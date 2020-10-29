FAN VOTING BEGINS TODAY FOR 2020 ALL-MLB TEAM PRESENTED BY COHNREZNICK

First and Second Teams Recognize Best Performers of 2020 Regular Season;

Fan Votes and Decorated Panel to Determine All-MLB Choices;

Voting Available at MLB.com/AllMLB Until November 13th at 2:00 p.m. (ET)

Major League Baseball today announced the return of the official All-MLB Team presented by CohnReznick, which recognizes and commemorates the top performances by players in the 2020 regular season. The selections for the All-MLB Team, which was established in 2019, will be announced during the week of December 7th on MLB Network.

Beginning today and continuing through Friday, November 13th at 2:00 p.m. (ET), fans may vote for their 2020 All-MLB choices at mlb.com/allmlb or on the MLB App once every 24 hours. In addition, the ballot will be available in Spanish at lasmayores.com/allmlb, as well as the Spanish version of the MLB App. Fans voting on MLB.com and a decorated panel of media members, broadcasters, former players and other officials throughout the game will have equal say in determining the first-team and second-team choices who comprise the 2020 All-MLB Team.

Fans and panelists will vote for their choices at catcher, first base, second base, third base, shortstop, three outfielders (without regard for left/center/right) and designated hitter, along with five starting pitchers and two relief pitchers on both the first and second teams. All choices should be based on the 2020 regular season, without regard for American League or National League affiliation. The list of nominees that fans and panelists will choose amongst accompanies this press release.

“In a year where everyone faced new challenges, we are proud to help recognize and celebrate exceptional talent as the sponsor of the 2020 All-MLB Team,” said David Kessler, CEO of CohnReznick.

Among the 2020 nominees are 15 members of the inaugural All-MLB Team from 2019, including eight first-team selections and seven second-team selections. All-MLB Team first-team honorees from 2019 featured on the 2020 ballot include starting pitcher Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees, who was the leading vote-getter amongst fans in 2019, as well as shortstop Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox; designated hitter Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins; starting pitcher Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets; second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees; catcher J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies; third baseman Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels; and outfielder Mike Trout of the Angels. Among the 2019 second-team winners on the 2020 ballot are outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves; outfielder Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers; first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Braves; catcher Yasmani Grandal of the Chicago White Sox; reliever Liam Hendriks of the Oakland Athletics; starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays; and outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals.

# # #

Contact: Matt Bourne or Michael Teevan, Major League Baseball, (212) 931-7878, mlbpressbox.com, @MLB_PR.

NOMINEES FOR 2020 ALL-MLB TEAM

Players are listed alphabetically and with their 2020 Club(s).