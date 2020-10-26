“In the ball game there are only two possibilities, either the players win it or the manager loses it” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The game that tied the World Series at two wins began as a major league best activity, with you on the mound for the Dodgers and that other southpaw, Ryan Yarbrough, for the Rays.

But he ended up as the most vulgar caimanera of the proletarian neighborhood.

Manager Dave Roberts appears to lead under messages from the stratosphere. A few days ago he announced you to start a game that you didn’t start, 24 hours later he produced a parade of seven pitchers in one night during which whoever remained on the mound made only six outs.

And last night he took you out of the game when you were winning 3-2 and you only had one out left to complete the fifth inning. Your gesture when giving him the ball, was a silent, but clear protest.

From then on, the whole Dodgers thing was a disaster. They needed five relievers and they ended up lying on the field. Not because the Rays hit a lot, but because in that close of the ninth, they did everything they could to lose the game.

Kenley Jansen, the Dodgers closer, was called up in the ninth inning to defend the 7-6 lead. Then, with Kevin Kiermaier on first per hit and two out, disaster began for the Dodgers and the party for the Rays.

Randy Arozarena walked. The tying races and the victory on bases. The batter was Brett Phillips, who hit just .196 on the season. Well, Phillips hit the center, Kiermaier scored. The centerfielder Chris Taylor, wanted to throw the ball before having it in his right hand and what he did was to throw it aside. He recovered and also hit home badly. Arozarena meanwhile ran and ran until he reached the rubber safely. The Series tied at two wins, instead of 3-1 in favor of Los Angeles.

RETAZOS.- ** I insist…: The lesson of the Rays, could save a lot of money to the other owners. They only paid 63 million to their players this year … ** If the Dodgers do not win this World Series, now two out of three, the next day they will fire the manager … ** The problem with Roberts is that we all aspire to see the players in the postseason. best players and best managers… ** The good news is that now we will go to at least six games, maybe seven… ** The Rays ‘pitching has minimized Mookie Betts’ offense. Even before last night’s game, he was hitting 235, four hits in 17 at-bats. He hit the Brewers in the playoffs, 429 and the Padres 333 …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

La Carta Desde El Más Allá De Héctor Espino Para Julio Urías

“En el juego de pelota hay solo dos posibilidades, o lo ganan los peloteros o lo pierde el mánager”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mi apreciado Julio…: El juego que empató la Serie Mundial a dos victorias, comenzó como una actividad de lo mejor de Grandes Ligas, contigo en la lomita por los Dodgers y ese otro zurdo, Ryan Yarbrough, por los Rays.

Pero terminó como la más vulgar caimanera de barrio proletario.

El mánager Dave Roberts parece dirigir bajo mensajes de la estratosfera. Hace unos días te anunció para abrir un juego que no abriste, 24 horas después produjo un desfile de siete lanzadores en una noche durante la cual quien más permaneció en la lomita hizo solo seis outs.

Y antenoche te sacó del juego cuando ganabas 3-2 y te faltaba solo un out para completar el quinto inning. Tu gesto al darle la bola, fue una silenciosa, pero clara protesta.

De ahí en adelante, todo lo de los Dodgers fue un desastre. Necesitaron cinco relevistas y terminaron tendidos en el terreno. No porque los Rays batearan mucho, sino porque en ese cierre del noveno, hicieron todo lo posible por perder el juego.

Kenley Jansen, el cerrador de los Dodgers, fue llamado en el noveno inning para defender la ventaja de 7-6. Entonces, con Kevin Kiermaier en primera por hit y dos out, comenzó el desastre para los Dodgers y la fiesta para los Rays.

Randy Arozarena recibió base por bolas. Las carreras del empate y la victoria en bases. El bateador era Brett Phillips, quien conectó apenas para 196 en la temporada. Pues, Phillips disparó hit al centro, anotó Kiermaier. El ceterfielder Chris Taylor, quiso tirar la bola antes de tenerla en la mano derecha y lo que hizo fue botarla a un lado. Se repuso y además, tiró mal a home. Arozarena entre tanto corría y corría hasta llegar safe a la goma. La Serie empatada a dos victorias, en vez de 3-1 a favor de Los Ángeles.

Amigo Julio…: He hecho este resumen porque aún no creo que te hayan sacado de ese juego, ni que lo hayan perdido.

Te deseo mejor suerte en adelante.

Abrazos, Héctor.

RETAZOS.- ** Insisto…: Le lección de los Rays, podría economizar mucho dinero a los demás propietarios. Solo pagaron 63 millones a sus peloteros este año… ** Si los Dodgers no ganan esta Serie Mundial, ahora a dos de tres, al día siguiente despedirán al mánager… ** El problema de Roberts es que todos aspiramos ver en la postemporada a los mejores peloteros y a los mejores mánagers… ** Lo bueno de lo malo es que ahora iremos, por lo menos a seis juegos, quizá siete… ** El pitcheo de los Rays ha minimizado la ofensiva de Mookie Betts. Hasta antes del juego de anoche bateaba para 235, cuatro hits en 17 turnos. A los Cerveceros les bateó en el playoffs, 429 y a los Padres 333…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

