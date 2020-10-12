Connect with us

Major League Baseball Remembers Hall of Famer Joe Morgan; Two-Time NL MVP of the Big Red Machine Was 77 

COMMISSIONER’S STATEMENT

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement this morning regarding the passing of Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan, who was 77:

“Major League Baseball is deeply saddened by the death of Joe Morgan, one of the best five-tool players our game has ever known and a symbol of all-around excellence.  Joe often reminded baseball fans that the player smallest in stature on the field could be the most impactful.  On a Big Red Machine roster stocked with greats, Joe earned National League MVP honors during both of Cincinnati’s World Series Championship seasons of 1975 and 1976.

“Joe was a close friend and an advisor to me, and I welcomed his perspective on numerous issues in recent years.  He was a true gentleman who cared about our game and the values for which it stands.  Those who knew him – whether as a Sunday Night Baseball broadcaster, a Hall of Fame board member or simply as one of the legends of our National Pastime – are all the better for it.  On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my deepest sympathy to Joe’s wife Theresa, his family, his many friends across our sport, the fans of Cincinnati and everywhere his 22-year career took him, and all those who admired perhaps the finest second baseman who ever lived.”

