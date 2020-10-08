In 4 Days 4 Grand Slams And Vizquel Doesn’t Answer Me – En 4 Días 4 Grand Slams Y Vizquel No Me Contesta

“When the children grow up they are no longer one … I have five and I have none left” … J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week.- Babe Ruth’s first major league contract was signed in 1917, with the Red Sox. How much did you get paid for that season?

The Answer …: $ 3,500.

Get informed.- How funny “El Universal” from Mexico has been! … When they report on the Omar Vizquel-Blanca García case, they publish, both in the headline and in the text, that Vizquel is in the Hall of Fame. Galloping irresponsibility of those who write about sports in that rag, because they raised it.

The Blanca-Omar case – By the way, I spoke by phone with Blanca García, about Vizquel. She told me that she lives in a shelter, in El Paso, Texas, because she has no home or food. I called Vizquel several times at three numbers that I have, plus another one that a colleague of mine gave me, and he doesn’t answer. In addition, what he said on Twitter has nothing to do with the accusations, which are very serious. And they didn’t tell me, I have all the documents of the case. They are numerous, forceful, regrettable.

Rarity.- If you review the statistics of John Miller, first baseman and outfielder, it is found that he had only two home runs in his career with the Yankees and Dodgers, 1966-1969. And what is the rarity? Well, John is the only one in history with home runs only in his first and last at-bats, two in total. Paul Gillespie also hit home runs in the first and last at-bats of his career, but they weren’t the only ones, he shot six in total. Now, those who have hit home runs in their first turn have been 130 and those who have achieved it in the last trip home, 58 …

Very aggressive priests. – Add to the list of records that seem impossible to reach, the one that the Padres just set, of grand slams in four consecutive games. They started Monday against the Rangers. Fernando Tatis Jr. took it out with three on bases. Tuesday was Wil Myers, with another. Manny Machado continued the streak, and Eric Hosmer closed it. Instead of San Diego, they are Slam Diego …

Ball on the buttock – A few years ago, when a pitcher hit a batter with a ball, the reaction was, macho!, To show that it had not hurt, that he was above the fact. And less pain or disgust was shown, if the blow was in a buttock, the area where less pain is felt in these cases. But Ronald Acuña created a scandal when they dropped a fast ball on his left buttock … Modern times, he might say! …

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

En 4 Días 4 Grand Slams Y Vizquel No Me Contesta

“Cuando los hijos crecen ya no son de uno… Yo tengo cinco y no me queda ninguno”… J.V.-

Coral Gables, Florida. (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana.- El primer contrato de Grandes Ligas firmado por Babe Ruth fue el de 1917, con los Medias Rojas. ¿Cuánto le pagaron por esa temporada?

La Respuesta…: $ 3,500 dólares.

Infórmense.- ¡Qué cómica ha dado “El Universal” de México!… Cuando infoman del caso Omar Vizquel-Blanca García, publican, tanto en el titular como en el texto, que Vizquel ESTÁ en el Hall de la Fama. Irresponsabilidad galopante de quienes escriben del deporte en ese periodicucho, porque lo elevaron ellos.

El caso Blanca-Omar.- Por cierto, hablé por teléfono con Blanca García, aún de Vizquel. Me dijo que vive en un refugio, en El Paso, Texas, porque no tiene casa ni comida. A Vizquel lo llamé varias veces a tres números que tengo suyos, más otro que me dio un compañero mío, y no contesta. Además, lo que dijo en Twiter no tiene nada qué ver con las acusaciones, que son muy graves. Y no me lo dijeron, tengo todos los documentos del caso. Son numerosos, contundentes, lamentables.

Rareza.- Si se revisan las estadísticas de John Miller, primera base y outfielder, se encuentra que sacó solo dos jonrones en su carrera con Yankees y Dodgers, 1966-1969. ¿Y cuál es la rareza? Pues, John es el único en la historia con jonrones solo en su primero y en su último turnos al bate, dos en total. Paúl Gillespie también sacó jonrones en el primero y el último turnos de su carrera, pero no fueron los únicos, disparó seis en total. Ahora, los que han disparado cuadrangulares en su primer turno han sido 130 y quienes lo han logrado en el último viaje al home, 58…

Curas muy agresivos.- Agreguen a la lista de los records que parecen imposibles de alcanzar, el que acaban de imponer los Padres, de grand slams en cuatro juegos consecutivos. Comenzaron el lunes frente los Rangers. Fernando Tatis hijo la sacó con tres en bases. El martes fue Wil Myers, el autor del estacazo productor de cuatro carreras. Manny Machado siguió la racha, y la cerró Eric Hosmer. En vez de San Diego, son Slam Diego…

Bolazo sobre nalga.- Hace unos años, cuando un pitcher le pagaba un pelotazo a un bateador, la reacción era, ¡a lo macho!, demostrar que no le había dolido, que estaba por encima del hecho. Y menos se demostraba dolor o disgusto, si el golpe era en una nalga, el área donde se siente menos dolor en estos casos. Pero Ronald Acuña armó un escándalo cuando le dejaron caer una recta sobre la nalga izquierda… ¡Tiempos modernos, dirá él!…

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

