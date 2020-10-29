Cash Coached like Roberts in the Dodgers Win – Cash dirigió como Roberts en el triunfo de los Dodgers

“I was not very fast. Certainly not like Joe Morgan. But it wasn’t bad for white either “… Pete Rose.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: If a batted ball, or thrown in defensive play, or thrown by a pitcher hits a bird in flight, does the ball go dead or continue the action?

The answer…: If it has been hit or thrown in one play, the ball is still alive. But if it’s a pitcher’s pitch, that pitch is void and the ball, of course, is dead.

Confirmed !, “In the ball game there are only two possibilities, either the players win it or the manager loses it”… Kevin Cash became the Dave Roberts of the sixth game of the 2020 World Series, which turned the Dodgers into world champions, achieving a final score of 3-1. Roberts, who has finally won a World Series, is no longer as mentioned now as Cash is… What a thing in life!

Why did you take Snell out? The story boils down to whether the Rays’ starter, left-hander Blake Snell, should be taken out of the game or not, just 73 pitches after, in the sixth inning.

Snell, a 2018 Cy Young winner, gave up strikeouts the night before five of his first six batters, and was already nine strikeouts when he came up to pitch the sixth inning. He made the first out by forcing A.J. Pollock to raise easy fly. But Austin Barner hit the second hit he allowed on the night.

A hasty manager Cash appeared, evidently with a preconceived plan that had nothing to do with the Barnes hit, and sent Snell to the showers.

Defeated the poor. – The reliever called was Nick Anderson, who soon bounced the lead 1-0. Because Mookie Betts, who is a tremendous player, but had been dominated by Snell, doubled him, and then he threw a wild pitch for Barnes to score, and Betts advanced to third. Corey Seagar’s roll to first put the Korean, Ji-Man Choi, to throw home, but Mookie got there before the ball, with the third run. Fielders choice.

Nothing to say, neither good nor bad, about Dave Roberts, because the Dodgers won, with the victorious pitcher from Mexico, Víctor González, and the savior, equally Mexican, Julio Urías.

Historic triumph of the Los Angeles club, because they had not won the October Classic for 32 years. Well, the truth is that they have not been very winners of this event, since they have collected 15 losses in 22 appearances, if you count from 1889, when they were the Brooklyn Bridegrooms and were defeated by the New York Giants, just like in 1890 by the Colonels of San Luis.

The bad thing about the good for Los Angeles now, is that Dave Roberts will continue as manager.

-o-o-o-

“When I’m good, I’m good, but when I’m bad I’m better” … Mae West.-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————–Español——————————-

Cash dirigió como Roberts en el triunfo de los Dodgers

“Yo no era un muy veloz. Desde luego, no como Joe Morgan. Pero tampoco era malo para ser blanco”… Pete Rose.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Si una pelota bateada, o tirada en jugada defensiva, o lanzada por un pitcher golpea a un ave en vuelo, ¿la bola queda muerta o sigue la acción?

La respuesta…: Si ha sido bateada o tirada en una jugada, la pelota sigue viva. Pero si es el lanzamiento de un pitcher, es nulo ese pitcheo y la bola, desde luego, queda muerta.

¡Confirmado!, “En el juego de pelota hay solo dos posibilidades, o lo ganan los peloteros o lo pierde el mánager”… Kevin Cash vino a ser el Dave Roberts del sexto juego de la Serie Mundial 2020, que convirtió a los Dodgers en campeones mundiales, al lograr pizarra final de 3-1. Roberts, quien finalmente ha ganado una Serie Mundial, ya no es tan mencionado ahora como lo es Cash… ¡Que cosas tiene la vida!

¿Por qué sacó a Snell?.- La historia se reduce a si el abridor por los Rays, el zurdo Blake Snell, debía ser sacado del juego o no, apenas después 73 lanzamientos, en el sexto inning.

Snell, ganador del Cy Young en 2018, dejó strikeouts antenoche a cinco de sus primeros seis bateadores, y tenía ya nueve strikeouts cuando subió para lanzar el sexto inning. Hizo el primer out al obligar a A.J. Pollock a elevar fácil fly. Pero Austin Barner le conectó el segundo incogible que permitía en la noche.

Apareció un apresurado mánager Cash, evidentemente con un plan preconcebido, que nada tenía que ver con el hit de Barnes, y mandó a Snell a las duchas.

Derrotados los pobres.- El relevista llamado fue Nick Ánderson, quien pronto botó la ventaja de 1-0. Porque Mookie Betts, quien es tremendo pelotero, pero había sido dominado a mansalva por Snell, le disparó doble, y en seguida tiró wild pitch para que anotara Barnes, y Betts adelantó a tercera. Roletazo de Corey Seagar a primera, puso al koreano, Ji-Man Choi, a tirar a home, pero Mookie llegó antes que la bola, con la tercera carrera. Filder choice.

Nada qué decir ni bueno ni malo de Dave Roberts, porque ganaron los Dodgers, con el pitcher de la victoria nativo de México, Víctor González, y el salvador, igualmente mexicano, Julio Urías.

Histórico triunfo del club de Los Ángeles, porque hacía 32 años no ganaban el Clásico de octubre. Bueno, la verdad es que no han sido muy ganadores de este evento, ya que han coleccionado 15 derrotas en 22 apariciones, si se cuenta desde 1889, cuando eran los Bridegrooms de Brooklyn y fueron vencidos por los Gigantes de Nueva York, igual que en 1890 por los Coroneles de San Luis.

Lo malo de lo bueno para Los Ángeles ahora, es que seguirá Dave Roberts de mánager.

-o-o-o-

“Cuando soy buena, soy buena, pero cuando soy mala soy mejor”… Mae West.-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5