Coronavirus Amenza Temporada 2021 de MLB – Coronavirus Amenza Temporada MLB 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day.

Marcelo Perera O. from Ponce, Puerto Rico, asks …: “Is it true that Dodgers slugger Codi Béllinger was born in Vieques, the small island of our island?”

Friend Chelo…: Major League Baseball’s information says that left-handed Béllinger was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, 25 years ago. On the other hand, his family reports that the grandparents came from Scotland and that the surname is as popular in the Scottish land, as in England, Wales and Ireland.

Benigno L. Ruggiérez, from Toluca, asks…: “Why and for what in this World Series there were two games and they gave a day off, and three more games and another rest, as if they had to travel? Those were the days of travel, but this time there were no trips ”.

Friend Benny…: There is more than one reason to leave those two days without games. Firstly, the tradition is maintained, then the pitching rotations have a day of rest, the teams can practice if the managers consider it necessary, the two days are a space for socialization, around the Series of executives of the 30 organizations, plus journalists and television personnel. Those days without games are not only necessary, but they do not cause any problems … I mean, right? …

Ramiro Cureces, from Los Angeles, asks…: “The Rawlings brand gloves now have the following engraved on them,“ The Gold Glove Co. ”, example the one worn by the Dodger pitcher, Dustin May. Is it a confession that the Golden Glove is only won by those who wear that brand? ”

Friend Miro …: So far there is no exclusivity, but it is true that of the 18 annual trophies, 15 or 16 go to Rawlings users, which seems logical, fair, appropriate to them.

Wilfredo Peñaranda, from Weston, Florida, asks…: “Is it mandatory for managers, coaches, and players to wear masks while in the dugout during practices and games?”

Friend Will …: No. Everyone decides whether to use it or not.

Roberto Pereda, from Hermosillo, asks …: “In Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom, coronavirus has taken a greater turn than in its beginnings, will that happen in the United States and will it force another shortened season and without an audience in 2021

Friend Beto …: The health authorities have insisted that the virus will remain until the end of 2021, if the vaccine is successful. But Major League Baseball organizes the season as normal, even the calendars are ready. Now, they also have a plan B to use in case of a new emergency.

—————————————Español———————-

Coronavirus Amenza Temporada MLB 2021

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Marcelo Perera O. de Ponce, Puerto Rico, pregunta…: “¿Es verdad que el slugger de los Dodgers Codi Béllinger, nació en Vieques, la pequeña isla de nuestra isla?”.

Amigo Chelo…: La información de Major League Baseball dice que el zurdo Béllinger nació en Scottsdale, Arizona, hace 25 años. Por otra parte, su familia informa que los abuelos vinieron de Escocia y que el apellido es tan popular en la tierra escocesa, como en Inglaterra, Gales e Irlanda.

Benigno L. Ruggiérez, de Toluca, pregunta…: “¿Por qué y para qué en esta Serie Mundial hubo dos juegos y dieron un día de descanso, y tres juegos más y otro descanso, como si tuvieran que viajar?. Esos eran los días de viaje, pero esta vez no hubo viajes”.

Amigo Benny…: Hay más de una razón para dejar esos dos días sin juegos. Primeramente se mantiene la tradición, después las rotaciones de lanzadores tienen una ayuda por el descanso, los equipos pueden practicar si es que los mánagers lo consideran necesario, los dos días son un espacio para la socialización, alrededor de la Serie de mueven ejecutivos de las 30 organizaciones, más periodistas y personal de la televisión. Esos días sin juegos no solamente son necesarios, sino que no causan ningún problema… Digo yo, ¿no?…

Ramiro Cureces, de Los Ángeles, pregunta…: “Los guantes marca Rawlings, tienen ahora grabado lo siguiente, “The Gold Glove Co.”, ejemplo el que usa el lanzador de los Dodger, Dustin May. ¿Es una confesión de que El Guante de Oro lo ganan solo los que usan esa marca?”.

Amigo Miro…: Hasta ahora no hay exclusividad, pero sí es cierto que de los 18 trofeos anuales, 15 o 16 van a usuarios de Rawlings, lo que a ellos les parece lógico, justo, apropiado.

Wilfredo Peñaranda, de Weston, Florida, pregunta…: “¿Es obligatorio que mánagers, coaches y peloteros usen mascarillas mientras están en el dugout durante las prácticas y los juegos?”.

Amigo Will…: No. Cada quien dispone si la usa o no.

Roberto Pereda, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “En España, Italia, Francia y El Reino Unido, coronavirus ha tomado mayor fuera que en sus comienzos, ¿ocurrirá eso en Estados Unidos y obligará a otra temporada recortada y sin público en 2021

Amigo Beto…: Las autoridades de la salud han insistido en que el virus permanecerá hasta fines de 2021, si la vacuna es exitosa. Pero Major League Baseball organiza la temporada como normal, incluso, ya están listos los calendarios. Ahora, tienen un plan B para utilizarlo en caso de nueva emergencia.

