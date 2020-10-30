Sparky Ánderson said …: “the mgrs. We do not direct” – Sparky Ánderson decía…: “los mgrs. no dirigimos”

“Many have only three problems…: Everything they have had. Everything they now have and everything they hope to have ”… Edward Éverett Hale.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – The two managers of the 2020 World Series went down in history with a fierce insistence on directing against the game. Baseball is very wise, so after every out, after all unrecognizable, it asks for what it needs. All the manager has to do is give it to him. To just cite one example, in that last game, he (the game) was crying out to let left-hander Blake Snell pitch. But manager, Kevin Cash, paid more attention to his own inspiration, lost the game and possibly also his job … For being stubborn against baseball! … ** One afternoon in 1993, Sparky Ánderson, then manager of the Indians, was gathered in the Cleveland dugout, with a group of reporters, as he prepared for the game that night. I heard him comment…: “If the team owners found out, they would fire all the managers. Because baseball is not directed by us, he (the game) is directing himself. All my life I have done what the game needs, and that is that it always screams for it. It’s very easy to lead like that, just paying attention to the big boss ”…

“I don’t need to insult those who try to insult me, they insult and offend themselves” … J.V.-

** Tens of thousands of Dodgers supporters were not born when the team won its last World Series 32 years ago before Tuesday. And that includes most of the players on the team, such as Víctor González and Julio Urías, since both have only had 24 years of age … ** I ask, right? …: In addition to the fact that the venue is Mazatlán, Does anyone know anything about the Caribbean Series? … ** Another question …: What is the life of the Caribbean and Pacific Commissioner, Juan Puello? … ** Right …: Caribbean baseball is in his worst crisis in history. Totally abandoned … ** Now, when they would be organizing the 2021 Major League season, there is a fearful wait, thanks to the rebound of the coronavirus … Who knows! … ** Announced the Major League Writers Association, who are sending the forms for voting to the Hall of Fame of Cooperstown 2021. We can send the votes until December 31 … ** Baseballs are lined with 108 stitches, and according to Buddhism, we are born with 108 worldly desires … ** Because they are A separate and very special show, I would pay to see Manuel Margot, Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Randy Arozerena play. They are going well, boys, they are going well! …

“Some consider discipline, lack of freedom, when in reality it is the source of it” … Julie Andrews.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Sparky Ánderson decía…: “los mgrs. no dirigimos”

“Muchos tienen solo tres problemas…: Todo lo que han tenido. Todo lo que ahora tienen y todo lo que esperan tener”… Edward Éverett Hale.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Los dos mánagers de la Serie Mundial 2020 dejaron para la historia una insistencia feroz en dirigir contra el juego. El beisbol es muy sabio, por lo que tras cada out, después de todo incogible, pide lo que necesita. Todo lo que debe hacer el mánager es dárselo. Para solo citar un ejemplo, en ese último juego, él pedía a gritos dejar lanzar al zurdo Blake Snell. Pero el mánager Kevin Cash, hizo más caso a su propia inspiración, perdió el juego y posiblemente también su trabajo… ¡Por testarudo contra el beisbol!… ** Una tarde de 1993, Sparky Ánderson, entonces mánager de los Indios, estaba reunido en el dugout de Cléveland, con un grupo de reporteros, mientras se preparaba para el juego de esa noche. Le oí comentar…: “Si los propietarios de equipos se enteraran botarían a todos los mánager. Porque el beisbol no lo dirigimos nosotros, se dirige él mismo. Toda mi vida he hecho lo que le hace falta al juego, y es que siempre lo pide a gritos. Es muy fácil dirigir así, solo haciéndole caso al gran jefe”…

“No necesito insultar a quiénes tratan de insultarme, ellos se insultan y se ofenden ellos mismos”… J.V.-

** Decenas de millares de los seguidores de los Dodgers no habían nacido cuando hace 32 años el equipo ganó su última Serie Mundial antes de la del martes. Y eso incluye a la mayoría de los peloteros del equipo, como Víctor González y Julio Urías, ya que ambos han cumplido años solamente 24 veces… ** Pregunto yo, ¿no?…: Además de que la sede fijada es Mazatlán, ¿alguien sabe algo de la Serie del Caribe?… ** Otra pregunta…: ¿Qué es de la vida del comisionado del Caribe y el Pacífico, Juan Puello?… ** Cierto…: El beisbol del Caribe está en su peor crísis de la historia. Abandonado totalmente… ** Ahora, cuando estarían organizando la temporada 2021 de Grandes Ligas, hay una temerosa espera, gracias al rebote del coronavirus… ¡Vaya usted a saber!… ** Anunció la Major League Writers Association, que están enviando las planillas para la votación al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown 2021. Podremos mandar los votos hasta el 31 de diciembre… ** Las pelotas de beisbol son forradas con 108 puntadas, y según el budismo, nacemos con 108 deseos mundanos… ** Porque son espectáculo aparte y muy especial, pagaría por ver jugar a Manuel Margot, Julio Urías, Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts y Randy Arozerena ¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!…

“Algunos consideran a la disciplina, falta de libertad, cuando en realidad es la fuente de ella”… Julie Andrews.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

