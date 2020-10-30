Leo Santa Cruz Is The Underdog Against The Young Star

Esther Lin/ Showtime

New York: Tomorrow night and with fans for the first time in attendance since a global pandemic hit in mid March, Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz get the opportunity to shine on Showtime Pay–Per-View. This is another significant fight on the calendar and during a global pandemic.

Boxing, though, has continued to thrive during this public health crisis dealing with the Coronavirus and has neither disappointed fans. Though the ratings have not established records on ESPN, FOX Sports, and Showtime, promoters have been successful and providing fans what they desired.

So Davis and Santa Cruz, two champions with a reputation and success, will battle for two titles before a few thousand fans tomorrow evening at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and promoted by Mayweather Promotions, TGB Promotions, GTD Promotions and Santa Cruz Boxing Club.

And this fight has potential, the second major card of boxing during the pandemic next to what we witnessed two weeks ago when Teofimo Lopez dethoned Vasiliy Lomachencko and unified the lightweight titles.

Davis and four-division world champion Santa Cruz battle for the WBA Super Featherweight and WBA Lightweight Championships on the PBC fight card.

The undercard is also interesting.. Undefeated San Antonio native and WBA Super Lightweight Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defends his title against hard-hitting Ryan “Cowboy” Karl in the co-main event.

And former super lightweight world champion Regis “Rougarou” Prograis will take on unbeaten contender Juan Heraldez in a 10-round bout. Lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Diego Magdaleno will battle in an IBF title eliminator bout.

It won’t be easy to stop Santa Cruz. It won’t be easy to stop Davis, the 25-year old prodigy of former champion and Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. This could be a pick- em and both with good styles. But if Santa Cruz comes after his opponent that means more punching power from Davis.

“I have the heart of a Mexican warrior,” Santa Cruz said his week. “My dad has told me to fight a smart fight, but even though he’s going to say that, there’s a good chance I end up brawling with him at times. No matter what, we’re going to find a way to beat him.”

The 32-year old Santa Cruz is a veteran, 39 fights,19 KO’s and one loss. He has a chance to get two titles in one night. His dad (Jose Santa Cruz) will be in his corner.

And despite the experience, Santa Cruz is the underdog because Davis has that good knockout punch.

“I don’t really worry about being the underdog,” Santa Cruz said. “Everyone has their opinion. It’s my job to go out there and prove the doubters wrong. I trained hard to go out there and do that Saturday.”

This could be that Pick-em fight and anything is possible. Both fighters have that punching ability, though Davis if he comes at Santa Cruz is a definite threat with his power to finish off his opponent.

“We know that Davis is a very strong and accomplished fighter but Leo has just used it to motivate him in the gym every day and you’ll be able to see that on Saturday,” said his father.

It will be a fight to watch. Santa Cruz can also throw a punch and has that experience with fights against Abner Mares (Majority decision) and split two fights winning and losing the super featherweight titles to Carl Frampton by majority decisions. Those fights were not easy Then again, a knockout for Davis could propel him to that next level.

Regardless, the boxing calendar remains busy as promoters get their share of the mix and make up for the cards that were lost earlier this year. But proper medical protocols, testing, and that bubble environment have made all of this possible.

Subscribe to Rich Mancuso You-Tube channel and watch the live broadcast Sports With Rich Thursday evenings at 10pM Comment: Rich Mancuso/Facebook.com Twitter@Ring786 Instagram@ Mancuso786