Dodgers Take Game One In A Dominating Way

The Dodgers put Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow to work hard by coming through with a four-run fourth inning and give Clayton Kershaw room on the way to an 8-3 victory in yesterdays World Series opener.

Glasnow dominated the National League champions for the first three innings until a home run by Cody Bellinger in the fourth opened the scoring. From there on it was Dodgers all the way.

Kershaw took the victory by allowing just two hits, one of them a home run, and striking out eight in six innings. He made only 78 pitches.

Game 2 of the World Series, which takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, will be Wednesday at 8:08 p.m.

The Dodgers scored first when in the bottom of the fourth, Max Muncy started onslaught by getting a walk from Glasnow. The next batter, Will Smith, grounded out to third and was thrown out at first, but Muncy made it safely to second.

Then, with Glasnow’s first fastball, Bellinger hit the ball deep into over the center field wall.

Bellinger, the reigning MVP of the National League, thus demonstrated that the concern in which he injured his shoulder celebrating with Puerto Rican Enrique ‘Kike’ Hernández, after he hit the home run that gave the Dodgers the victory home run in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series against the Braves on Sunday, did no major damage and was a thing of the past.

Puerto Rican Enrique “Kike” Hernández pinched hit in the fifth inning and drove in a run with a single. The Dodgers scored four times in the inning.