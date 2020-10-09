The 108 Years Of Waiting Has Changed The Cubs

“Being the shortest player in the majors is much better than being the shortest player in the minors”… Freddie Patek.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – How the mindset of those who work at Wrigley Field has changed! Before 2016, when they beat the Indians the World Series in seven games, there was little concern in those fields about the failures in October. 108 years passed without winning the October classic. But now, President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein has announced that there will be some big changes to the team. It was even said that it will come from trading, Javier Báez, Ánthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant, who combined to hit in 24 at-bats of two games against the Marlins … ** The hatred of the Dodgers against the Astros is such that they refused for the Houston people to use the home club clubhouse in Los Angeles. Finally it was the Athletics who occupied that room to get uniformed … ** When in 2014, his time with the Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton had to undergo surgery on his face, after receiving a ball that damaged his teeth, he became part of the All- Star Smiles Foundation, which helps children in need of operations in the mouth. In addition, it sponsors a campaign that provides medical care to more than 15 thousand children ill with the corona virus, in New York and Los Angeles. So the now Yankees slugger is a good candidate for the Roberto Clemente Award …

“Whoever wants to know the hearts and minds of Americans only has to understand baseball” … Jacques Barzún.-

** The Pirates just signed Taiwanese right-hander Po-Yu Chen, 19, for $ 1,250,000 … ** Astros manager Dusty Baker hopes Zack Greinke can return to the rotation as soon as possible. Greinke suffers from pain in his throwing arm… ** Dodgers pitchers make no secret of the fact that they have Manny Machado (Padres) in their sights, for his fuss celebrating his team’s home runs. In the crosshairs means to throw over the head … ** Trevor Bauer (Reds), Cy Young candidate, who will be a free agent, says he wants to pitch with the Yankees. And he thinks that with pitchers like him, they would have already beaten the Rays … ** The first game of the World Series will be on October 12, but already, and in just 90 minutes, the 80 thousand tickets of the probable seven were sold games. They will only allow 11,500 spectators per date at the Arlington, Texas stadium, Globe Life Field. Of course, if a game is not played, they will return the money …

“Players are like poets, they are born not made” … Miller Huggins.-

—————————————————-Español——————————-

Los 108 años de espera cambiaron a los Cachorros

“Ser el pelotero de menor estatura en Grandes Ligas es mucho mejor que ser el pelotero de menor estatura en las menores”… Freddie Patek.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE).- ¡Cómo ha cambiado la mentalidad de quienes trabajan en Wrigley Field! Antes de 2016, cuando les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Indios en siete juegos, poco preocupaban en esos predios los fracasos en octubre. Pasaron 108 años sin que ganaran el clásico de octubre. Pero ahora, el Presidente de Operaciones de Beisbol, Theo Epstein, ha anunciado que habrá grandes cambios en el equipo. Incluso, se dijo que saldrá de Javier Báez, Ánthony Rizzo y Kris Bryant, quienes se combinaron para batear un hit en 24 turnos de dos juegos frente a los Marlins… ** El odio de los Dodgers contra los Astros es tal, que se negaron a que los de Houston usaran el club house de home club en Los Ángeles. Finalmente fueron los Atléticos quienes ocuparon esa sala para uniformarse… ** Cuando en 2014, su época con los Marlins, Giancarlo Stanton tuvo que ser operado de la cara, tras recibir un pelotazo que le dañó la dentadura, se hizo parte de la All-Star Smiles Fundation, que auxilia a los niños necesitados de operaciones en la boca. Además, patrocina una campaña que brinda atención médica a más de 15 mil niños enfermos con el corona virus, en Nueva York y Los Angeles. Por eso el ahora slugger de los Yankees, es un buen candidato al Premio Roberto Clemente…

“Quien quiera conocer el corazón y la mente de los estadounidenses solo tiene que entender el beisbol”… Jacques Barzún.-

** Los Piratas acaban de firmar, por un millón 250 mil dólares, al lanzador derecho taiwanés Po-Yu Chen, de 19 años… ** El mánager de los Astros, Dusty Baker, espera que Zack Greinke pueda regresar a la rotación cuanto antes. Greinke sufre de dolores en el brazo de lanzar…** Los pitchers de los Dodgers no ocultan que tienen a Manny Machado (Padres) en la mira, por sus aspavientos celebrando los jonrones de su equipo. En la mira quiere decir para tirarle por la cabeza… ** Trevor Bauer (Rojos), candidato al Cy Young, quien será agente libre, dice que quiere lanzar con los Yankees. Y opina que con lanzadores como él, ya les habrían ganado a los Rays… ** El primer juego de la Serie Mundial será el 12 de octubre, pero ya, y en solo 90 minutos, fueron vendidos los 80 mil boletos de los probables siete juegos. Solo permitirán en el estadio de Árlington, Texas, el Globe Life Field, 11 mil 500 espectadores por fecha. Desde luego, si no se realiza algún juego, devolverán el dinero…

“Los peloteros son como los poetas, nacen no se hacen”… Miller Huggins.-

