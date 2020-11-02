Major League Baseball announced this past Saturday that the owners of the Major League Clubs have approved the new ownership group of the New York Mets led by incoming control person Steve Cohen. The vote was conducted during a conference call of all Major League Clubs. The approval is contingent upon the closing of the sale transaction with the current owners of the Mets, which is expected within the next 10 days.
Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. said: “I extend my best wishes to Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz and Jeff Wilpon and thank them for their longstanding efforts for the Mets. In particular, we appreciate Fred’s decades of service to league committees and the governance of the game.
“On behalf of Major League Baseball, I congratulate Mr. Cohen on receiving approval from the Major League Clubs. Steve will bring his lifelong passion for the Mets to the stewardship of his hometown team, and he will be joined by highly respected baseball leadership as well. I believe that Steve will work hard to deliver a team in which Mets fan can take pride.”
Recent Articles
- The Letter from The Beyond – From the Inventor of the Designated to Clayton Kershaw – La carta desde El Más Allá – Del inventor del designado para Clayton Kershaw November 2, 2020
- STATEMENT REGARDING PROPOSED METS’ SALE November 2, 2020
- MLB CANCELS UPCOMING OWNERS MEETINGS, WINTER MEETINGS November 2, 2020
- Hates Against Wilpon Family And The Mayor Against Cohen – Odios contra familia Wilpon y el Alcalde contra Cohen November 1, 2020
- Leo Santa Cruz Is The Underdog Against The Young Star October 30, 2020
- Sparky Ánderson said …: “the mgrs. We do not direct” – Sparky Ánderson decía…: “los mgrs. no dirigimos” October 30, 2020
- FAN VOTING BEGINS TODAY FOR 2020 ALL-MLB TEAM PRESENTED BY COHNREZNICK October 29, 2020
- Baseball: The Results Of A Season Under Siege. October 29, 2020
- Cash Coached like Roberts in the Dodgers Win – Cash dirigió como Roberts en el triunfo de los Dodgers October 29, 2020
- Analytics Got In The Way Again October 28, 2020