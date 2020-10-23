Dodgers Without Blacks In Starting Lineups – Los Dodgers sin negros en alineaciones iniciales

“The advantages of nudism jump to life” … Woody Allen.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Neither of the Dodgers’ two INITIAL lineups in the World Series has featured blacks or Latin Americans. The closest has been Mookie Betts, who is a mulatto. And it was the Dodgers who opened the doors of the majors to blacks in 1947, when they signed Jackie Robinson. What has happenned from yesterday to today? … ** If the pitcher’s is not “a position”, what is it then? In a note from the Red Devils, full of “totals” I read …: “Of the total of 24 Mexican players who have participated in the World Series, a total of 12 have been pitchers and 12 position players” … Hmm! .. .

Pinar del Rio Cuban Randy Arozerena, a slugger who runs the bases like a scared greyhound, also exhibits remarkable patience for being a power hitter. Last night, in the victory of the Rays 6-4, which tied the Dodgers one World Series game each, he achieved two walks, at the same time that he tied Derek Jeter the all-time record of 22 hits in a postseason… ** In that game Wednesday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts carried the well-oiled and playful crane. He took out his starter, Tony Gonsolino, after having made only four outs and began a parade of relievers that included Mexican Victor González …

“Today fidelity only exists in sound equipment” … Woody Allen

** From the Guaranteed Rate Field offices in Chicago, I am informed that Tony LaRussa and the White Sox reached an agreement for the Tampeño attorney to lead the team until 2025. They will announce it today or tomorrow. They are out of the possibilities A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora, who were the other candidates… **

Historic…: Shortstop, Trevor Story (Rockies) led the 2020 National League in steals (15 out of 18 attempts). And he hit 11 home runs. In the Hall of Fame there are two of the position who were the best in steals in a season and at the same time had 10 or more home runs, Honus Wagner in 1908 and Luis Aparicio, 1964 (57 steals, 10 home runs, and was champion in steals of the American nine years in a row, 1956 to 1964.). “My guide to steal from right handed pitchers was the left shoulder” says Luis now, “which helped me get a good start” … ** Baseball has done a lot of good for millions of good people in this world , so you do not need the busy surgeries of Rob Manfred and his accomplices on television …

Los Dodgers sin negros en alineaciones iniciales

“Las ventajas del nudismo saltan a la vita”… Woody Allen.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – ** En ninguna de las dos alineaciones INICIALES de los Dodgers en la Serie Mundial han figurado negros ni latinoamericanos. El más cercano ha sido Mookie Betts, quien es mulato. Y fueron los Dodgers quienes abrieron las puertas de las Mayores a los negros en 1947, cuando contrataron a Jackie Róbinson. ¡Lo que va de ayer a hoy!… ** Si la del pitcher no es “una posición”, ¿qué es entonces?. En nota de los Diablos Rojos, llena de “totales” leo…: “Del total de los 24 jugadores mexicanos que han participado en la Serie Mundial, un total de 12 han sido lanzadores y 12 jugadores de posición”… ¡Humm!…

El cubano de Pinar del Río, Randy Arozerena, slugger que corre las bases como galgo asustado, exhibe además una paciencia notable para ser bateador de poder. Antenoche, en la victoria de los Rays 6-4, que les empató a una la Serie Mundial a los Dodgers, logró dos bases por bolas, a la vez que le empató a Derek Jeter el record de todos los tiempos de 22 incogibles en una postemporada… ** En ese juego del miércoles, el mánager de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, llevó la grúa bien aceitada y juguetona. Sacó a su abridor, Tony Gonsolino, después de haber hecho solo cuatro outs y comenzó un desfile de relevistas que incluyó al mexicano Víctor González…

“Hoy día la fidelidad solo existe en los equipos de sonido”…Woody Allen

** Desde las oficinas del Guaranteed Rate Field, en Chicago, me informan que Tony LaRussa y los Medias Blancas llegaron a un acuerdo para que el abogado tampeño dirija al equipo hasta 2025. Lo anunciarán hoy o mañana. Quedan fuera de la posibilidades A.J. Hinch y Alex Cora, quienes eran los otros candidatos… ** Histórico…: El shortstop, Trevor Story (Rockies) fue líder de la Liga Nacional 2020, en robos de bases (15 en 18 intentos). Y disparó 11 jonrones. En el Hall de la Fama hay dos de la posición que fueron los mejores en robos en una campaña y a la vez sacaron 10 o más jonrones, Honus Wagner en 1908 y Luis Aparicio, 1964 (57 robos, 10 jonrones, y fue campeón en robos de la Americana nueve años en fila, 1956 to 1964.). “Mi guía para salirle al robo a los pitchers derechos, era el hombro izquierdo” dice ahora Luis, “lo que me ayudaba a lograr una buena salida”…** El beisbol ha hecho mucho de bueno por millones de buenas personas en este mundo, por lo que no necesita de las cirugías atarantadas de Rob Manfred y sus cómplices de la televisión…

“El negocio más expuesto a la quiebra es el de cristalería”… Woodie Allen.-

