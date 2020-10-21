The Most Defeated In The World Series – Los más derrotados en las S. Mundiales

“Nothing should be more published than the private life of public figures” … Héctor Mujica, journalism professor.-

-o-o-o-

Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Jorge L. Maas, of Hermosillo, asks…: “How many World Series have the Dodgers won and how many lost, and against which teams?”

Friend Yoyo…: They have won six, Yankees 1955; White Sox 1959; Yankees, 1963; Twins, 1965; Yankees, 1981; Athletics, 1988.

And they are the team with the most defeats in the classic, 14…: Against M. Rojas, 1916; Indians, 1920; Yankees, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1956; Orioles, 1966; Athletics, 1974; Yankees, 1977, 1978; Astros, 2017; Red Sox, 2018.

Fernando González, from Caracas, in very extensive congratulations, and asks…: “Where do you eat boneless chicken with yellow rice and tostones on the side now, do you have one or two beers, but never more than three? And what are your predictions this season for Rookie of the Year, Cy Young, MVP and Manager of the Year? ”

Friend Nando…: “To talk to the scouts I go to“ El Camarón Borracho ”in Miami Beach. As for the awards, this year I did not have to vote. So, like you, I hope.

Mario España, from Mazatlán, asks …: “Is it true that the Pirates were baptized that way because they spent it pirating players?”

Friend Mayo…: Not exactly. It was not a case of “players.” But only one, second baseman Louis Bierbauer. The Athletics, then in Philadelphia, accused the Alleghenies of Pittsburgh of having stolen that player, adding …: “They are Pirates.” The next day, the Pittsburgh uniform appeared with “Pirates” on the chest.

Ofelia M. Rivas S. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks …: “Will next season be played as usual or will it be again with fewer games and no public?”

Friend Shelia …: Everything is organized for 162 games and the normal ticket sales in 2021. But the health authorities believe that until the end of 2021, at least, we will have to maintain security measures against Covid-19 …

Erundino Urdaneta, from Maracaibo, asks…: “Why don’t you narrate baseball with those American channels? I am 70 years old, and in my childhood and youth I heard it every day from the Major Leagues in exemplary radio and TV narrations, very professional, both educational and fun, entertaining ”.

Friend Dino…: Thank you very much. Yes, they called me from Fox this year, but you had to stream games from a studio, watching on a television and I’ve never done that. In addition, they assigned me a partner who does not know the game well, or the profession. They offered to pay me very well. But I said, no, for my professional principles.

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

———————————————Español—————————-

Los más derrotados en las S. Mundiales

“Nada debe ser más publicado que la vida privada de los personajes públicos”… Héctor Mujica, profesor de periodismo.-

-o-o-o-

Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Jorge L. Maas, de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “¿Cuántas Series Mundiales han ganado y cuántas han perdido los Dodgers, y frente a cuáles equipos?”.

Amigo Yoyo…: Han ganados seis, Yankees 1955; M. Blancas 1959; Yankees, 1963; Twins, 1965; Yankees, 1981; Atléticos, 1988.

Y son el equipo con más derrotas en el clásico, 14…: Frente a M. Rojas, 1916; Indios, 1920; Yankees, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1956; Orioles, 1966; Atléticos, 1974; Yankees, 1977, 1978; Astros, 2017; M. Rojas, 2018.

Fernando González, de Caracas, es muy extenso en felicitaciones, y pregunta…: “¿Dónde se come ahora el pollo deshuesado con arroz amarillo y tostones al lado, se toma una o dos cheves, pero nunca más de tres? Y ¿cuáles son sus predicciones ésta temporada para Novato del año, Cy Young, MVP y Manager del Año?”.

Amigo Nando…: “Para hablar con los scouts voy a “El Camarón Borracho”, de Miami Beach. En cuanto a la premiación, este año no me tocó votar. Así que, como tú, espero.

Mario España, de Mazatlán, pregunta…: “¿Cierto que los Piratas fueron bautizados así porque se lo pasaban pirateando peloteros?”.

Amigo Mayo…: No exactamente. No fue un caso de “peloteros”. Sino de uno solo, el segunda base Louis Bierbauer. Los Atléticos, entonces en Philadelphia, acusaron a los Alleghenies de Pittsburgh de haberles robado ese jugador, agregando…: “Son unos Piratas”. Al día siguiente, el uniforme de los de Pittsburgh, apareció con “Piratas” en el pecho.

Ofelia M. Rivas S. de Mérida, Yucatán, pregunta…: “¿La próxima temporada podrá jugarse como de costumbre u otra vez será con menos juegos y sin público?”.

Amiga Shelia…: Todo es organizado para 162 juegos y la venta normal de boletos en 2021. Pero las autoridades de la salud creen que hasta fines de 2021, por lo menos, tendremos que mantener las medidas de seguridad contra Covid-19…

Erundino Urdaneta, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué no narra Ud. el beisbol con esas cadenas estadounidenses?. Tengo 70 años de edad, y en mi niñez y juventud lo oía todos los días desde las Grandes Ligas en narraciones por radio y TV ejemplares, muy profesionales, tanto didácticas como divertidas, entretenidas”.

Amigo Dino…: Muchas gracias. Sí, me llamaron de Fox este año, pero había que transmitir juegos desde un estudio, viendo en un televisor y eso nunca lo he hecho. Además, me asignaban un compañero que no conoce bien el juego, ni la profesión. Ofrecieron pagarme muy bien. Pero dije, no, para mi tranquilidad profesional.

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5