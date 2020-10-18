Rays advance to World Series

Cabo Rojo, PR: No, I was not in at Petco Park in San Diego to report on the game. Like many baseball fans and reporters that have been kept out of the stadiums due to the Corona pandemic I was forced to watch the game on my TV. Though this new reality covering, or following baseball was so different and difficult, when you love the game, you find a way to enjoy it no matter what and where.

No matter what team you were rooting for, one thing was clear, this was one very competitive series for both leagues. Puerto Ricans here on the island being diehard baseball fans were broadcasting each of the games and when the national league games between Atlanta and Los Angeles were overlaping simultaneously, viewers were treated to a split screen TV, a baseball lovers dream.

Yesterday, Tampa Bay avoided Houston’s comeback to win 4-2 in game seven of the AL Championship Series on the way to its first Fall Classic since 2008. Many Puerto Ricans were fixed on the ALCS as both the Rays and Astros have native Puerto Ricans on their squads. The Astros, with two, catcher Martin Maldonado and shortstop, Carlos Correa who was destined to be the series MVP if the Astros would have won game seven. Correa proved to be a leader both on the field and in the clubhouse leading the team in key plays both offensively and defensively. He collected a record six homeruns in the post season and who could forget the dramatic walk off home run in game six that reverberated throughout the island.

Sensational Cuban rookie Randy Arozarena and Mike Zunino each hit home runs, starter Charlie Morton shone against his former team and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 2020 World Series ticket after stopping the Houston Astros 4-2 in game seven.

This is the second Tampa Bay trip to the Fall Classic, the first one was in 2008, which they lost the championship to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Rays had a 3-0 series lead when the Astros pulled off an incredible three-game win comeback, the second team in history to do so behind the Red Sox in 2004. However, they couldn’t finish the job like Boston did. 16 years ago.

Morton, who was part of the Astros’ ninth to win the World Series in 2017, pitched a no run two-hitter in 5.2 innings with six strikeouts.

Arozarena, carried the Most Valuable Player of the Series trophy.

Houston players and fans saw some hope in the eighth inning when Carlos Correa singled with bases loaded and two outs to put up two runs on the board. Alex Bregman struck out off reliever Pete Fairbanks’ pitches.

The groundbreaking Rays led the American League with a 40-20 record in the regular season, shortened by the pandemic. Known for their pitching and defensive strengths, they implemented the concept of reliever-only games, plus the placement of four outfielders.

The Rays will now face the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, which will be decided today Sunday. The World Series begins Tuesday at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.