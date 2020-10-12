This Column Already Turned 60 Years Of Daily Appearance – Ya Esta Columna Cumplió 60 Años De Diaria Aparición

Checked! Aroldis Chapman is not Mariano Rivera … I mean, right?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Tomorrow will be the 60th anniversary of the end of the 1960 World Series. It was my first experience as a journalist in one of these classics. And I covered 45 in a row, until 2005. This column was born two days before that Series opened, on October 3. It told how lively people were in Pittsburgh, the favoritism towards the Yankees, and the sheer elegance of Forbes Field. The Pirates won with a home run by Bill Mazeroski that closed the seventh game. I was left with the desire to celebrate 60 years of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Many other more important events have also run out of celebrations …

** Zero Covid-19 in US baseball. They announced it at the commissioner’s offices and the Major League Baseball Players Association. They took 8,996 tests of players, managers and coaches, and all were negative … ** In Arlington, Texas, it was reported on Sunday that the Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers, is already one hundred percent prepared for the 2020 World Series. It will be a neutral home for the two teams that get there. 11,500 spectators will be able to attend per game and all tickets are already sold … ** Four Hall of Famers have died in recent days, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Whitey Ford …

** In order to qualify for the championship series for the fourth time in a row, the Astros were not motivated by boos

from fans over sign stealing, according to Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa. And he was a big reason for that win, with seven hits in 14 at-bats, three home runs and 11 RBIs in the four-game series against the Athletics. “Our motivation is the enormous desire to win. We want to give Houston another World Series victory, ”said Carlos… ** Rays manager Kevin Cash has a special merit. He has shown that low-paid players can play better than higher-paid players. As I informed you yesterday, the Rays team has a roster this year of $ 56 million, while the Yankees paid $ 246 million …

RETAZOS.- ** ** The Red Sox are now working at their Fort Myers spring facility, with 62 youngsters, all qualified as prospects. Among the most promising are four from Latin America, two Dominicans, Gilberto Jiménez, a 20-year-old outfielder and Brayan Bello, a 21-year-old right-hander; from Puerto Rico, 19-year-old shortstop Mattew Lugo; and Maracay’s 21-year-old right-hander, Bryan Mata… ** The Yankees’ problem with Aroldis Chapman is not that they pay him 16 million per year, but that they have him signed until 2022. How I miss Sparky Lyle , Rich Gossage, Dave Righetti and Mariano Rivera! …

Español

Ya Esta Columna Cumplió 60 Años De Diaria Aparición

¡Comprobado! Aroldis Chapman no es Mariano Rivera… Digo yo, ¿no?

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mañana será el aniversario 60 del final de la Serie Mundial 1960. Fue mi primera experiencia como periodista en uno de estos clásicos. Y cubrí 45 en fila, hasta 2005. Esta columna nació dos días antes de inaugurarse esa Serie, el tres de octubre. Contaba cómo estaba de animada la gente en Pittsburgh, el favoritismo de los Yankees y la magnitud de la elegancia de Forbes Field. Ganaron los Piratas con jonrón de Bill Mazeroski que cerró el séptimo juego. Me quedé con los deseos de celebrar los 60 años de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”. Muchos otros hechos más importantes también se han quedado sin celebraciones…

** Cero Covid-19 en el beisbol de Estados Unidos. Lo anunciaron en las oficinas de comisionado y de la Major League Baseball Players Association. Hicieron ocho mil 96 exámenes de peloteros, mánagers y coaches, y todos resultaron negativos… ** En Arlington, Texas, informaron ayer domingo que el Globe Life Field, de los Rangers, está ya preparado al ciento por ciento para la Serie Mundial 2020. Será casa neutral de los dos equipos que lleguen hasta allá. Podrán asistir 11 mil 500 espectadores por juego y ya están vendidos todos los boletos… ** Cuatro del Hall de la Fama han muerto en los últimos días, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver y Whitey Ford…

** Ppara clasificar por cuarta vez en fila a la serie por el campeonato, a los Astros no los motivaron los abucheos de los fanáticos por los robos de señas, según lo afirma el shortstop boricua Carlos Correa. Y él fue motivo grande para ese triunfo, con siete hits en 14 turnos, tres jonrones y 11 impulsadas en la serie de cuatro juegos frente a los Atléticos. “Nuestra motivación son los enormes deseos de ganar. Queremos darle otra victoria de Serie Mundial a Houston”, dijo Carlos… ** El mánager de los Rays, Kevin Cash, tiene un especial mérito. Ha demostrado que los peloteros de bajos sueldos pueden jugar mejor que los de mayores honorarios. Como les informé ayer, su equipo paga al róster este año 56 millones de dólares, mientras los Yankees pagaron 246 millones…

RETAZOS.- ** ** Los Medias Rojas trabajan ahora en sus instalaciones primaverales de Fort Myers, con 62 jovencitos, todos calificados de prospectos. Entre los más prometedores aparecen cuatro de Latinoamérica, dos dominicanos, Gilberto Jiménez, outfielder de 20 años y Brayan Bello, lanzador derecho, de 21 años; de Puerto Rico, el shortstop de 19 años, Mattew Lugo; y el pitcher derecho de Maracay, 21 años, Bryan Mata… ** El problema de los Yankees con Aroldis Chapman, no es que le pagan 16 millones por año, sino que lo tienen firmado hasta 2022. ¡Cómo echo de menos a Sparky Lyle, Rich Gossage, Dave Righetti y Mariano Rivera!…

@juanvene5