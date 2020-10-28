’55, ’59, ’63, ’65, ’81, ’88, Dodgers Comeback in 2020

It took 32 years and the wait was worth it for the Los Angeles Dodgers to once again be crowned World Series Champions. The Dodgers clinched their long awaited victory yesterday holding back the pesky, but formidable Tampa Bay Rays to a score of 3-1.

Congratulations to the Dodgers for playing their game and holding back a Tampa Bay team that had all that it takes to also win it all. It was especially special for people like Dave Roberts, a former Dodgers center fielder, cancer survivor, designated target for blame and now the first ever manager of Asian descent and only the second African-American after Cito Gaston to win a World Series.

However, no one can be happier for this win than these three Dodgers who have been with the organization a long time going into the postseason and coming up short. Clayton Kershaw has played in more postseason games, 19 than anyone without winning a World Series ring, Jansen who played in 16 and Turner with 14.

Much credit must be given to the Rays for being a team with no major marquee superstars with one of the lowest payrolls in MLB to make it as far as they did. They lead the American League East and the Yankees with a seven game lead and clinched the division and American League championship beating the Blue Jays and Yankees with a great combination of defense, offence and pitching. A relatively unknown super star was born; Randy Arozarena will be remembered way after the World Series fireworks die down. The Cuban born player set a record with 10 homers and 29 post-season hits. I can only imagine what the Cardinals are thinking letting this guy go?