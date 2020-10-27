How The Rays Build Their Winning Rosters – Cómo los Rays arman aus rósters ganadores

“Life is like a box of assorted chocolates…: One never knows what the filling is going to touch you”… Mauricio Herrera.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today is mail day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Ricardo M. Peraza, from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “A first baseman was fielding a fly, he fell face down and lost the glove. He took off his cap and caught the ball with it. Is it out?

Rich: No. And the batter goes to third for having used non-regulation equipment.

Gustavo R. Ayala, from Caracas, asks …: “How did the Rays put together such a good roster with only $ 63 million?”

Friend Tavo …: For the very good work of the executives, the strategy and the study of each case. For example, Randy Arozarena charges $ 90,335 this year. And he won’t be able to be a free agent until 2026, and he’s in his mid twenties (25). He is compared to Mookie Betts, who is signed by the Dodgers for $ 400 million through 2032 and has turned 28 years old. Logically, Arozarena and his agents aspire to a similar negotiation. Meanwhile, in Tampa they will defend themselves from arbitration and will get another change like the one produced by the Cuban from Pinar del Río. They received it from the Cardinals with José Martínez while they were trading Mattewson Liberatore and Eduardo Rodríguez.

Neomar A. Jiménez T. from The Bronx, asks…: “On a radio show they ask which pitchers, one in each league, won the Cy Young in two years in a row. Can you inform me?

Maro friend …: In 1999 and 2000, Pedro Martínez in the American and Randy Johnson in the National.

David Prazuela R. de Los Mochis, asks …: “What teams played and what was the result of the 1920 World Series, when they came out of another pandemic, the Spanish Flu?”

Friend Davo…: It was one of the Series with a maximum of nine games and the Indians defeated the Robins (later the Dodgers) of Brooklyn 5-2. It was the only unassisted triple play Series in these Classics, in the fifth inning of the fifth game. Cleveland second baseman Billy (Wamby) Wambsganss caught a line and both runners were out, touched the first baseman and stepped on the second pad.

Jairo Contreras F. from Maracaibo, asks…: “If there were an international campaign asking for the commissioner, Rob Manfred, to leave, would it work?”.

Friend Yayo…: The commissioner is put in and removed by the 30 team owners. It would be necessary to convince them, and a lot of people from the United States are needed in the campaign you propose.

Jeanidio Rádison, from Orlando, asks…: “What do you think of the selection of winners for the Golden Gloves, which is underway?” –

Friend Jean…: I know very little about that award. Sorry.

ATTENTION.- In Google, the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

—————————————-Español——————————–

Cómo los Rays arman aus rósters ganadores

“La vida es como una caja de chocolatines surtidos…: Nunca sabe uno de qué te va a tocar el relleno”… Mauricio Herrera.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Ricardo M. Peraza, de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “ Un primera base fildeaba un fly, cayó boca abajo y perdió el mascotín. Se quitó la gorra y atajó la pelota con ella. ¿Es out?

Amigo Rico. No. Y el bateador va hasta tercera por habérsele usado equipo no reglamentario.

Gustavo R. Ayala, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cómo los Rays arman tan buen róster con solo 63 millones de dólares?”.

Amigo Tavo…: Por muy buen trabajo de los ejecutivos, la estrategia y el estudio de cada caso. Ejemplo, Randy Arozarena cobra este año 90 mil 335 dólares. Y no podrá ser agente libre sino hasta 2026, y está en sus 25 años de edad. Se le compara con Mookie Betts, quien está firmado por los Dodgers por 400 millones hasta 2032 y ha cumplido años 28 veces. Lógicamente, Arozarena y sus agentes aspiran una negociación similar. Entre tanto, en Tampa se defenderán del arbitraje y conseguirán otro cambio como el que les produjo el pinareño. Lo recibieron de los Cardenales con José Martínez mientras daban a Mattewson Liberatore y a Eduardo Rodríguez.

Neomar A. Jiménez T. de El Bronx, pregunta…: “En un programa de radio preguntan cuáles lanzadores, uno en cada Liga, ganaron el Cy Young en dos años seguidos. ¿Puede informarme?”.

Amigo Maro…: En 1999 y 2000, Pedro Martínez en la Americana y Randy Johnson en la Nacional.

David Prazuela R. de Los Mochis, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles equipos jugaron y cuál fue el resultado de la Serie Mundial 1920, cuando salían de otra pandemia, La Gripe Española?”.

Amigo Davo…: Fue una de las Series a máximo de nueve juegos y los Indios derrotaron 5-2 a los Robins (después Dodgers) de Brooklyn. Fue la Serie del único triple play sin asistencia en estos Clásicos, en el quinto inning del quinto juego. El segunda base del Cléveland, Billy (Wamby) Wambsganss, atrapó una línea y habían salido los dos corredores, tocó al que iba de primera base y pisó la almohadilla de segunda.

Jairo Contreras F. de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “Si se hiciera una campaña internacional pidiendo que se vaya el comisionado, Rob Manfred, ¿daría resultado?”.

Amigo Yayo…: Al comisionado lo ponen y lo quitan los 30 propietarios de equipos. Sería necesario convencerlos a ellos, y se necesita mucha gente de Estados Unidos en la campaña que propones.

Jeanidio Rádison, de Orlando, pregunta…: “¿Qué opina de la elección de ganadores de los Guantes de Oro, que está en marcha?”-

Amigo Jean…: Conozco muy poco acerca de ese premio. Lo siento.

ATENCIÓN.- En Google, el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5