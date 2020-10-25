The Rays Cause Damage To American Television – Los Rays Causan Daño A La Televisión De USA

“Money is neither good nor bad … what it does is need” … Dick Secades.-

“Money is not life, it is just vanity” .. Luis Alcaraz.-

“Love and interest went to the country one day, and interest was stronger than the love I had” … Anonymous.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): 2020 year of the pandemic, of the presidential and ancillary elections in the United States, of the Major League Baseball season cut to 60 games and of empty stadiums even in the World Series.

Also the World Series with the fewest viewers in history in the United States, according to the first games, since neither of the two, by FOX, exceeded the nine million 195 thousand tuned televisions.

American national television needs World Series games to pass 12 million viewers to be satisfied. Last year, the Nationals’ victory game, 5-4, over the Astros, tuned in to 12,283,000 devices. That happened on October 22, Tuesday. The Rays appear to be the number one enemy of America’s national television. The lowest previous viewership was recorded in the other World Series with them, when the 5-1 loss to Philadelphia in game three was seen on 9,836,000 televisions on October 25, 2008, on a Saturday night. The highest tuned in a World Series was recorded when the Red Sox beat the Cardinals in four games in 2004, the average number of connected devices per game was 25 million 470 thousand.

Of course in the World Series unique events occur in history that those who are absent are lost. This time for example, manager Dave Roberts never ceases to amaze with his last minute inspirations.

For the first game, the Mexican lefty Julio Urías was announced and prepared as the starting pitcher. But just hours before the voice of play ball handed the ball to a shocked up to the ears, Tony Gonsolin, who barely made four outs. And then a parade of pitchers began, during which only one made two innings.

The story…: Gonsolin 1.1, Dylan Floro 1.1, Víctor González 1.0, Bustin May 1.1, Joe Kelly 1.0, Alex Wood 2.00, Joe McGee 1.

And when I write this column, at least three games are missing, maybe four, maybe five.

The end of this time is going to be interesting, maybe historical. Because, if the Dodgers win, they would kill the curse of October against them; if the Rays win, they would be the least expensive team to do so. They would have paid 63 million to their players, but coronavirus forced the number of games to be lowered from 162 to 60 and those fees to 28 million 383 thousand 922 dollars. The Dodgers cut their player salaries from $ 208,895,843 to $ 105,940,306.

Los Rays Causan Daño A La Televisión De USA

“El dinero no hace bien ni hace mal… lo que hace es falta”… Dick Secades.-

“El dinero no es la vida, es tan solo vanidad”.. Luis Alcaraz.-

“El amor y el interés fueron al campo un día, y más pudo el interés que el amor que tenía”… Anónimo.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE): Año 2020 de la pandemia, de las elecciones presidenciales y anexas en Estados Unidos, de la temporada de Grandes Ligas recortada a 60 juegos y de los estadios vacíos hasta en la Serie Mundial.

También la Serie Mundial con menos televidentes en la historia en Estados Unidos, según los primeros juegos, ya que ninguno de los dos, por FOX, superó los nueve millones 195 mil televisores sintonizados.

La televisión nacional estadounidense necesita que los juegos de Series Mundiales pasen de 12 millones de telespectadores, para darse por satisfechos. El año pasado, el juego de la victoria de los Nationals, 5-4, sobre los Astros, puso a sintonizar a 12 millones 283 mil aparatos. Eso ocurrió el 22 de octubre, día martes.

Loa Rays parecen ser los enemigos número uno de la televisión nacional de Estados Unidos. La audiencia previa más baja se registró en la otra Serie Mundial con ellos, cuando la derrota, 5-1 ante Philadelphia en el juego tres, fue vista en nueve millones 836 mil televisores, el 25 de octubre de 2008, un sábado por la noche.

La mayor sintonía en una Serie Mundial se registró cuando los Medias Rojas les ganaron en cuatro juegos a los Cardenales en 2004, el promedio de aparatos conectados por juego fue de 25 millones 470 mil.

Por supuesto en las Series Mundiales ocurren hechos únicos en la historia que se pierden los ausentes. Esta vez por ejemplo, el mánager, Dave Roberts no deja de sorprender por sus inspiraciones de última hora.

Para el primer juego estaba anunciado y preparado como pitcher abridor, el zurdo mexicano Julio Urías. Pero solo horas antes de la voz de play ball le entregó la bola a un sorprendido hasta las orejas, Tony Gonsolin, quien solo hizo cuatro outs a duras penas. Y entonces comenzó un desfile de lanzadores, durante el cual solo uno llegó a dos innings.

La historia…: Gonsolin 1.1, Dylan Floro 1.1, Víctor González 1.0, Bustin May 1.1, Joe Kelly 1.0, Alex Wood 2.00, Joe McGee 1.

Y cuando escribo esta columna faltan, por lo menos, tres juegos, quizá cuatro, quizá cinco.

El final de esta vez va a ser interesante, quizá histórico. Porque, si ganan los Dodgers, matarían la maldición de los octubres contra ellos; si ganan los Rays, serían el equipo menos costoso en lograrlo. Hubieran pagado 63 millones a sus peloteros, pero coronavirus obligó a bajar el número de juegos de 162 a 60 y esos honorarios hasta 28 millones 383 mil 922 dólares. Los Dodgers redujeron sus sueldos de peloteros de 208 millones 895 mil 843 dólares a 105 millones 940 mil 306.

