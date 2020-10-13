Today Is Mail Day Like Every Tuesday – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes

“The hens lay the eggs, because if they were thrown they would break” … Tato.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Today is mail day like every Tuesday, and tomorrow Wednesday too.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from San Carlos del Zulia, asks …: “Having been accused of domestic violence, will it affect Omar Vizquel’s aspirations for the Hall of Fame?”

Friend Rubo…: A few years ago my answer would have been yes. Today, there are certain types of people among the voters who could give him the necessary votes.

Mauricio Córdova from R. de H. Ures, Sonora, asks…: “When a bigleaguer hits his first hit, they ask for the ball from the dugout. Who gets it? ”

Friend Richio …: The author of the hit.

José Gómez, from Banning, California, asks…: “What will Aroldis Chapman’s question be about his release to Mike Brosseau?”.

Friend Pepe…: He didn’t say a peep.

José F. Alcaraz M. from Valle de la Pascua, asks…: “Has any bigleaguer from a position other than pitcher won a game as a pitcher, then Brent Mayne, 20 years ago?”.

Friend Jotaefe…: That was the last case. Mayne was a catcher for the Rockies, he threw an inning, a hit, a walk, no run.

Óscar F. Loustaunau D. from Hermosillo, asks…: “The number of pitchers shooting at 100 miles per hour or more is increasing. Will the new benchmark be like the 90 miles before? The risk of injuries multiplies ”.

Amigo Caro…: Preparation improves every day. But fewer starting pitchers pitch more than five innings, too.

Heriberto Aldama R. from Culiacán, asks …: “What happens to the Yankees, who are always halfway there?”

Friend Beto…: In this last series it gave me the impression that everyone was playing for himself and not for the team, while the Rays did the opposite. But it hasn’t been “always,” because they’ve won 27 World Series, 40 American League titles and 19 Division titles. That they have not won a World Series since 2009 does not detract from much merit … I mean, right?

Antonio Villalba, from Caracas, thinks…: “They are going against a unique, unmatched sport. I mean your column on Sunday, October 11. And there is certainly a plot to change baseball into a mockery. They do not seem to care about the success of the show that what has been a centenary sport offers us, and their desire is to imitate other sports, ignoring that baseball is unique in roots, cells and DNA, so trying to match it to another sport is to do a mockery of himself. It is a pity that so few dare to denounce this. Only you spread such aberrations. Pity for the others who clap like seals what Rob Manfred does to him ”.

——————————————————-Español—————————————

Yankees han ganado 27 Series Mundiales

“Las gallinas ponen los huevos, porque si los tiraran se romperían”… Tato.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy es día del correo como todos los martes, y mañana miércoles también.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de San Carlos del Zulia, pregunta…: “Haber sido acusado de violencia doméstica, ¿afectará las aspiracioes de Omar Vizquel para el Hall de la Fama?”.

Amigo Rubo…: Hace unos años mi respuesta hubiera sido sí. Hoy día, entre los electores hay cierto tipo de personas que podrían darle los votos necesarios.

Mauricio Córdova de R. de H. Ures, Sonora, pregunta…: “Cuando un bigleaguer conecta su primer hit, del dugout piden la pelota. ¿Quién se queda con ella?”.

Amigo Richio…: El autor del incogible.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta…: “¿Cuál será la pregunta de Aroldis Chapman por su lanzamiento a Mike Brosseau?”.

Amigo Pepe…: No ha dicho ni pío.

José F. Alcaraz M. de Valle de la Pascua, pregunta…: “¿Algún bigleaguer de una posición diferente a la de lanzador ha ganado un juego como pitcher, después Brent Mayne, hace uno 20 años?”.

Amigo Jotaefe…: Ese ha sido el último caso. Mayne era catcher de los Rockies, tiró un inning, un hit, una base por bolas, cero carrera.

Óscar F. Loustaunau D. de Hermosillo, pregunta…: “Es cada vez mayor el número de lanzadores que tiran a 100 millas por hora o más. ¿Será la nueva referencia como lo fueron las 90 millas antes? El riesgo de las lesiones se multiplica”.

Amigo Caro…: La preparación mejora cada día. Pero también menos pitchers abridores lanzan más de cinco innings.

Heriberto Aldama R. de Culiacán, pregunta…: “¿Qué le ocurre a los Yankees, que siempre quedan a medio camino?”.

Amigo Beto…: En esta última serie me dio la impresión de que cada quien jugaba para sí mismo y no para el equipo, mientras los Rays hacían lo contrario. Pero no ha sido “siempre”, porque han ganado 27 Series Mundiales, 40 títulos de la Liga Americana y 19 de la División. Que no ganen una Serie Mundial desde 2009 no les resta mucho mérito… Digo yo, ¿no?

Antonio Villalba, de Caracas, opina…: “Van en contrra de un deporte único, inigualable. Me refiero a su columna del domingo 11 de octubre. Y es que ciertamente hay un complot para cambiar al beisbol hasta convertirlo en una mofa. Parece no importarles el éxito del espectáculo que nos brinda lo que ha sido un deporte centenario, y su afán es imitar a otros deportes, ignorando que el beisbol es único en raíces, células y ADN, por lo que pretender igualarlo a otro deporte es hacer una burla de si mismo. Lástima que sean tan pocos los que se atreven a denunciar ésto. Solo usted difunde tales aberraciones. Lástima por los demás que aplauden como focas lo que Rob Manfred le hace”.

