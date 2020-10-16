Vizquel & His Lawyers Study Suing Several Journalists – Vizquel y sus abogados estudian demandar a varios periodistas

“If you get too smart you become the dumbest” … The Wheel of Luck.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Doctors say…: “José Altuve has developed the yips”. And what is yips? Well, “it is the apparent loss of fine motor skills without apparent explanation, in one of a number of different sports.” That’s just to throw to first base, because the bat hasn’t lost anything … ** Do you remember? The Dodgers were favorites to win the World Series even from the Yankees. And they were resurrected the night before last, with the record of 11 runs in the first inning and 15 overall, one of the postseason record. 15-3 scoreboard over Braves. That’s life! …

** Now, when talking about favorites, mention the poor Rays … ** Tony LaRussa, A.J. Hinch, who was manager of the Astros, and Alex Cora, former Red Sox, are the strongest candidates to lead the White Sox, who fired Alex Renteria, after four seasons with a record of 236-309 …

** Omar Vizquel said in an online interview that he is studying with his lawyers the possibility of suing “those who have campaigned with this matter (the accusations against him for domestic violence, as revealed by his wife Blanca).” Omar also said that he considers this a “closed case” and referred to the therapies the two received, describing them as positive …

-o-o-o-

“Al ‘just in case’ there is no one who wins” … Anonymous.-

-o-o-o-o-

** The postseason accommodations, games with little or no public, due to the pandemic, sent the Rays to play in San Diego, three thousand 882 kilometers from Tampa; to the Astros, there too, 2,414 kilometers from Houston. On the other side, the Dodgers play in Texas, 1,282 kilometers from Los Angels; and the Braves 1,289 kilometers from Atlanta… ** The Yankees. Those who have not won a World Series since 2009 have embarrassed Hal Steinbrenner in 2020, for which he made excuses to the team’s fans. “I am extremely disappointed,” he said. “We have invested a lot of time, energy and money in a poster that is unable to win. We didn’t even get close. I make excuses to our fans. They deserve a better club ”… ** Kyle Wright, starting pitcher for the Braves last night, allowed seven runs to the Dodgers in the first inning, so yesterday he said…:“ In this case, either you feel very bad about yourself. or you find a way to return improved. I’ve learned a lot from that game “…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Antique stores have been so successful that they already spend more time making their products than selling them” … Lady Vaga.-

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota” on the internet, entering through google in “sport returns to unirnos.com”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

——————————————————Español—————————–

Vizquel y sus abogados estudian demandar a varios periodistas

“Si te pasas de listo te conviertes en el más tonto”… La Ruleta de la Suerte.-

-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – Dicen los médicos…: “José Altuve has developed the yips”. ¿Y qué es yips? Pues, “es la aparente pérdida de habilidades motrices finas sin explicación aparente, en uno de un número de diferentes deportes”. Eso solo para tirar a primera base, porque el bate no ha perdido nada … ** ¿Lo recuerdas? Los Dodgers eran favoritos para ganarles la Serie Mundial incluso a los Yankees. ¡Y resucitaron antenoche, con el record de 11 carreras en el primer inning y 15 en total, a una del record de postemporada. Pizarra de 15-3 sobre Bravos. Así es la vida!… ** Ahora, si se habla de favoritos, hay que mencionar a los pobres Rays… ** Tony LaRussa, A.J. Hinch, quien fuera mánager de los Astros, y Alex Cora, ex de los Medias Rojas, son los candidatos más fuertes para dirigir a los Medias Blancas, quienes despidieron a Alex Rentería, tras cuatro temporadas con record de 236-309…

** Omar Vizquel dijo en una entrevista por internet, que estudia con sus abogados la posibilidad de demandar “a quienes han hecho campaña con este asunto (las acusaciones en su contra por violencia doméstica, según ha revelado su esposa Blanca)”. También dijo Omar que considera eso un “caso cerrado” y se refirió a las terapias que recibieron ellos dos, calificándolas de positivas…

-o-o-o-

“Al ´por si acaso` no hay quien le gane”… Anónimo.-

-o-o-o-o-

** Los acomodos de postemporada, juegos sin público o con poco público, por la pandemia, mandaron a los Rays a jugar a San Diego, a tres mil 882 kilómetros de Tampa; a los Astros, allá también, a dos mil 414 kilómetros de Houston. Del otro lado, los Dodgers juegan en Texas, a dos mil 282 kilómetros de Los Angels; y los Bravos a mil 289 kilómetros de Atlanta… ** Los Yankees. Quienes no ganan una Serie mundial desde 2009, han avergonzado a Hal Steinbrenner en este 2020, por lo que presentó excusas ante los fanáticos del equipo. “Estoy en extremo decepcionado” dijo. “Hemos invertido mucho tiempo, energía y dinero en un róster incapaz de ganar. Ni siquiera llegamos cerca. Presento excusas a nuestros fanáticos. Ellos merecen un mejor club”… ** Kyle Wright, pitcher abridor por los Bravos antenoche, permitió siete carreras a los Dodgers en el primer inning, por lo que ayer expresaba…: “En este caso, o te sientes muy mal por tí mismo o encuentras la manera de regresar mejorado. He aprendido mucho de ese juego”…

-o-o-o-o-o-

“Las tiendas de antigüedades han tenido tanto éxito, que ya pasan más tiempo fabricando sus productos que vendiéndolos”… Lady Vaga.-

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en internet, entrando por google en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos.com”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5