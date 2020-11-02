Connect with us

MLB CANCELS UPCOMING OWNERS MEETINGS, WINTER MEETINGS

Agendas of Both Events Will Be Conducted Remotely

Major League Baseball announced today that the upcoming owners meetings and Winter Meetings have both been postponed as in-person events.  Instead, the agendas of both meetings will be conducted remotely as necessary.

The owners meetings had been scheduled for November 17th-19th in Arlington, Texas, while the Winter Meetings had been scheduled for December 7th-10th in Dallas.

