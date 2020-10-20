The Game Taught Roberts That The Pitcher Was Urías  

“Every child likes baseball … and if someone does not like it, then it is not a child” … Emboos T. Russo.-

Today is mail day like every Tuesday. And tomorrow Wednesday too.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Ricardo Planchard, from Caracas, comments… “The logical starting pitcher announced for the Dodgers the night before was Julio Urías. But manager Dave Roberts had a hunch, and at 1 p.m. told Dustin May that he was going to open the game hours later. May threw eight bad balls before Marcel Osuna landed the Braves’ first-run RBI hit. After good use of the bullpen, Robert finally rode Urías for the final three innings, and they won 4-3, now facing the exciting Rays.

Eiler J. Pérez, from Carora, asks …: “Why doesn’t any major league team hire Oswaldo Guillén as manager?”

Friend Ler…: Every manager who wins the World Series has guaranteed years of directing. And Guillén won the 2005 Series. The problem is that the manager is a main figure in the public relations of his team, and he, in Chicago and Miami, yelled in a way that hurt the White Sox and the Marlins.

Tonino Cohén M. de Hermosillo, exposes and asks…: “What you published about the 1960 World Series is false. Quite literally…:“ Mazeroski’s home run in the bottom of the ninth inning against Ralph Terry of the Yankees gave him a great victory over the Pirates in the decisive seventh game. Many pitchers: Pirates used 10, same amount for the Yankees` … That is, in that game, 20 pitchers. Right?”.

Friend Nino …: I have not published that, nor do I write like that. In that game they pitched five for the Yankees and four for the Pirates. In the entire Series there were 10 for each team. Also, it didn’t happen in the “bottom half of the ninth inning,” but in the bottom of the ninth inning.

David Baralt, of Bakersfield, California, Asks… “Why does Commissioner Rob Manfred want so badly to cut down on game time?”

My friend Davo …: Because the international television networks, which pay about four billion dollars per season for the rights to transmit the games, want to have a fixed time to finish the remotes, for the convenience of their programming.

Manuel J. Betancourt, from Caracas, asks …: “What is the maximum weight allowed in baseball bats?”

Friend Mano…: There is no limit. Most in the majors use between 31 and 35 ounces. But Babe Ruth handled them 44 ounces. Rogers Hornsby, Johnny Bench, Luis Aparicio and David Concepción used 33 once bats, Ted Williams 32, Joe DiMaggio and Pete Rose 35, Lou Gehrig and Hank Aaron 34, Ty Cobb 38.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

El juego enseñó a Roberts que el pítcher era Urías

“A todo niño le gusta el beisbol… y si a alguno no le gusta, entonces no es un niño”… Emboos T. Russo.-

Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes. Y mañana miércoles también.

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Ricardo Planchard, de Caracas, comenta… “El pitcher abridor

lógico y anunciado para antenoche por los Dodgers era Julio Urías. Pero el mánager Dave Roberts tuvo una corazonada, y a la una de la tarde le dijo a Dustin May que iba abrir el juego horas después. May tiró ocho bolas malas, antes de que Marcel Osuna le conectara el hit remolcador de la primera carrera de los Bravos. Tras buen uso del bulpén, Robert montó finalmente a Urías para los tres innings finales.Y ganaron 4-3, para verse ahora frente a los emocionantes Rays.

Eiler J. Pérez, de Carora, pregunta…: “¿Por qué ningún equipo de Grandes Ligas contrata a Oswaldo Guillén como mánager?.”

Amigo Ler…: Todo mánager ganador de la Serie Mundial, tiene años asegurados dirigiendo. Y Guillén ganó la Serie 2005. El problema es que el mánager es figura principal en las relaciones públicas de su equipo, y él, en Chicago y en Miami, vociferó de manera que perjudicaba a Medias Blancas y a Marlins.

Tonino Cohén M. de Hermosillo, expone y pregunta…: “Es falso lo que Ud. publicó de la Serie Mundial 1960. Textualmente…: ´El jonrón de Mazeroski en la parte baja de la novena entrada contra Ralph Terry de los Yankees le dio una gran victoria a Piratas en el séptimo y decisivo juego. Muchos pitchers: Piratas utilizó 10, misma cantidad los Yankees`… Es decir, en ese juego, 20 lanzadores. ¿correcto?”.

Amigo Nino…: No he publicado eso, ni escribo así. En ese juego lanzaron cinco por los Yankees y cuatro por los Piratas. En toda la Serie sí fueron 10 por cada equipo. Además, no ocurrió en “la parte baja de la novena entrada”, sino en la entrada de abajo del noveno inning.

David Baralt, de Bakersfield, California, pregunta…: “¿Por qué el comisionado Rob Manfred quiere, con tanto afán, reducir el tiempo de los juegos?”.

Amigo Davo…: Porque las cadenas internacionales de televisión, que pagan unos cuatro mil millones de dólares por temporada por los derechos para transmitir los juegos, quieren tener hora fija de terminar los remotos, para comodidad en sus programaciones.

Manuel J. Betancourt, de Caracas, pregunta…: “¿Cuál es el peso máximo permitido en los bates de beisbol?”.

Amigo Mano…: No hay límite. La mayoría en Grandes Ligas usan entre 31 y 35 onzas. Pero Babe Ruth los manejaba de 44 onzas. Rogers Hornsby, Johnny Bench, Luis Aparicio y David Concepción los usaban de 33, Ted Williams 32, Joe DiMaggio y Pete Rose 35, Lou Gehrig y Hank Aaron 34, Ty Cobb 38.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

