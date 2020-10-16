Yadier Molina Buys Basketball Team

The highly respected Puerto Rican Major League catcher and LatinoMVP winner, Yadier Molina, became the absolute owner of the Vaqueros de Bayamón basketball team in the Puerto Rican, National Superior Basketball league.

“I’m a basketball fan and I’ve always wanted to own a franchise,” Molina said during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Molina had previously announced his interest into the Vaqueros administrative group and was able to acquire a part of the franchise that belonged to Alfredo Gotay.

“Today I will be acquiring 100 percent of the Cowboys franchise. We will continue the legacy (from the last administration) to continue working for the people, ”said Molina.

Molina was convinced to pursue this during the months that the BSN was in recess.

“I am well motivated. I love the idea. Ricardo (Dalmau) gave us the opportunity, that there would be basketball this year. That motivates me more and we reached some agreements, ”said Molina.

Molina’s competitive spirit will be something to look forward to in Puerto Rican basketball as well.