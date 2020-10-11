Make Up Your New Game And Put Old Baseball Alone – Inventen su nuevo juego y dejen quieto al viejo beisbol

“They contaminate the National League with that disease called designated hitter” … J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

A gang of aspiring assholes moves to invent a new game and put it in place of baseball.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Let’s indulge you, with Commissioner Rob Manfred at the helm, put your invention to work and leave us our Major League Baseball as it has been played 145 years ago, to carry on.

Among other follies, they talk about disappearing the two leagues and putting one into action, without divisions, to qualify for the postseason 10 teams out of 30.

They also want to impose the robot umpires, when the gentlemen in dark suits, with their mistakes and their errors, are a beautiful tradition.

Designated hitter in all games. What madness! The advisable thing for the good of the action and the spectacle, would be to eliminate it at the root. The designated in baseball is like a third element in the marriage bedroom.

Salary cap at $ 100 million per team. The 2019 average was $ 138.4 million with six teams under $ 100 million.

The assholes propose that after leaving the game, the players can re-enter. Who has been harmed by the existing ban on returning to the lineup? They also consider that if a team loses by 10 or more runs, it must give up and end the match. They ignore that in baseball there is always the possibility of tying and winning.

Another proposed Rule that is not necessary and is a mess, is to lower the teams that finish with the worst records to the minors, and raise those that achieve better numbers from the branches. Imagine that this year the triple A clubs of Rays and Astros were champions, by 2021 we would have two Rays and two Astros in the majors.

They cite various projects to reduce playtime. But they do not point out that television shows four minutes of commercials every three outs, instead of the minute and a half enough for one team to enter the field and the other to leave.

LAUNCHES.- I’ve been waiting for Aroldis Chapman (Yankees) to accuse Mike Brosseau (Rays) of stealing his signs when he beat him the night before last with a home run. Because that’s what he said last year when José Altuve (Astros) did the same to him. By the way, in 2016, Rajal Davis (Indians) threw to Chapman also in a compromised situation. Chapman collected $16 million dollars for the 2020 season, Brosseau, $555 thousand… ** The Yankees paid their players this year, $246 million dollars. The Rays, $56 million. In other words, the checks are not who are in the field when they sing play ball …

ATTENTION.- You can read the file of “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, in “Sport unites us again”.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

———————————-Español—————————–

Inventen su nuevo juego y dejen quieto al viejo beisbol

“Contaminan a la Liga Nacional con esa enfermedad llamada bateador designado”… J.V.-

-o-o-o-o-o-

Se mueve una pandilla de culopicosos aspirantes a inventar un nuevo juego y ponerlo en lugar el beisbol.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Vamos a complacernos todos. Ustedes, con el comisionado Rob Manfred a la cabeza, echan a andar su invento y nos dejan nuestro beisbol de Grandes Ligas tal como se ha jugado hace 145 años, para que siga su marcha.

Entre otras locuras, hablan de desaparecer las dos Ligas y poner en acción una sola, sin divisiones, para clasificar a la postemporada10 equipos de los 30 .

También quieren imponer los umpires robots, cuando los caballeros de trajes oscuros, con sus equivocaciones y sus aciertos, son una hermosa tradición.

Bateador designado en todos los juegos. ¡Qué locura! Lo aconsejable en bien de la acción y el espectáculo, sería eliminarlo de raíz. El designado en el beisbol es como un tercer elemento en la alcoba matrimonial.

Tope salarial en 100 millones de dólares por equipo. El promedio en 2019 fue de 138 millones 400 mil dólares con seis equipos bajo los 100 millones.

Proponen los culopicosos que después de salir de juego, los peloteros puedan volver a entrar. ¡¿A quién ha perjudicado la existente prohibición del regreso a la alineación?Igualmente consideran que si un equipo pierde por 10 o más carreras, debe darse por vencido y por terminado el encuentro. Ignoran que en el beisbol siempre hay la posibilidad de empatar y ganar.

Otra Regla propuesta que no hace falta y es un enredo, es la de bajar a las menores los equipos que terminen con los peores records, y subir de las sucursales a los que logren mejores números. Imagínense que este año los clubes triple A de Rays y Astros fueran campeones, para 2021 tendríamos dos Rays y dos Astros en las Mayores.

Citan varios proyectos para reducir el tiempo de los juegos. Pero no señalan que la televisión pone cuatro minutos de comerciales cada tres outs, en vez del minuto y medio suficiente para que un equipo entre al campo y el otro salga.

RETAZOS.- He estado esperando que Aroldis Chapman (Yankees) acuse a Mike Brosseau (Rays) de haberle robado las señas cuando antenoche le ganó el juego con jonrón. Porque eso dijo el año pasado cuando José Altuve (Astros) le hizo la misma maldad. Por cierto, en 2016, Rajal Davis (Indios) se la botó a Chapman también en situación comprometida. Chapman cobró 16 millones de dólares por la temporada 2020, Brosseau, 555 mil… ** Los Yankees pagaron a sus peloteros este año, 246 millones de dólares. Los Rays, 56 millones. En otras palabras, los cheques no son quienes están en el terreno cuando cantan play ball…

ATENCIÓN.- Puedes leer el archivo de “Juan Vené en la Pelota”, en “el deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com