The Letter from The Beyond – From the Inventor of the Designated to Clayton Kershaw – La carta desde El Más Allá – Del inventor del designado para Clayton Kershaw

“Before, in the Major League Baseball clubhouses you would read The Sporting News … now, The Wall Street Journal” … Juan Marichal.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Dear Clay…: I’m Harry Merryl, who in 1890 proposed the designated hitter to the National League. I was a reporter for “The Sporting News”, founded four years ago. They voted negative.

But I insisted on November 2, 1901, 119 years ago today. I remember insisting that “managers could designate a player, who would not appear on defense, to hit instead of the pitcher.”

Of course, if they had listened to me, there would not be such beautiful stories as those of Babe Ruth, Víctor Davalillo and so many others of players originally signed as pitchers, who became famous hitters.

But I was thinking of more racing movement, more action, better show. What most have always been, that is, against pitchers looking for more runs.

Well, I had to get to this More Here without seeing my dream come true.

And I’m writing to you today, on the anniversary of my second proposition, because I know that you like to hit and that you enjoy the batting practice of the pitchers on your team, the Dodgers.

Now, in the pandemic season you couldn’t hit, there was a designated for everyone. And they say that it will remain forever in the two leagues. I feel sorry for you, Clay.

You know, in 1973 what A’s owner Charlie O’Finley was proposing was very exaggerated…: a 27-man lineup, nine that only hit, nine that only ran and nine that only played defense.

Sometimes I think that could have been a huge spectacle. You may like Commissioner Rob Manfred, who wants to create his new baseball.

Charlie explained that baseball is very difficult for a single person to play it well in their different specialties.

They only accepted that someone always hit for the pitcher, and as a test. Ron Bloomberg (Yankees) was the first designated (walked) in Boston and off Luis Tiant. The test takes 47 years.

I wish you the best of the best… Hugs, Harry.

PIECES.- ** The batter desigando for baseball is equivalent to a third element in the marriage bedroom for marriage … ** Why have batters benefited over the centuries to the detriment of pitchers, if when a game ends 14 -12, is it considered bad, but very good if the score is 1-0? … ** The traditional and interesting baseball strategy disappears with the designated, especially after the fifth inning … ** Preston Gómez, manager in Houston served once to a pitcher who threw no hitter in the seventh inning, because the scoreboard was tied at zero and required a pinch-hitter at bat …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————————Español—————————

La carta desde El Más Allá – Del inventor del designado para Clayton Kershaw

“Antes, en los clubhouses de Grandes Ligas se leía The Sporting News… ahora, The Wall Street Journal”… Juan Marichal.-

Mi apreciado Clay…: Soy Harry Merryl, quien en 1890 propuso en la Liga Nacional el bateador designado. Yo era reportero de “The Sporting News”, con cuatro años de fundado. Votaron negativo.

Pero insistí el dos de noviembre de 1901, hace hoy 119 años. Recuerdo que insistía en que “los mánagers pudieran designar a un jugador, que no apareciera a la defensiva, para que bateara en vez del pitcher”.

Por supuesto, si me hubieran hecho caso no existirían historias tan bonitas como las de Babe Ruth, Víctor Davalillo y tantas otras de peloteros firmados originalmente como lanzadores, que vinieron a ser insignes bateadores.

Pero yo pensaba en mayor movimiento de carreras, más acción, mejor espectáculo. Lo que la mayoría ha tratado siempre, o sea, contra los lanzadores en busca de más carreras.

Pues, tuve que llegar a este Más Acá sin ver mi sueño hecho realidad.

Y te escribo hoy, en el aniversario de mi segunda proposición, porque sé que te gusta batear y que disfrutas las prácticas de bateo de los pitchers de tu equipo, los Dodgers.

Ahora, en la temporada pandémica no pudiste batear, hubo designado para todos. Y dicen que va quedar para siempre en las dos Ligas. Lo siento por tí, Clay.

Tu sabes, en 1973 lo que proponía el propietario de los Atléticos, Charlie O´Finley, era muy exagerado…: una alineación de 27 hombres, nueve que solo batearan, nueve que solo corrieran y nueve que solo jugaran a la defensiva.

A veces pienso que eso pudo haber sido un inmenso espectáculo. Es posible que le guste al comisionado Rob Manfred, quien quiere crear su nuevo beisbol.

Se explicaba Charlie, que el beisbol es muy difícil para que una sola persona lo juegue bien en su diferentes especialidades.

Le aceptaron solo que alguien bateara siempre por el pitcher, y a manera de prueba. Ron Bloomberg (Yankees) fue el primer designado (base por bolas) en Boston y frente Luis Tiant. La prueba lleva 47 años.

Te deseo lo mejor de lo mejor… Abrazos, Harry.

RETAZOS.- ** El bateador desigando para el beisbol equivale a un tercer elemento en la alcoba matrimonial para el matrimonio… ** ¿Por qué través de los siglos han beneficiado a los bateadores en perjuicio de los pitchers, si cuando un juego termina 14-12, se considera malo, pero muy bueno si la pizarra es 1-0?… ** La tradicional e interesante estrategia del beisbol desaparece con el designado, especialmente después del quinto inning… ** Preston Gómez, mánager en Houston sacó una vez a un pitcher que tiraba sin hit en el séptimo inning, porque la pizarra estaba empatada a cero y requería un emergente al bate…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5