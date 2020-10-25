Colombian candidate to coach the Red Sox? –  Colombiano candidato para dirigir a los Medias Rojas 

“The Latin American Idiot believes that we are poor because they are rich, and vice versa” … Mario Vargas Llosa.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – To ponder what Randy Arozarena means in the Rays’ lineup, manager Kevin Cash called him, “our Mookie Betts.” The difference is that Betts charges 365 million dollars until 2032, and Randy, just 90 thousand 335 dollars in 2020 after the sales of the year due to the pandemic. But, when the Cardinals signed him, in July 1016, they gave him a $ 1,250,000 bonus … ** Arozarena confesses that he feared dying when he fell ill with coronavirus. He also thought he would die when he was seen on the high seas aboard the battered raft that took him out of Cuba …

** The Colombian from Barranquilla Luis Urueta, 39, a Diamondbacks coach, has been interviewed as a manager of the Red Sox. Will Venable (Cubs), George Lombard (Dodgers), Don Kelly (Pirates) and Alex Cora have also gone through that trance. Urueta would be the first of his country in to be an MLB manager … ** Cora has been out of baseball for a year, since the same Bostonians fired him after the scandal of the stealing of signs by the Astros. Cora was also interviewed by the White Sox, who, however, are going to announce these days Tony LaRussa, as their boss on the field …

** All 30 Major League Baseball teams are making more money from souvenir sales than from ticket sales. The bad thing was that they denied me those numbers… ** As good as a defensive first baseman is, it is difficult for him to play the timpani of victory. But the Rays’ Korean Ji-Man Choi is a tremendous show around his pad. In addition, he was the first in Korea to hit a hit in the World Series … ** The problem for the Rays against Walker Buehler (Dodgers) is not only that he beat them the night before with six innings of 10 Ks, one run, but in case if the Series reaches seven games, they will see him again on Wednesday on the mound …

KICKBACKS.- Please, what is the damage you do to baseball when a batter is played with four outfielders, or another with all the infielders between the first and second pads? I think that speaks of the manager and the coaches working, investigating the opposing team … ** Does it hurt baseball that that batter who plays the entire infield to the right, hits the ball for the third and makes a double? . ** Commissioner Rob Manfred wants to do away with that, which they call shifts, “a term used to describe a defense other than the traditional one against a certain hitter.” Manfred does not want to end just that, but with all of baseball …

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————-Español———————————–

Colombiano candidato para dirigir a los Medias Rojas

“El Idiota Latinoamericano cree que somos pobres porque ellos son ricos, y viceversa”… Mario Vargas Llosa.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Para ponderar lo que significa Randy Arozarena en la alineación de los Rays, su mánager, Kevin Cash, lo calificó como, “nuestro Mookie Betts”. La diferencia es que Betts cobra 365 millones de dólares hasta 2032, y Randy, apenas 90 mil 335 dólares en 2020 después de las rebajas del año por la pandemia. Pero, cuando lo firmaron los Cardenales, en julio de 1016, le dieron un bono de millón 250 mil dólares… ** Arozarena confiesa que temió morir cuando enfermó de coronavirus. También pensó que moriría cuando se vio en alta mar a bordo de la maltrecha balsa que lo sacó de Cuba… ** El colombiano de Barranquilla Luis Urueta, de 39 años y coach de los Diamondbacks, ha sido entrevistado para mánager de los Medias Rojas. También han pasado por ese trance Will Venable (Cachorros), George Lombard (Dodgers), Don Kelly (Piratas) y Alex Cora. Urueta sería el primero de su país en tales funciones… ** Cora lleva un año fuera del beisbol, desde que los mismos bostonianos lo despidieron tras el escándalo del robo de señas por los Astros. Cora también fue entrevistado por los Medias Blancas, quienes no obstante, van a anunciar en estos días a Tony LaRussa, como su jefe en el campo…

** Los 30 equipos de Grandes Ligas están ganando más dinero con la venta de souvenirs que por la venta de boletos. Lo malo fue que me negaron esos números… ** Por muy bueno que sea un primera base a la defensiva, es difícil que le toquen los timbales de la victoria. Pero el koreano Ji-Man Choi, de los Rays, es un tremendo espectáculo alrededor de su almohadilla. Además, ha sido el primero de Korea en conectar hit en Series Mundiales… ** El problema de los Rays frente a Walker Buehler (Dodgers) no es solo que les ganó antenoche con seis innings de 10 Ks, una carrera, sino que en caso de llegar la Serie a siete juegos, lo volverán a ver el miércoles sobre la lomita…

RETAZOS.- ¡Por favor!, ¿cuál es el daño que le hace al beisbol cuando a un bateador le juegan con cuatro outfielders, o a otro con todos los infielders entre las almohadillas de primera y segunda?. Creo que eso habla de que el mánager y los coaches han trabajado, investigando al equipo contrario… ** ¿Perjudica al beisbol que ese bateador a quien le juega todo el infield hacia la derecha, toque bola por tercera y fabrique un doble?… ** El comisionado Rob Manfred quiere acabar con eso, que llaman shifts, “término usado para describir una defensiva diferente a la tradicional frente a determinado bateador”. Manfred no quiere acabar solo con eso, sino con todo el beisbol.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5