Letters From Beyond – Bob Gibson’s for Young Pitchers – Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Bob Gibson para Los jóvenes lanzadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – My Admired Guys…: I am writing excited about the remarkable number of valued youth pitchers that I observe in the majors.

Remarkably, nine out of 10 easily pitch 95 or more miles per hour and up to 100. First time that so many youngsters pitch so hard.

And there is more than one reason for such quality…: The numerous and well-organized boys and girls baseball leagues, the Academies and their experienced coaches, the gymnasiums in the spring training facilities and in the stadiums of the minors and majors; good nutrition and the permanent attention of trainers and specialized doctors.

I, who made speed my best friend, I only have one detail to advise you. Appear more aggressive, more furious, even when they keep throwing the same thing. That show of strength by the pitcher in his movements on the mound intimidates most batters before they see the ball in the air.

I just wish that your numbers improve, so I also remind you that everything in the game has to be practiced extensively and with enthusiasm. Well, also that of the power demonstration. Surely the team where they are can get them videos of when I was pitching. The Cardinals have that material and are willing to provide it.

But if following my suggestion hurts what you are doing, forget it and continue as before. It’s just about trying to get the best of the best. It is the only formula to remain in the Major Leagues.

You, most of today’s young pitchers in the majors, have quality, the mission is to maintain and improve it.

The truth is that most of those valuable boys, they pitch as if they were playing with a yoyo, coldly, to wait for the return of the yoyo, even when the ball goes 95 or more miles …

In this More Here I will be watching the fast ball at 95 miles per hour and more. I wish you the best of the best, now and always.

Hugs for all,

Bob.

RETAZOS.- ** The lesson of the Rays, could save a lot of money to the other owners. They only paid 63 million dollars to their players this year … ** The new fashion adopted by many bigleaguers, from the uniform to the knee, is much more elegant and logical than the previous one, covering the shoes … ** The manager of the Dodgers, Dave Roberts, 48, was born in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. His father, Waymon, a black American, was sent to Japan for marine service, where he married a Japanese named Eiko. Dave, who threw and hit left-handed, was an outfielder, for 10 years (1999-2008), with the Indians, Dodgers, Red Sox, Padres and Giants …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————–Español—————————–

Las cartas desde El Más Allá.- La de Bob Gibson para Los jóvenes lanzadores

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mis admirados muchachos…: Les escribo emocionado por la notable cantidad de valiosos pitchers juveniles que observo en Grandes Ligas.

Notable que de cada 10, nueve tiren fácilmente a 95 o más millas por hora y hasta 100. Primera vez que tantos jovencitos tiran tan fuerte.

Y hay más de un motivo para tanta calidad…: Las numerosas y bien organizadas ligas del beisbol de niños y adolescentes, las Academias y sus experimentados coaches, los gimnasios en las instalaciones de spring training y en los estadios de las menores y las Mayores; la buena alimentación y la permanente atención de trainers y médicos especializados.

Yo, que hice de la velocidad mi mejor amiga, solo tengo un detalle qué aconsejarles. Parezcan más agresivos, más furibundos, aún cuando sigan lanzando lo mismo. Esa demostración de fuerza del pitcher en sus movimientos sobre la lomita, intimida a la mayoría de los bateadores antes de ver la pelota en el aire.

Solo deseo que mejoren sus números, por lo que también les recuerdo que todo en el juego hay que practicarlo ampliamente y con entusiasmo. Pues, también eso de la demostración de potencia. Seguro que el equipo donde están puede conseguirles videos de cuando yo lanzaba. Los Cardenales tienen ese material y están dispuestos a facilitarlo.

Pero si seguir mi sugerencia, perjudica lo que están haciendo, olvídenlo y sigan como hasta ahora. Solo se trata de intentar conseguir lo mejor de lo mejor. Es la única fórmula para permanecer en Grandes Ligas.

Ustedes, la mayoría de los jóvenes lanzadores de hoy día en las Mayores, tienen la calidad, la misión es mantenerla y mejorarla.

Lo cierto es que la mayoría de esos valiosos muchachos, tiran como si jugaran con un yoyo, fríamente, para esperar el regreso del yoyo, aún cuando la bola vaya a 95 o más millas…

En este Más Acá estaré pendiente de las rectas a 95 millas por hora y más. Les deseo lo mejor de lo mejor, ahora y siempre.

Abrazos para todos,

Bob.

RETAZOS.- ** Le lección de los Rays, podría economizar mucho dinero a los demás propietarios. Solo pagaron 63 millones de dólares a sus peloteros este año… ** La nueva moda adoptada por muchos bigleaguers, del uniforme a la rodilla, es mucho más elegante y lógica que la anterior, tapando los zapatos… ** El mánger de los Dodgers, Dave Roberts, de 48 años, nació en Naha, Okinawa, Japón. Su padre, Waymon, negro estadounidense, fue enviado en servicio como marine a Japón, donde se casó con una japonesa llamada Eiko. Dave, quien tiraba y bateaba a lo zurdo, fue outfielder, durante 10 años (1999-2008), con Indios, Dodgers, Medias Rojas, Padres y Gigantes…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5