FANS SEARCH FOR FERNANDO TATIS JR. HIGHLIGHTS MORE THAN ANY OTHER DURING 2020 POSTSEASON

Three of Most-Searched Players Begin World Series Tonight at 8 p.m. on FOX

Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres is the most-searched baseball player on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud, MLB’s public online video library, since the start of Postseason play on Sept. 29. Fans seeking baseball highlights in the new database searched for those of Tatis more than anyone else, while three Dodgers All-Stars rank in the top 10 as they prepare for the World Series tonight. Perennial All-Star outfielders Mike Trout and Mookie Betts followed Tatis as the 2nd– and 3rd-most searched for players over the last three weeks, with Betts’ Dodgers teammates Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw coming in as the 7th– and 10th-most searched players. Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton ranked no. 4 and no. 8, respectively, while Bryce Harper rounded out the top five most-searched players. The average age of the 10 most-searched players is 27-years-old.

Most-Searched Players on MLB Film Room Powered by Google Cloud

Based on all searches on MLB.com/FilmRoom since the start of the 2020 Postseason

Click a player’s name to view their personal highlight Reel

The list is based on all video searches on MLB.com since the start of the Wild Card Series on Sept. 29. Film Room, which launched Sept. 8, is a video library on MLB.com housing over 3.5 million baseball highlights, including every pitch since the beginning of the 2017 season, the most memorable moments in Postseason history and highlights going back to 1929. Users can create custom highlight Reels combining various clips provided in the library and quickly and easily share them to social media platforms. With MLB Film Room, users have the ability to simply embed on Twitter natively or another website, all in near real-time. There are more than 30 filters that allows fans to sort through the database which led to a +253% increase in users searching on MLB.com’s video portal year-over-year.