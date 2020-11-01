Hates Against Wilpon Family And The Mayor Against Cohen – Odios contra familia Wilpon y el Alcalde contra Cohen

“Speaking of economics, when the United States sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold” … Anonymous.-

Very Metzian column.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Regardless – Commissioner Rob Manfred lobbied for billionaire Steve Cohen to be accepted as the new owner of the Mets, despite being found guilty of criminal conduct in certain business in 2013. That is why the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, opposed the negotiation. Salesperson, Fred Wilpon, said…: “It has been a privilege and an honor for my family to have been a part of this great franchise for the last 40 years”. Alex Rodríguez and his Jennifer López, were until the end as applicants to buy the team. Of course, they offered much more prestige, even if less money … That’s life!

I hate the Wilpons. – 28-year-old pitcher Noah Syndergaard, who the Mets paid $ 9,700,000 this year, expressed his hatred of the Wilpon family as soon as the Mets sale was made public. He said…: “All I hope now is that the new owner treats the players and other workers of this organization, as people and not as waste material. I couldn’t be more excited to learn that Cohen is now our boss. ” Syndergaard, who can now become a free agent, has been mentioned many times in the past two years as involved in possible player trades.

The Mets in hard activity.- The Mets will inaugurate an Instructional League tomorrow Monday at their Boca Chica, Dominican Republic facilities. These activities will last until December 10. 10 coaches and their assistants will work. Another Instructional League of the organization operates at the spring training facility in Port St. Lucie from September 30 to November 14. This program includes the 17-year-old Dominican Alexánder Ramírez, whom the assistant general manager, Omar Minaya, says, will be the future centerfielder of the big team; and the Venezuelan from Guatire, Francisco Alvarez, 18, considered the best prospect catcher in the organization.

RETAZOS.- ** I committed a crime again.- Cuban Yasiel Püig, 29, already eight in the Major Leagues, seems to spend more time committing crimes than playing ball. Now a lady accuses him of having sexually assaulted her in a Los Angeles ladies’ room during a Los Angeles Lakers game. Püig has not played in the Major Leagues since 2019, because the Braves signed him, but canceled the contract because he tested positive for coronavirus. He has collected 51 million 698 thousand dollars … You are wrong, boy, you are wrong!

Odios contra familia Wilpon y el Alcalde contra Cohen

“Hablando de economía, cuando Estados Unidos estornuda, el resto del mundo se resfría”… Anónimo.-

Columna muy metsiana.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A pesar de todo.- El comisionado, Rob Manfred, presionó para que aceptaran al multimillonario, Steve Cohen, como nuevo propietario de los Mets, no obstante haber sido encontrado culpable de manejos delictivos en ciertos negocios en 2013. Por eso el Alcalde de Nueva York, Bill de Blasio, se oponía a la negociación. El vendedor, Fred Wilpon, dijo…: “Ha sido un privilegio y un honor para mi familia haber sido parte de esta gran franquicia durante los últimos 40 años”. Alex Rodríguez y su Jennifer López, estuvieron hasta el final como aspirantes a comprar el equipo. Desde luego, ofrecían mucho más prestigio, aún cuando menos dinero… ¡Así es la vida!.

Odio a los Wilpon.- El lanzador de 28 años, Noah Syndergaard, a quien los Mets pagaron nueve millones 700 mil dólares este año, expresó su odio hacia la familia Wilpon, tan pronto como se hizo pública la venta de los Mets. Dijo…: “Todo lo que espero ahora es que el nuevo propietario trate a los jugadores y a otros trabajadores de esta organización, como personas y no como material de desecho. No puedo estar más emocionado al saber que Cohén es ahora nuestro jefe”. Syndergaard, quien ahora puede declararse agente libre, ha sido mencionado muchas veces, en los últimos dos años, como involucrado en posibles cambios de peloteros.

Los Mets en dura actividad.- Los Mets inaugurarán mañana lunes una Liga Instruccional en sus instalaciones de Boca Chica, Dominicana. Estas actividades se prolongarán hasta el 10 de diciembre. Trabajarán 10 coaches y sus asistentes. Otra Liga Instruccional de la organización funciona en las instalaciones de spring training, en Port St. Lucie desde el 30 de septiembre hasta el 14 de noviembre. En este programa figuran el dominicano Alexánder Ramírez, de 17 años, de quien dice el asistente del gerente-general, Omar Minaya, será el futuro centerfielder del equipo grande; y el venezolano de Guatire, Francisco Alvarez, 18 años, considerado el mejor catcher prospecto de la organización.

RETAZOS.- ** Otra vez delinque.- El cubano Yasiel Püig, de 29 años, ya con ocho en Grandes Ligas, parece dedicar más tiempo a delinquir que a jugar pelota. Ahora lo acusa una dama de haberla asaltado sexualmente en un sanitario para damas de Los Ángeles, durante un juego de Los Angeles Lakers. Püig no juega en Grandes Ligas desde 2019, porque los Bravos lo firmaron, pero anularon el contrato porque dió positivo en coronavirus. Ha cobrado 51 millones 698 mil dólares… ¡Vas mal, muchacho, vas mal!

