The Astros, Against Everything, Grew Up In October

“No baseball game is of more expectation than the seventh of a series of seven to win four” .. J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The 2020 Astros have been the most hated team in baseball history by opposing players. That’s why manager Dusty Baker said after they tied at three wins in the championship series, with a score of 7-4, over the Rays …:

“I have to love this team. Well, some hate the Astros, but everyone has to respect them. ”

Baker, a veteran and a very good manager, had the problematic task of leading the team, after the previous manager, A.H. Hinch, was suspended for stealing signs using electronic resources. And last night, against the Rays, those of Houston within the possibility of being the only team in history, after the 2004 Red Sox, to recover in a series after starting with 0-3.

And, of course, without stealing anything from anyone.

It would be unfair not to respect a team that achieves such a feat. And against some very good Rays, with excellent defense, with timely hitters and remarkable speed on the bases, if you don’t believe it, ask Randy Arozarena.

When Carlos Correa hit the home run to leave Tampa on the field in the fifth game, Baker went to meet the young Puerto Rican, hugged him visibly emotionally, and thus, squeezing his body with his arms, he remained for loooong seconds.

And last night, when the Dominican left-hander, Framber Valdez, 26, came out of the dugout to warm up, since he was the starting pitcher, Baker put his right hand on his left shoulder, and said …:

“You, throw strikes. The others will make the outs. I want a lot of strikes. ”

Valdez, who had suffered a loss in the series, threw six good innings, got one run and nine strikeouts.

Baker, now 71, was a good outfielder for 19 years (1968-1986), with the Braves, Dodgers, Giants and Athletics. He hit 278, 242 home runs and 1,13 RBIs.

RETAZOS.- ** Dave Roberts must be looking for who invented the month of October. I mean, right?! … ** Interesting about the four managers of the two series for the titles. Very popular, super known, Dusty Baker, Kevin Cash, Dave Roberts and … then you have to look for resources, because, what will his name be like? … Well, Brian Snitker … ** The Cuban Yandy Díaz (Rays) appears now on the unwritten list of major league dogmen. He wanted to set up a brawl the night before last, because in three and two, Framber Valdez threw a curve instead of the straight he expected. Do me a favor! Yandy wants to direct opposing pitchers, which can cost him dearly …

Los Astros, contra todo, se crecieron en octubre

“Ningún juego de beisbol es de más expectativa que el séptimo de una serie de siete a ganar cuatro”.. J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Los Astros 2020 han sido el equipo más odiado en la historia del beisbol por los peloteros contrarios. Por eso, el mánager, Dusty Baker, dijo después que lograron el empate a tres victorias en la serie por el campeonato, con pizarra de 7-4, sobre los Rays…:

“Tengo que adorar este equipo. Bueno, algunos odian a los Astros, pero todos tienen que respetarlos”.

A Baker, veterano y muy buen mánager, le tocó la problemática tarea de dirigir el equipo, después que el anterior mánager, A.H. Hinch, fue suspendido por el robo de señas utilizando recursos electrónicos. Y anoche, frente a los Rays, los de Houston dentro de la posibilidad de ser el único equipo en la historia, después de los Medias Rojas 2004, en recuperarse en una serie tras arrancar con 0-3.

Y, desde luego, ya sin robarle nada a nadie.

Sería injusto no respetar a un equipo que logra tal hazaña. Y frente a unos Rays muy bien dirigidos, de excelente defensiva, con bateadores oportunos y de notable velocidad en las bases, si no lo creen, pregúntenle a Randy Arozarena.

Cuando Carlos Correa conectó el jonrón para dejar en el terreno al club de Tampa en el quinto encuentro, Baker fue a encontrarse con el joven puertorriqueño, lo abrazó visiblemente emocionado, y así apretando su cuerpo con los brazos, permaneció por laaaaargos segundos.

Y antenoche, cuando el zurdo dominicano, Framber Valdez, de 26 años, salía del dugout para calentar, ya que era el pitcher abridor, Baker le puso la mano derecha en el hombro izquierdo, y le dijo…:

“Tú, tira strikes. Los demás harán los outs. Quiero muchos strikes”.

Valdez, quien en la serie había sufrido una derrota, tiró seis buenos innings, le hicieron una carrera y dejó a nueve strikeouts.

Baker, ahora de 71 años, fue un buen outfielder durante 19 años (1968-1986), con Bravos, Dodgers, Gigantes y Atléticos. Bateó para 278, 242 jonrones y mil 13 impulsadas.

RETAZOS.- ** Dave Roberts debe andar buscando a quien inventó el mes de octubre. ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!… ** Interesante lo de los cuatro mánagers de las dos series por los títulos. Muy populares, super conocidos, Dusty Baker, Kevin Cash, Dave Roberts y… entonces hay que buscar recursos, porque, ¿cómo será el nombre de éste?… Pues, Brian Snitker… ** El cubano Yandy Díaz (Rays) aparece ahora en la lista no escrita de los perrerosos de Grandes Ligas. Quiso armar una reyerta antenoche, porque en tres y dos, Framber Valdez le tiró curva en vez de la recta que esperaba. ¡Hágame usted el favor! Yandy quiere dirigir a los lanzadores contrarios, lo que puede costarle caro…

