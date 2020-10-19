Dodgers Going To The World Series

Los Angeles will now have the opportunity to possibly have two world championship franchises. The Dodgers could join the Lakers and make Los Angeles the 2020 capital of basketball and baseball champions as the Dodgers are going to the World Series.

This is the third time in four seasons the Dodgers are heading to the World Series after a 4-3 victory over the Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday night at Globe Life Field.

Boricua, Kiké Hernández tied the game with a pinch-hit solo home run in the sixth inning, and Cody Bellinger sealed the victory with a go-ahead solo homerun the following inning. The game remained close thanks to Mookie Betts who made a great defensive play in right field by robbing Freddie Freeman of a home run in the fifth.

The Dodgers will be back at Globe Life Field to face the Rays on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.