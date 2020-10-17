The Most Valuable Player In This American League Series – Los Más Valiosos En Series Por El Título De La Americana

“The best marriage is the one that already exists” … La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – If the Rays won last night, opening the doors to the World Series, they must have voted outfielder Randy Arozarena for the AL title of the most valuable player of the Series. I also think they will if they win tonight.

Arozarena, 25, a native of Cuba, is one of the most complete bigleaguers of the moment. He can hit the ball out of the

park (three home runs in the series against the Yankees and three more until last night against the Astros) he makes a triple with a groundout to the infield or, with a perfect throw from deep leftfield, puts out José Altuve in second when he was trying to turn a single into a double. Plus, he’s hitting 385 throughout the postseason and 381 in the series against the Astros with eight RBIs.

The Rays have exhibited an extraordinary, fair defense, and manager Kevin Cash’s ability to manage his pitchers has been precise and winning, but without Arozarena, they would hardly be in the position they occupied last night.

Arozarena thanks Mexico for the experience he needed to play with confidence in the majors. He was part of the Tijuana Bulls and the Navojoa Mayos.

“In Mexican baseball there is a lot of communication,” said Randy, “in play after play the manager, the coaches and the most experienced players tell you how things should be. I thank the Mexicans for how much they taught me ”.

This MVP award has been given since 1980, when it was won by Frank White of the Royals.

Since then the following have received it…: 1981, Greg Nettles, Yankees; 1982, Fred Lynn, Angels; 1983, Mike Bodicker, Orioles; 1984, Kirk Gibson, Tigers; 1985, George Brett, Royals: 1986, Martty Barett, M. Rojas; 1987, Gary Gaety, Twins; 1988, Dennis Eckersley, Athletics; 1989, Rickey Hénderson, Athletics; 1990, Dave Stewart, Athletics; 1991, Kirby Puckett, Twins; 1992, Roberto Alomar, Blue Jays; 1993, Dave Stewart, Blue Jays; 1994, there was no series due to the players’ strike; 1995, Orel Hershiser, Indios; 1996, Bernie Williams, Yankees; 1997, Marquis Grissom, Indios; 1998, Dave Wells, Yankees; 1999, Orlando Hernández, Yankees; 2000, David Justice, Yankees; 2001, Andy Pettitte, Yankees; 2002, Adam Kennedy, Angels; 2003, Mariano Rivera, Yankees; 2004, David Ortiz, M. Rojas; 2005, Paúl Kornerko, M. Blancas; 2006, Plácido Polanco, Indios; 2007 Josh Beckett, M. Rojas; 2008, Matt Garza, Rays; 2009, CC. Sabathia, Yankees; 2010, Josh Hámilton, Rangers; 2011, Nelson Cruz, Rangers; 2012, Delmon Young, Tigres; 2013, Koji Uehara, M. Rojas; 2014, Lorenzo Kain, Royals; 2015, Alcides Escobar, Royals; 2016, Andrew Miller, Indians; 2017, Justin Verlánder, Astros; 2018, Jackie Bradley, M. Rojas; 2019, José Altuve, Astros.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————Español—————————-

Los Más Valiosos En Series Por El Título De La Americana

“El mejor matrimonio es el que ya existe”… La Pimpi.-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Si anoche ganaron los Rays, abriendo así las puertas rumbo a la Serie Mundial, deben haber elegido Más Valioso de la Serie por el título de la Americana al outfielder Randy Arozarena. Igualmente creo lo harán si se titularan esta noche.

Arozarena, de 25 años, nativo de Cuba, es uno de los bigleaguers más completos del momento. Igual saca la bola (tres jonrones en la serie frente a los Yankees y tres más hasta anoche frente a los Astros) que fabrica un triple con un roletazo al cuadro o, con tiro perfecto desde lo profundo del leftfield, pone out a José Altuve en segunda, cuando trataba de convertir un sencillo en doble. Además, batea para 385 en toda la postemporada y 381 en la serie contra los Astros, con ocho carreras impulsadas.

Los Rays han exhibido una defensiva extraordinaria, de feria, y ha sido precisa y ganadora la habilidad del mánager, Kevin Cash, para manejar a sus lanzadores, pero sin Arozarena, difícilmente estarían en la posición que ocupaban anoche.

Arozarena agradece a México, la experiencia que necesitaba para jugar con confianza en las Mayores. Fue parte de los Toros de Tijuana y de los Mayos de Navojoa.

“En el beisbol mexicano hay mucha comunicación” dijo Randy, “jugada tras jugada el mánager, los coaches y los peloteros de mayor experiencia, te dicen cómo deben ser las cosas. Agradezco a los mexicanos lo mucho que me enseñaron”.

Este premio se entrega desde 1980, cuando lo ganó Frank White, de los Royals.

Desde entonces lo han recibido…: 1981, Greg Nettles, Yankees; 1982, Fred Lynn, Angelinos; 1983, Mike Bodicker, Orioles; 1984, Kirk Gibson, Tigres; 1985, George Brett, Royals: 1986, Martty Barett, M. Rojas; 1987, Gary Gaety, Twins; 1988, Dennis Eckersley, Atléticos; 1989, Rickey Hénderson, Atléticos; 1990, Dave Stewart, Atléticos; 1991, Kirby Puckett, Twins; 1992, Roberto Alomar, Blue Jays; 1993, Dave Stewart, Blue Jays; 1994, no hubo serie por la huelga de los peloteros; 1995, Orel Hershiser, Indios; 1996, Bernie Williams, Yankees; 1997, Marquis Grissom, Indios; 1998, Dave Wells, Yankees; 1999, Orlando Hernández, Yankees; 2000, David Justice, Yankees; 2001, Andy Pettitte, Yankees; 2002, Adam Kennedy, Angelinos; 2003, Mariano Rivera, Yankees; 2004, David Ortiz, M. Rojas; 2005, Paúl Kornerko, M. Blancas; 2006, Plácido Polanco, Indios; 2007 Josh Beckett, M. Rojas; 2008, Matt Garza, Rays; 2009, CC. Sabathia, Yankees; 2010, Josh Hámilton, Rangers; 2011, Nelson Cruz, Rangers; 2012, Delmon Young, Tigres; 2013, Koji Uehara, M. Rojas; 2014, Lorenzo Kain, Royals; 2015, Alcides Escobar, Royals; 2016, Andrew Miller, Indios; 2017, Justin Verlánder, Astros; 2018, Jackie Bradley, M. Rojas; 2019, José Altuve, Astros.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5