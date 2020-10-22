Rays’ Bounce Back and Win Another Nail Biter

Photo courtesy of Fox Sports

Cabo Rojo, PR: From the comforts of my living room in Puerto Rico I watched another nail biter as Diego Castillo proved himself once again with a key strikeout of Chris Taylor to end the 9th inning and save the Rays’ win in Game 2 of the World Series Vs. the Dodgers.

Brandon Lowe came out of his slump in a big way yesterday by hitting two home runs in the Rays’ 6-4 win over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

There’s no secret that the Rays are built on pitching and defense. It’s what carried them to an AL pennant and what will ultimately give them a chance to win the first championship in franchise history.

They might not have the All-Stars that the Yankees, Astros and Dodgers have, but this team knows how to make each player a star when it’s the right time, the Rays are dangerous. They made that statement on Wednesday, proving to everyone that the World Series won’t be a one-sided affair.