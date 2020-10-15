Astro Pitcher Hates Fans – Pitcher de los Astros odia a los fanáticos

“Now that I am approaching 92 years of age, I feel better than ever in my life and I also lie better than ever in my life” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week…: With the appearance of the designated hitter in the National League, no one will be able to tie Johnny Sain’s record. Do you remember what it is?

The answer…: Sain was a pitcher for the Boston Braves in 1946, when no pitcher could ever strikeout in 94 at-bats all season. He hit 298 for 28 hits in 94 at-bats.

True.- The Rays seem like an unstoppable machine that is overwhelming everything in its path towards the World Series.

Fall – No month falls worse for Dave Roberts and his Dodgers than October.

I say, right?! .- These Astros are completely different from those of the 2020 season and those of previous years.

Like those.- The 2020 Braves remind me of Braves like, Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz.

-o-o-o-o-

“It is never a time for resentment, it is always a time for forgiveness” … Saint Francis of Assisi.-

-o-o-o-

The good of the bad.- The good thing about Astros manager Dusty Baker wearing a mask is that we no longer have to watch him suck on the toothpick he carried at all times, against all rules of politeness.

What is true is true.- Rays manager Kevin Cash confirms that mediocre catchers and bigleaguers make good managers… I mean, right?

Very useful.- Panamanian Johán Camargo, now in place Adan Duval (injured) in the Braves’ lineup, can play in all four infield positions, as well as in the three outfield areas. At 26, Johán has experience in four seasons with the Atlanta club. And in 349 games, he’s hitting 261, with 34 homers, 144 RBIs.

Psychologically.- Astros doctors consider that José Altuve suffers from a psychological problem to release the ball. That is what they attribute to him having made four throwing errors in the postseason. Altuve only scored four errors in the entire 2020 season.

He hates the fans.- Astros pitcher Zack Greinke said verbatim: “It is wonderful that there is no public in the stadiums during the games, because nobody tries to talk to you, or ask for autographs, or invite for photos . The truth is, I don’t like any of that ”… But Zack, they are the ones who paid you $ 35 million this year and who have paid you a total of $ 282 million, so if the public didn’t exist, you, the players. There would be no baseball.

-o-o-o-

“My house is so well insured, that if a thief suffers an accident while trying to steal, he cannot sue me” … La Pimpi.-

ATTENTION.- The file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “sport brings us together again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@ juanvene5

————————————————-Español————————-

Pitcher de los Astros odia a los fanáticos

“Ahora que me acerco a los 92 años de edad, me siento mejor que nunca en mi vida y también miento mejor que nunca en mi vida”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana…: Con la aparición del bateador designado en la Liga Nacional, ya nadie podrá empatar el record de Johnny Sain. ¿Recuerdas cuál es?

La respuesta…: Sain era lanzador de los Bravos de Boston en 1946, cuando en toda la temporada ningún pitcher pudo dejarlo strikeout en 94 turnos. Bateó para 298, por 28 hits en 94 turnos.

Cierto.- Los Rays parecen una inmensa maquinaria que va arrollando cuanto encuentra a su paso rumbo a la Serie Mundial.

Otoño.- Ningún mes le cae peor a Dave Roberts y a sus Dodgers, que octubre.

¡Digo yo, ¿no?!.- Estos Astros son completamente diferentes a los de la temporada 2020 y a los de años anteriores.

Como aquellos.- Los Bravos 2020 me obligan a recordar aquellos de Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine y John Smoltz.

-o-o-o-o-

“Nunca es tiempo de rencor, siempre es tiempo de perdón”… San Francisco de Asís.-

-o-o-o-

Lo bueno de lo malo.- Lo bueno de que el mánager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, use una máscarilla, es que ya no tenemos que verlo mamando el palillo de dientes que portaba en todo momento, contra toda regla de buena educación.

Lo que es verdad, es verdad.- El mánager de los Rays, Kevin Cash, confirma que los catchers y los bigleaguers mediocres resultan buenos mánagers… ¡Digo yo, ¿no?!.

Utilísimo.- El panameño Johán Camargo, ahora en el sitio Adan Duval (lesionado) en la alineación de los Bravos, puede jugar en las cuatro posiciones del infield, igual que en las tres áreas del outfield. A los 26 años, Johán tiene experiencia en cuatro temporadas con el club de Atlanta. Y en 349 juegos, batea para 261, con 34 jonrones, 144 carreras impulsadas.

Sicológicamente.- Los médicos de los Astros consideran que José Altuve sufre un problema sicológico para soltar la pelota. A eso atribuyen que en la postemporada haya cometido cuatro errores en tiros. Altuve solo se anotó cuatro errores en toda la temporada 2020.

Odia a los fanáticos.- Así, textual lo dijo el lanzador de los Astros, Zack Greinke: “Es maravilloso que no haya público en los estadios durante los juegos, porque nadie trata de hablar con uno, ni pedir autógrafos, ni invitar para fotos. La verdad, no me gusta nada de eso”… Pero Zack, son ellos quienes te pagaron este año 35 millones de dólares y quienes te han pagado en total 282 millones, por lo que, si no existiera el público, no existirían ustedes, los peloteros. No existiría el beisbol.

-o-o-o-

“Mi casa está tan bien asegurada, que si un ladrón sufre un accidente mientras trata de robar, no puede demandarme”… La Pimpi.-

ATENCIÓN.- El archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5