series receive?”

My friend…: Each Dodger received as a prize for the 2020 World Series, 440 thousand 910 dollars and the Rays, 259 thousand 722. Those who played in the Playoffs also received some money.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks …: “What do you know about the Professional Baseball Championship of Venezuela and the Caribbean Series?”

Friend Rubo…: The National Government announced that the Championship will begin on November 15. From the Caribbean Series, I only know that the venue is Mazatlán.

José M. Dugarte, from Barcelona in Spain, asks…: “Does Venezuelan baseball compromise its level due to the exodus from the Academies and who is the pitcher that has most impressed you, since you saw so many live in the World Series? ”.

Friend Pepe …: I don’t think that the first leg of the Academies will hurt our young prospects much, because they are sending them to the Dominican Academies, which are very good … I have seen many extraordinary pitchers, such as Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Bob Gibson, Pedro Martínez, Tommy John, Whitey Ford, Greg Maddux, Don Sutton, Ton Glavine, Mariano Rivera, Juan Marichal, Tite Arroyo, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Steward, Steve Carlton, Don Sutter, Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage, Jim (Catfish) Hunter , Randy Johnson, Jack (The Cat) Morris, Phil Niekro, Jim Palmer, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, John Smoltz, Bruce Sutter, and a few more.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks …: “Is it true that the Dodgers were in charge of the operations in the eye of Julio Urías?”

Friend Beto…: Not only those operations, they also operated on his left shoulder.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

D. Roberts, 5 clasificaciones, más tres Series Mundiales

“Anatomía…: Algo que todos tenemos, pero se les ve mejor a las muchachas”… Peter Eldin.-

Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fidel Marrero, de Monclova, pregunta..: “¿Considera a Dave Roberts buen mánager? Porque con este trabuco hasta yo lo hacía campeón. Y al terminar el juego, por parte de los directivos de la organización, ninguna palabra de aliento, de elogio, para Víctor González ni para Julio Urías, los héroes de la Serie. En cambio todos los aplausos y elogios para Roberts. ¿Racismo, discriminación?”.

Amigo Fido…: Roberts ha clasificado cinco veces en fila a los Dodgers para la postemporada, incluso tres Series Mundiales. ¿Y cómo sabes que no elogiaron a los dos mexicanos, estabas en el clubhouse?. Si hubiera racismo, Urías y González no habrían sido contratados por ese equipo. Estás gravemente enfermo de reconcomio. Cúrate.

Miguel A. Figueroa, de Buenos Aires, pregunta…: “Además del anillo, ¿qué otro beneficio reciben los ganadores de la Serie Mundial?”.

Amigo Migo…: Cada Dodger recibió como premio por la Serie Mundial 2020, 440 mil 910 dólares y los Rays, 259 mil 722. Los que jugaron en los Playoffs también recibieron algún dinero.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta…: “¿Qué sabe del Campeonato de Beisbol Profesional de Venezuela y de la Serie del Caribe?”.

Amigo Rubo…: El Gobierno Nacional anunció que el Campeonato comenzará el 15 de noviembre. De la Serie del Caribe, solo se que la sede fijada es Mazatlán.

José M. Dugarte, de Barcelona de España, pregunta…: “¿El béisbol venezolano compromete su nivel por el éxodo de de las Academias y cuál es el lanzador que más te ha impresionado, ya que viste tantos en vivo en las Series Mundiales?”.

Amigo Pepe…: No creo que la ida de las Academias perjudique mucho a nuestros jóvenes prospectos, porque los están enviando a las Academias de Dominicana, que son muy buenas… He visto muchos lanzadores extraordinarios, como Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Bob Gibson, Pedro Martínez, Tommy John, Whitey Ford, Greg Maddux, Don Sutton, Ton Glavine, Mariano Rivera, Juan Marichal, Tite Arroyo, Dennis Eckersley, Dave Steward, Steve Carlton, Don Sutter, Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage, Jim (Catfish) Hunter, Randy Johnson, Jack (El Gato) Morris, Phil Niekro, Jim Palmer, Nolan Ryan, Tom Seaver, John Smoltz, Bruce Sutter, y algunos más.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que los Dodgers se encargaron de las operaciones en el ojo de Julio Urías?”.

Amigo Beto…:No solo esas operaciones, también lo operaron del hombro izquierdo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

