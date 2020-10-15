The Highest Paid Yankees 2020 – Los Mejor Pagados De Los Yankees 2020

“Public people have no private life” … Sandra Bullock. ..

Joe Morgan died.- Remarkable the number of Hall of Fame members have passed on in these days. There are six! … Last night it was Joe Morgan, in Cincinnati, at the age of 77, victim of a nervous disorder and polyneuropathy. Others recently disappeared, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline.

Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Did you report where you write from?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE): Ribaldo Ortega, from Obregón, asks …: “What are the highest paid Yankees players and how much do they earn annually?”

Friend Ribo…: Gerrit Cole, $ 36 million; Giancarlo Stanton, 26 million; Masahiro Tanaka, 23 million; J.A. Napp, 17 million; Aroldis Chapman, 16 million; Zack Briton, 13 million; James Paxton, 12 million 500 thousand… D.J. LeMahieu, 12 million; Aaron Hicks, 10 million 500 thousand; Aaron Judge, eight million 500 thousand; Gary Sánchez, five million.

Andrés Espina, from Maracaibo, asks …: “Why is a team’s turn for three outs called an inning?”

Friend Andro …: It is when a team “enters” the field. So two innings, one for each team, make up an inning. But some clueless, uninformed, even storytellers and reporters, call “inning” “entry”, which, of course, is a mistake.

Patricio Félix, from Santo Domingo, asks …: “What was the problem with Juan Marichal and Pedro Martínez in a Dominican cockpit?”

Friend Tichio …: Juan and Pedro attended a cockfight in 2008, they were filmed and those images reached the hands of journalists from the United States, for which there were publications adverse to them. Pedro responded publicly…: “I understand that people are upset, but that is part of our Dominican culture and it is legal in my country. I was invited by my idol, Juan Marichal, to attend the event as a spectator, not as a participant. ”

Atlanta’s Theodore Barnes asks…: “My dad used to tell me that the pitcher who made the first major league no-hitter had an unhappy end to his career, but he never gave me the details. You. Do you know them?

Friend Ted…: Joe Borden, 22 years old, co-founded the National League in 1876 with the Boston Red Stockings. It started with zero win two losses. But in his third appearance, he blanked out the Chicago White Stockings and beat them 4-0. First no hit in League history. Joe’s arm was exhausted, he finished with 11 wins, 12 losses and gave away 51 bases on balls to just 34 strikeouts. They released him, he retired and immediately became the groundskeeper, that is, the one who was laying the ground in Boston.

Los Mejor Pagados De Los Yankees 2020

“Las personas públicas no tenemos vida privada”… Sandra Bullock. ..

Murió Joe Morgan.- Notable la cantidad de miembros del Hall de la Fama muertos en estos días. ¡Van seis!… Antenoche fue Joe Morgan, en Cincinnati, a los 77 años, víctima de una afección nerviosa y de polineuropatía. Otros desaparecidos recientemente, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver y Al Kaline.

Hoy, como todos los miércoles es Día del Correo. ¿Informaste desde dónde escribes?

Ribaldo Ortega, de Obregón, pregunta…: “¿Cuáles son los peloteros de los Yankees mejor pagados y cuánto cobran anualmente?”.

Amigo Ribo…: Gerrit Cole, 36 millones de dólares; Giancarlo Stanton, 26 millones; Masahiro Tanaka, 23 millones; J.A. Napp, 17 millones; Aroldis Chapman, 16 millones; Zack Briton, 13 millones; James Paxton, 12 millones 500 mil… D.J. LeMahieu, 12 millones; Aaron Hicks, 10 millones 500 mil; Aaron Judge, ocho millones 500 mil; Gary Sánchez, cinco millones.

Andrés Espina, de Maracaibo, pregunta…: “¿Por qué al turno de un equipo durante tres outs se le llama entrada?”.

Amigo Andro…: Es cuando un equipo “entra” al terreno. Por eso, dos entradas, una por cada equipo, forman un inning. Pero algunos despistados, desinformados, incluso narradores y reporteros, llaman “entrada” al “inning”, lo que, desde luego, es un error.

Patricio Félix, de Santo Domingo, pregunta…: “¿Cuál fue el problema de Juan Marichal y Pedro Martínez en una gallera dominicana?”.

Amigo Tichio…: Juan y Pedro asistieron a una pelea de gallos en 2008, fueron filmados y esas imágenes llegaron a manos de periodistas de Estados Unidos, por lo que hubo publicaciones adversas a ellos. Pedro respondió públicamente…: “Entiendo que la gente esté molesta, pero eso es parte de nuestra cultura dominicana y es legal en mi país. Fuí invitado por mi ídolo, Juan Marichal, para asistir al evento como espectador, no como participante”.

Theodore Barnes, de Atlanta, pregunta…: “Mi papá me contaba que el pitcher autor del primer no hit en Grandes Ligas, tuvo un final de su carrera poco feliz, pero nunca me dio a conocer los pormenores. ¿Ud. los conoce?”.

Amigo Ted…: Joe Borden, de 22 años de edad, fue de los fundadores de la Liga Nacional, en 1876, con los Boston Red Stockings. Comenzó con cero ganados dos derrotas. Pero en su tercera aparición, dejó sin hit a los Chicago White Stockings y les ganó 4-0. Primer no hit en la historia de la Liga. El brazo de Joe quedó agotado, terminó con 11 ganados, 12 perdidos y regaló 51 bases frente a solo 34 strikeouts. Lo dejaron libre, se retiró y en seguida se convirtió el groundskeeper, o sea, el que arregaba el terreno en Boston.

