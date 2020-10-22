Highest Paid in Major League Baseball – Los Mejor Pagados En Las Grandes Liga

“As a child, I was considered incorrigible. And yes, honestly, I was ignorant of the difference between good and bad ”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – The Question of the Week…: The Most Valuable of the Series for the 2020 Americana title, the Cuban, Randy Arozarena (Rays), feels Mexican. He has played there both in the summer (Toros de Tijuana) and in the winter (Mayos de Navojoa) and his brother, Raiko, is a goalkeeper for the soccer team of the Venados de Yucatán ascent. But there is something more powerful to his love for all things Mexican. Do you know what is it about?

The answer…: Randy Arozarena has a two-year-old daughter named Lía, born in Mexico.

Confirmed! .- The statistics are like the dental floss that the ladies use on the beach, they reveal a lot, but they hide the essential. If manager Dave Roberts (Dodgers) had taken into account Clayton Kershaw’s postseason record, 11-12, 4.31, and World Series 1-2, 5.40, he would have set up another starter for the first game the night before. versus the Rays. Roberts’ stubbornness against the statistics led the southpaw to throw away six single-run innings in an 8-3 victory. Watching Kershaw in that game confirmed the old GM-general adage… “Left-handed who throws strikes doesn’t change.” He left eight strikeouts and gave away a base …

Mayora in Mexico.- In his Contact Zone, Fernando Ballesteros says…: “Venezuelan Daniel Mayora hit 6-2 in his first two games in his debut with Cd. Obregón in the Mexican Pacific League. Mayora has been one of the best hitters in the last years of this League ”…

“Branch Rickey told me that I had an infinite capacity to immediately turn something bad into worse” … Leo Durocher.-

The poor Rays! .- Only two of the Yankees, Gerrit Cole $36 million and Giancarlo Stantos $26, total $62, received this year what all the Rays players received, $63 million …

We are going down.- By the way, this year the players of the 30 teams were less expensive than in 2018, since they collected four thousand eight million and in the previous season, four hundred 181 million. A drop of 4.3%. It’s something!…

Those who earn the most per season.- Stephen Strasburg, 38 million 333 thousand 334 dollars; Mark Scherzer, 37 million 405 thousand 562; Gerrit Cole, 36 million; Zack Greinke, 34 million 500 thousand; David Price, 31 million; Clayton Kershaw, $ 31 million; Miguel Cabrera, 30 million; Yoenis Céspeder, 29 million; Albert Pujols, 28 million; Justin Verlánder, 28 million; Félix Hernández, 27 million 857 thousand 142.

“I have never seen someone come to stadiums with the enthusiasm, determination and desire of Pete Rose. It was as if every day was the opening game ”… Joe Morgan.-

Los Mejor Pagados En Las Grandes Ligas

“Cuando niño, me consideraban incorregible. Y sí, honestamente, ignoraba la diferencia entre los bueno y lo malo”… Babe Ruth.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: El Más Valioso de la Serie por el título de la Americana 2020, el cubano, Randy Arozarena (Rays), se siente mexicano. Ha jugado allá tanto en verano (Toros de Tijuana) como en invierno (Mayos de Navojoa) y su hermano, Raiko, es portero del equipo de fútbol de ascenso de los Venados de Yucatán. Pero hay algo más poderoso para su amor por todo lo mexicano. ¿Sabes de qué se trata?

La respuesta…: Randy Arozarena tiene una hija de dos años, llamada Lía, nacida en México.

¡Confirmado!.- Las estadísticas son como el hilo dental que usan las damas en la playa, dejan ver mucho, pero ocultan lo esencial. Si el mánager, Dave Roberts (Dodgers), hubiera tomado en cuenta el record de Clayton Kershaw en postemporadas, 11-12, 4.31, y en Series Mundiales, 1-2, 5.40, habría montado a otro abridor para el primer juego de antenoche frente a los Rays. La testarudez de Roberts contra las estadísticas llevó al zurdo a tirar seis entradas de una sola carrera en victoria de 8-3. Viendo a Kershaw en ese juego se confirmaba el viejo adagio entre gerentes-generales… “Zurdo que tira strikes no se cambia”. Dejó a ocho strikeouts y regaló una base…

Mayora en México.- En su Zona de Contacto, dice Fernando Ballesteros…: “El venezolano Daniel Mayora batea de 6-2 en sus dos primeros encuentros en su estreno con Cd. Obregón en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico. Mayora ha sido uno de los mejores bateadores en los últimos años de esta Liga”…

“Branch Rickey me dijo que yo poseía una infinita capacidad para, convertir inmediatamente, algo malo en peor”… Leo Durocher.-

¡Los pobres Rays!.- Solo dos de los Yankees, Gerrit Cole 36 millones y Giancarlo Stantos 26, total 62, cobraron este año lo que recibieron todos los peloteros de los Rays, 63 millones…

Vamos bajando.- Por cierto, este año los peloteros de los 30 equipos fueron menos costosos que en 2018, ya que cobraron cuatro mil ocho millones y en la temporada anterior, cuatro mil 181 millones. Un bajón del 4.3%. ¡Algo es algo!…

Los que más cobran por temporada.- Stephen Strasburg, 38 millones 333 mil 334 dólares; Mark Scherzer, 37 millones 405 mil 562; Gerrit Cole, 36 millones; Zack Greinke, 34 millones 500 mil; David Price, 31 millones; Clayton Kershaw, 31 millones; Miguel Cabrera, 30 millones; Yoenis Céspeder, 29 millones; Albert Pujols, 28 millones; Justin Verlánder, 28 millones; Félix Hernández, 27 millones 857 mil 142.

“Jamás ví a alguien venir a los estadios con el entusiasmo, la determinación y los deseos de Pete Rose. Era como si cada día fuera el juego inaugural”… Joe Morgan.-

